BG POLICE
Citations Sept. 29:
Possession of marijuana: Charles Russell, 18; Ian Smith, 18; Mariah Woodruff, 19
Ritchie Vanderbilt, 50, BG, was arrested in the 1000 block of Quail Hollow Drive for criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: Kendrick Aaron, 27
Traffic control device: Matthew Moscrop, 20
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of overgrown grass in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Accident occurred Sept. 29:
Heather Bishop, Perrysburg, was westbound on Clough Street, turning left onto South Main Street. Kathleen Wymer, BG, was northbound on South Main, failed to stop for the red light and struck Bishop. Wymer was cited for signal lights.
Citations Sept. 30:
Timothy Cole, 65, was cited for criminal trespass and criminal damaging after a patrol officer spotted him in a closed business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Speed: Airon Williams, 30