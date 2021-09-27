BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 27:
Assured clear distance ahead: Sydney Crews, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, failure to register: Emily Banda, Toledo
Citations Aug. 28:
Theft/shoplifting: Racheal Boudinot, Jerry City; Nequila Mullins, Bucyrus
Ralph Damron, 70, BG, was arrested for domestic violence in the 1000 block of Third Street and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jillian Schafer, Findlay; Micah Noel, BG; Austin McLane, BGSU; Evan Martin, Plain City; Kayla Torres, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Blake Cox, DeGraff
Open container: Elisias Carlens, Defiance; Odis Bennett, Toledo
Nuisance party: Ryan Ashley, Elgin, Illinois; Dylan Timmerman, BG
Criminal trespass, underage/under the influence: Ryan Coleman, Maumee
Possession of marijuana: Gary Fazenbaker, Toledo
Use of unauthorized plates, expired registration, driving under suspension: Ezell Buchanan, BG
No seatbelt: Marcus Munson, Bloomdale
Driving in marked lanes, driving under suspension: N Dia Hartson, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Austin Medina, Malinta
Failure to register: Sarah Ford, BG; Mitchell Walker, Moline
Right of way: Diana Holcomb, Marion
Driver license misrepresentation: Piper Lang, Elida; Austin McLane, BG; Paris Sims, Toledo
Police responded to the 1300 block of Charles Street for a dog bite report and to the 700 block of South College for threats made during a road rage incident.
Citations Aug. 29:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Philip Putnam, Bellevue; Mitchell Vannest, Bellevue; Gavin Flynn, Sylvania; Cedric Williams, Toledo
Possession of marijuana, open container, underage possession of alcohol: Maurice Bates, Toledo
Open container: Faith Rupp, of Edon; Miranda Garcia, Defiance; Thomas Shipley, Toledo
Jay Muhlenkamp, 19, Celina, was arrested in the 100 block of North Prospect Street for underage possession of alcohol, obstructing official business and prohibited acts. He was taken to jail. He was cited for open container and disorderly conduct/public urination.
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Thomas Shipley, Toledo
Cracking exhaust/peeling: George Clemens, Paulding; Parry Rummel, BG
Right of way: Michael Gracin
Assured clear distance ahead: Janathan Haydu, BG
Violation of driver’s license restriction, display of plates: Brandon Hemsworth, BG
Display of plates: Marquan Cobbins, Fremont
Driving under suspension: Sherita Ingram, BG
Driver license misrepresentation: Gavin Flynn
Police responded to a hotel in the 1600 block of East Wooster on a report of a car broken into overnight and to the 1000 block of South Maple for theft from a vehicle.
Police stopped in the 200 block of Clough Street after observing a large amount of trash in the yard and on the porch. Trash from that address also was in the neighbor’s yard and in the street. The resident was given a criminal warning for litter free premise and was told to clean up the trash.
Citations Aug. 30:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Hannah Simister, BG
Paige Smith, 23, BG, was arrested in the 300 block of East Merry Avenue and charged with three counts of violation of a protection order. She was taken to jail.
Madison Sahdala, 20, BG, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and underage possession of alcohol. She was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to jail.
Joshua Nuzum, 30, BG, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
No seatbelt: Annie Makula, Rudolph
Assured clear distance ahead: Austin Miller, BG
Police responded to the 800 block of East Napoleon Road and the 1000 block of North Main for theft reports, took a report regarding a possible sexual assault and responded to the 2000 block of Victory Lane for a breaking and entering report.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of rocks and dirt in a yard in the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Citations Aug. 31:
Chelsea O’Dell, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.132) after a multi-vehicle crash in the 500 block of North Prospect Street.
Speed: Elaine Kaufman, BG
Failure to register: Jorgan Redick, Toledo
Display of plates: Maria Gutierrez, BG
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 1700 block of East Gypsy Lane Road.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of overgrown grass on Greenbrier Court.
Citations Sept. 1:
Samuel Demelo, 20, BG, was arrested for criminal mischief, possessing criminal tools and underage consumption of alcohol. He was taken to jail.
