BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 16:
Orville Simmons, 49, Ludington, Michigan, was arrested at Meijer for theft/shoplifting and was taken to jail.
Traffic control device: Kinesthe Artiaga, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of furniture in a yard in the 1400 block of Scott Hamilton Drive; and indoor furniture outside in a yard in the 1400 block of Briarwood Drive.
Citations Aug. 17:
Display of plates/validation sticker: Rodney Gordon, Toledo
Right of way: Kelsey Ferguson, BG
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension: Zachary Bankey-Downard, BG
Expired registration: Josiah Fulcher, Lima
Speed: Madison Kenjura, BG
BG civil enforcement took two complaints of two empty lots in the 500 block of South Mitchell Road that had overgrown weeds.
Police responded to the 500 block of Knollwood Drive for a damaged house window and to the 800 block of Pearl Street for damage done to a vehicle.
Citations Aug. 18:
Christopher Mohler, 48, BG, was arrested for OVI/physical control and was taken to jail.
Assault: Raymond Beair, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Lisa Cowles, of Marengo
Display of plates/validation sticker: Ann Malone, BG
Right of way: Kathleen Sims, BG
Failure to register: Lauryn Brown, of Trenton, Michigan
Expired registration: Paul Petachi, of Tipp City
Use of unauthorized plates, driving under suspension: Patrick McDermott, BG
Citations Aug. 19:
Violating a protection order: Jessie Young, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana: Isaiah Mendoza, North Baltimore
Police responded to the 100 block of East Wooster Street and to the 100 block of University Lane for theft reports.
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Keith Gidley, BG
Failure to register: Presley Weaver, BG
Expired registration: Mickenna Schweinhagen, Wauseon; Jermaine Campbell, BG; Savannah Cuarisma, BG; Della York, BG
Driving under suspension: Dennis Handley (two counts), Toledo
Speed, driving under suspension: Isiah Mendoza, North Baltimore
Failure to register: Darcy Bednarick, Whitehouse
Citations Aug. 20:
Open container: Justin Schmitt, of Sherrill, Iowa; Christopher Dupont, of Sherrill, Iowa; Christopher Valentine, Dallas, Texas; Anna Valentine, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of bushes overgrown into the sidewalk in the 800 block of Parker Avenue.
Traffic signal: Brianna Kathrine Van Vlerah, BG
Possession of marijuana: Treyshon Clark, BGSU
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Amira Marshall, BGSU
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Abbey Espen, BG
Expired registration: Jeremy Jakubowski, BG; Ky Knoch, BG; Deanna Neiling, BG
Speed: Joyce Zielinski, BG
Right of way: Trista Holden-Betts, of Baldwinsville, New York
Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer: Logan Shepard, Napoleon
Improper starting/backing: Donald Wilson, BG
Display of plates: Lillian Blair, BG
Citations Aug. 21:
Open container: Bonface Mwaura, Findlay; Christopher Jackson, BG; Donnie Gay II, Toledo
Police conducted a premise check of Shots Bar and cited Isaiah Kelly, Fremont, for underage possession of alcohol.
At Liquid Bar, Emma Sisson, BG, and Anna Schindler, BG, were cited for underage consumption of alcohol. Michael Quarcoopome, BG, was cited for sale of alcohol to an underage person.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Kevin Gordon Jr., Parma
Carrying a concealed weapon: Hayley Carey, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky
Wrong way/one way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.114): Sebastian Caffee, Swanton
Police took a report of theft of a trunk-load of items in the 1500 block of Clough Street while people were moving in.
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Tiffany Page, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Danielle Johnson, BG
Fictitious plates, OVI/refusal, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug abuse instruments: Paul Pierson III, Ada
Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a loud party complaint. Olivia Doviak, BGSU, and Jade Maurer, BG, were cited for open container and underage possession of alcohol. Chane Prysock, BG, and Ivan Mercado, BG, were cited for nuisance party.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.166), headlights required at night: Allen Jennings, BG
Speed: Dade Murray, Temperance, Michigan
Driving under suspension: Kirstie Deitzel, BG
Improper starting/backing: Adrienne Shores, Ashland
Failure to control, no valid license: Aiden Pursel, Wauseon
No valid license, operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility: Thor Bottesch, BG
Citations Aug. 22:
Possession of marijuana: Mason Commisso, Hicksville
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Cory Langham, Hicksville
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Noah Hagerman, Defiance; Raegan Delgado, Perrysburg; Richard Scheich, Whitehouse
Open container, possession of marijuana: Jevon Thompson, Toledo
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Ryan Marvin, Swanton
Reid Notestine, 18, BGSU, was arrested for underage/under the influence and falsification. He was taken to jail.
