BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Feb. 3:
Joyce Zielinski, BG, and Emma Niese, BG, were southbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Niese entered the turn lane and was waiting to turn left. Zielinski also entered the turn lane and was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Niese.
Amber Madrigel, McClure, and Megan Kome, BG, were stopped in traffic westbound in the 800 block of East Wooster Street. Joshua Bennett, BG, was westbound and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Madrigel in the rear. This caused her vehicle to move forward and strike Kome.
Citations Feb. 4:
Police took a report of a damaged vehicle in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street.
Michael Budd, 31, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred Feb. 4:
Anthony Banks, Toledo, was traveling northbound on North Main Street near Parkview Drive. Valeria Grinberg-Pla also was northbound and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after failing to stop in time for traffic and striking Banks.
Skyler Stearns, BG, was westbound on East Wooster Street at Dunbridge Road, preparing to turn left. Robert Grover, Portage, was eastbound on East Wooster Street at that intersection. Stearns turned left in front of Grover and was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.226) and failure to yield.
Citations Feb. 5:
Police took two complaints of dog owners not picking up feces on their property, in the 100 block of South College Drive and the 100 block of East Washington Street.
Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, Trevor Dienst, 28, BG, for a warrant through the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He also was cited for failure to reinstate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents occurred Feb. 5:
Lacey Hayes, BG, was southbound in the 800 block of South Main Street when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility line pole. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 6:
Marked lanes, disregard for safety on public highway, PAC (BAC 0.095): Dillon Belcher, 22
Accidents occurred Feb. 6:
Garrett Sigurdson, Gibsonburg, and Cade Cookson, BG, were westbound in East Poe Road approaching North College Drive. Sigurdson slowed for a vehicle in front of him. Cookson was following too closely, was unable to stop in time on the slick roadway and struck the rear of Sigurdson. Cookson was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Emmaline Carpenter, Pemberville, was eastbound in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road. Megan Byers, BG, also was eastbound and slowing for stopped traffic. Carpenter was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Byers.
Citations Feb. 7:
Dylan Tippie, 19, Toledo, was arrested in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street for disorderly conduct (public urination), obstructing official business, criminal trespass, underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Noah Roseman, 18
Possession of marijuana: Kelly Stopper, 19; Madeline Halcomb, 20
Devon Track, 29, was cited in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for underage alcohol sales.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Marquise Matthews, 23
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of excessive items on a front porch in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A vehicle tire was cut while parked in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred Feb. 7:
Cole Wilson, Bluffton, was northbound on South Enterprise Street, stopped for the stop sign at East Wooster Street. David Garon, BG, was westbound on East Wooster. Wilson entered the intersection and was struck by Garon. The force caused Wilson’s vehicle to rotate, slide over the curb, and strike the stop sign. He was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Stephen Ashton, Toledo, was westbound entering the roundabout while Scott Miller, Toledo, driving a Freightliner semi with trailer, was eastbound in the same area. Miller was mostly through the intersection when Ashton drove forward and struck his rear bumper. Ashton was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Gwyneth Whybrew, Westerville, was northbound on South College Drive, stopped at Seventh Street, when she was struck from behind by Rebeca Olivarez, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Rachel Garcia, of Fulton, was driving through a lot in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Angela Villarreal, Toledo, pulled out from a parking stop and struck her vehicle.
Citations Feb. 8:
Underage possession of alcohol: Megan Britton, 19; Griffin Summit, 19; Julien Barnes, 18; Mason Handa, 20; Antonio Rini, 20; Anney Archer, 19
Display of fictitious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Jacob Kahle, 20
Disorderly conduct: Joseph Diglio, 20 (public urination); Jesus Meza, 18 (public urination)
No headlights at night, OVI, PAC, BAC (0.158): Baleriano Ramirez, 25
Underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Nicholas Molica, 18
Police responded to city lot 4 for a possible fight and arrested Travis Lawrence, 26, BG, for criminal mischief and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Jack DiMario, 19, Dayton, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was cited for disorderly conduct (public urination). He was taken to jail.
Possession of a controlled substance/hashish: Devine Lewis, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Caitlyn Stover, 19; Logan Rhodes, 19; Alex Stephen, 18; Taylor Cousino, 20; Jennah West, 19
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Seth Soto, 20
Accidents occurred Feb. 8:
Dennis Mock, of Huron, was stopped on East Wooster Street at the light at Manville Avenue. Dustin Eblin-Trumbull, Rudolph, was stopped directly behind. Eblin-Trumbull proceeded forward and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Mock.
Citations Feb. 9:
Disorderly conduct: Garret Vandyke, 20 (public urination); Colton Stevens, 20 (public urination); Aaron Lehane, 19 (public urination); Samuel Musgrave, 21 (loud music)
Underage/under the influence: Timothy Borgmann, 19
Possession of marijuana: Joshua Miller, 19
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.154), driving under suspension, right of way: Anthony Figueroa, 21
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Patrick Day, 18; James Fugate, 19
Juan Flores Jr., 47, Holland, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Main Street for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Citations Feb. 10:
Police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging; to the 700 block of East Napoleon for theft of a catalytic converter; to the 700 block of High Street for a possible assault; and to the 1000 block of Third Street for an assault.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash bags at the front door in the 700 block of Elm Street.