Citations Sept. 2:
Adam Geib, 41, Findlay, was arrested in the 100 block of South Summit Street for criminal trespass, criminal damaging and menacing and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Clayton Recker, Toledo; Andrew Kaufman, Toledo; Peter Eigner, BG
No motorcycle endorsement, signal lights, display of plates, no motorcycle safety equipment: Logan Wintersmith, Toledo
Open container: Evan Dougherty, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Eric Parker, BG
Driving in marked lanes: Brandan Love, North Baltimore
Speed: Laura Pinardo, BG; Julie Chesney, BG; William Clifford, BG; Dion Conyer, BG
Failure to register: Chloe Campbell, BG
Failure to register, violation of driver’s license restriction: Anna Klotz, Wayne
No seatbelt: Nathan Lohmeier, BG
Right of way: Tiffany Sheeks, BG
Display of plates, driving under suspension: Omar Smith, BG
BG civil enforcement took a report of grass not being mowed enough in the Stone Brook subdivision.
Citations Sept. 3:
Open container: Jacob Gill, Sylvania
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.213): Mitchell Govang, BG
Criminal damaging: Logan Almaguer, BG
Samuel Young, 18, BG, was arrested in the 800 block of Barnstable Lane for a protection order violation and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Thomas Burke III, Northbrook, Illinois; Emily Unser, Lexington, Kentucky
Right of way: Diane Davidson, BG; Timothy Emery, BG
Expired registration: Robbi Young, Toledo; Timothy Oakley, BG; Brenden Foulks, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jacob Sheldrick, Luckey
Speed: Michael Humason, Sylvania
Citations Sept. 4:
Open container: Cody Albright, BG; Kalib Smith, Toledo; Cameron Dole, BG; Jeffre Bonilla, Lima
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Kaden Patterson, Millersburg; Allison Ankney, North Baltimore; Mark Pollack, Strongsville
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Anthony Messina, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, display of fictitious ID: Wyatt Holman, Attica
Underage possession of alcohol, drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Maria Watkins, Lima
A teen was taken to the juvenile detention center for underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
Prohibited acts: Jenna Rose, Lima
Signal lights: Dennis Caryer, of Bryan
Expired registration: Brock Evans, BG; Matthew Cousino, Oregon
Driving in marked lanes, driving under suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112): Carris Williams, Toledo
Display of plates/validation stickers: Michaela Gabel, BG
Failure to register: Jerome Noah, Grand Rapids
Citations Sept. 5:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Devin Shapem Wauseon; Jerry Andrich, Wayne; Noah Robbins, Montpelier; Destin McCartney, of Edon
Open container: Jason Wenning, Coldwater; Courtney Elsass, Lima; Jajuantae Young, Columbus
Criminal trespass: Ryan Rollins, Macomb, Michigan; Dennis Raymond, Toledo
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Madeson Lamlein, BG
John Schalk, 56, Fostoria, was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and one brake light. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: April Easterwood-Bressler, Risingsun
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Matthew Cordaro, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana: Hannah Welter, Willard; Alan Elkins, Fremont
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Kaemon Kirby, Grafton
Expired registration: Elle Mettler, Bradner
Speed: Brian Kilbane, BG
Driving under suspension: Calob Keller, BG
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Drew Alzner, Perrysburg
Left of center: Bradley McBride, BG
Failure to register: Tessa Lewis, Toledo
Police responded to city pool for several patrons who were being disorderly.
Citations Sept. 6:
During a premise check at Bar 149, police cited Gianna Colatruglio, BG, and Cara Neer, BG, for display of fictitious ID and underage possession of alcohol.
Unproperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, display of plates: Kayla Jones, Belleville, Michigan
Criminal mischief: Nicholas Kramb, Findlay
Michael Budd, 33, BG was arrested for criminal damaging and aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Jeffrey McCoy, Bradner
Improper starting/backing: Anna Hadley, BG
Display of plates: Tyler Kouts; Fremont; Kayla Jones, Belleville
Failure to register: Michael Bonfiglio, BG
Right of way: Ryan Cosgrove, of Mason
Citations Sept. 7:
A juvenile at Penta Career Center on Newton Road was found in possession of a marijuana vape pen. He was released to his father and charges of possession of a controlled substance were sent to the juvenile prosecutor.
Display of fictitious ID: Ethan Cox, BGSU
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Kyle Ray, Whitehouse
Expired registration: Vicki Lemmon, BG
Failure to reinstate license, lighted lights on motor vehicles: Michael Shaffer, Toledo
Citations Sept. 8:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a yard in the 400 block of North Enterprise Street.
Expired registration: Hallie Ruby, BG
No valid license: Isaac Rider, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Sabra Walter, BG
Speed: Kevin Avery, Millbury