Right of way: Chad Teneyck, Jerry City; Isaiah Laturner, Convoy
No seatbelt: Charles Rosser, BG
Prohibited acts/fictitious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Joshua Sloan, Dayton
Police responded to the 100 block of South Enterprise Street for a damaged car window and to a theft from a vehicle in the 900 block of Fourth Street.
Citations Aug. 23:
Police responded to a loud party complaint in the 1400 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue. Ben Wuebker, BG; Aleah Frilling, Erin Schritz and Grace Bruns, all of BG, were cited for nuisance party.
Police responded to the 200 block of Manville Avenue for a report of damaged license plate lights on two parked vehicles.
Police responded to a loud party complaint in the 700 block of North Main Street and cited Samuel Birmingham, Dylan Ejhinger and Kade Pelton, all of BG, for nuisance party.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Francesca Amato, BGSU
Open container: Jacob Treglia, BG
Underage consumption of alcohol: Sophia Mounts, Toledo
Disorderly conduct with persistence: Damarjae Williams, Cleveland
Expired registration: Stacy Lane, Maumee
Display of plates: Tyler Fox, Burgoon
Failure to reinstate, display of license plates, driving under suspension: Wennika Thompson, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Sophia Wolf, Milford
Improper starting/backing: Riley Hendrix, BG
Citations Aug. 24:
Police did a premise check at Nate and Wally’s Fish Bowl and cited Nicholas Patchen, Sandusky, for underage possession of alcohol and prohibited acts.
OVI/refusal: Henry Mathis, BG
Possession of marijuana, open container, underage possession of alcohol: Connor Boclear, of Maple Heights
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Anala Valenzuela, BGSU
Assured clear distance ahead: Diana Burnfin, BG; Quenton Crawford, BG; Chase Dougherty, BG
Invalid license plate/identification sticker: Ahmad Rahal, Toledo
Speed: Claire Rigel, Leipsic
Failure to register: Haillie Stengle, Toledo
Expired registration: Jonathan Baker, BG; Kaleigh Radcliff, Pemberville; Ashley Simmons, Toledo
Police responded to the 1300 block of Bourgogne Avenue for a male trying to drown himself.
Police took a report of theft from two vehicles in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
BG civil enforcement took a report of a boat in a driveway in the 900 block of South Wintergarden Road and of overgrown weeds at South Dunbridge and Napoleon roads.
Citations Aug. 25:
Nuisance party: Garrett Sterling, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Andre Jenkins, BGSU
Failure to register: Daniel Flores-Hernandez, of Durand, Michigan
Display of plates: Joshua Wahl, Toledo
Assured clear distance ahead: William Wolford, Portage
Speed: Hamed Aljabri, Perrysburg
No motorcycle endorsement: Andrew Goris, Milton Center
Right of way: Suzanne Piasecki, BG
Expired registration: McKenzie Emch, BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Katelyn Goodhand, Clyde
Citations Aug. 26:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Denver Warren, BGSU
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Noah Houts, BG
Prohibited acts/fictitious ID: Ambrose Aquilla, Westlake
Disorderly conduct: Joshua S. Bennett, BG
Right of way: Jeremy Bruce, BG; Xie Ying, Dallas
Citations Aug. 27:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Gabriel Valera, BG; Sophia Meyer, BGSU
Tyrone Snodgrass Jr., 31, BG, was arrested in the 100 block of East Wooster Street for disorderly conduct with persistence and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road for a theft from a vehicle.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a yard in the 700 block of East Clough Street.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Michael B. Cousino, Toledo
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Jordan Kaskel, BG; Kayla Keaton, Findlay; Austyn Ickes, North Baltimore; Bryce Erskine, BG; Nathaniel McCauley-Benner, BG; Michael Oliphant, Lima; Elexa Showalter, Sandusky; Hailey Conner, BG; Matthew Jarrett, Maumee
Underage possession of alcohol, prohibited acts: Noah Wittler, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Amanda Elston, BG; Grace Engle, BG
Prohibited acts: Audrey Bostdorff, BG
Chance Lajzer, 20, Oregon, was arrested for possession of marijuana, open container and underage possession of alcohol and was taken to jail.
Dakoda Vascik, 20, Oregon, was arrested for open container and underage possession of alcohol and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Jack Edwards, Columbus Grove
Open container, possession of hashish: D. Jackson Howell, Findlay
Isaiah Masteller, 18, Sydney, was arrested for open container, underage possession of alcohol and prohibited acts. He was taken to jail.
Eric Peterson, 19, BG, was arrested for open container, underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Open container: Alison Ankney, of Paulding
Display of plates: Ariel Esposito, Toledo
Licenses of minors, lighted lights on motor vehicles: Caden Wisniewski, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Sydney Crews, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, failure to register: Emily Banda, Toledo