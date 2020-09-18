BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 3:
BG civil enforcement took complaints of an inoperable vehicle in the 600 block of Pasteur Avenue; an overgrown yard in the 400 block of Lincoln Street; and weeds in a driveway in the 100 block of South Summit Street.
Citations Aug. 4:
BG civil enforcement took complaints of weeds and items in a backyard in the 400 block of East Clough Street; and items in a yard in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street.
After responded to a keep-the-peace call, Jeffery Livingston, 37, Toledo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was taken to jail.
Citations Aug. 5:
Brian Choate, 33, Adrian, Michigan, was arrested in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for obstructing official business and drug trafficking. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Maria Bernard, 20; Afi Setut Aalkebulan, 21; Kurtis Wood, 35
Driving under suspension: Erik Hardy
Complaints of four loud parties were received. Warnings were given.
Citations Aug. 6:
Traffic control device, driving under suspension: Meshay Washington, 21
Traffic signal lights: Zachary Holton, 23
Speed: Katherine Miller, 43
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of weeds in a backyard in the 100 block of Wolfly Avenue.
Citations Aug. 7:
Speed, OVI, OVI suspension, operating with no license plates: Aaron Brocklebank, 26
Speed: Treyvian Jordan, 21
Motorcycle temporary permit violation (two counts): Taylor Wilkins, 21
Police responded to the 300 block of Napoleon Road regarding a suicidal female holding a knife; and to the hospital for a possible drug overdose.
Accidents occurred Aug. 7:
Evan Meyer, Helena, was facing west in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempted to turn south. Adrianne Larbus, Holland, was northbound and struck Meyer. Meyer was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Sarah Ward, BG, was northbound on South Main Street near East Washington Street. She went off the right side of the road and struck a green pole on the sidewalk. She said she does not remember how the crash happened and refused medical treatment. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Aug. 8:
Stephon Davis, 23, was cited for two brake lights required, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond on station for an outstanding warrant.
Police took a report of medication delivered then stolen from outside an apartment in the 200 block of South Mercer Road and responded to the 900 block of Champagne Avenue for an unresponsive male.
Police stopped a vehicle after items fell out of the bed. Ronald Gilsantos, 22, was cited for no operator’s license. Elsa Diaz Alvarez, 18, was cited for wrongful entrustment.
Underage/under the influence: Austin Rickard, 20
Speed: Phillip McDaniel, 65; Scott Fannin, 52
Driving under suspension: Tricia Miller, 35
Criminal warnings were issued for two loud party complaints.
Accidents occurred Aug. 8:
Jennifer Gray, BG, was northbound on South Church Street at West Wooster Street with the green light and proceeded through the intersection. Thomas Snyder, BG, was westbound on West Wooster and failed to stop at his red light. Gray struck Snyder. Snyder then drove off the road and struck a utility pole. Gray’s Ford Fusion turned westbound, ran off the right side of the road, struck and curb and the hit Snyder again. Snyder was cited for signal lights.
Citations Aug. 9:
Speed: Morgan Macionsky, 24; Marta Crow, 61
Police responded to at an apartment in the 100 block of North Prospect Street that had been entered and items tampered with; and to the 800 block of Lyn Road for an intoxicated female lying in a yard.
Police gave two criminal warnings for loud parties.
A table and two chairs were reported stolen from a yard in the 300 block of Manville Avenue.
Two counterfeit $100 bills were passed at an East Wooster Street business overnight.
Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Frazee Avenue.
Citations Aug. 10:
Theft: Rebecca Simler, 28
Traffic control device: Betty Winslow, 68
Expired registration: Marissa De Falco, 35
Speed: Colin Meinzer, 30; Natalie Ennis, 49
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a yard in the 200 block of East Clough Street and of a camper parked since May in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Drive.
Police responded to an overdose in the 1000 block of North Prospect.
Accidents occurred Aug. 10:
Steven Freeman, Romulus, Michigan, and Lynn Slagle, Pioneer, were eastbound on East Wooster Street, Freeman in the southern lane and Slagle in the northern lane. Freeman attempted to change lanes and struck Slagle. Freeman was cited for marked lanes.
William Musson, Pemberville, was southbound on Fairview Avenue, stopped at the stop sign at Van Camp Road. Thomas Snyder, Rudolph, was eastbound on Van Camp. Musson, driving a city-owned vehicle, was cited for failure to yield the right of way after pulling into the intersection and striking Snyder on the driver’s side, sending him southeast over the curb and into a signpost.
Citations Aug. 11:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.134), no taillights, lanes of travel, open container in a motor vehicle: Annie Hunter, 21
Citations Aug. 12:
Isaac Rider, 21, BG, was arrested for domestic violence in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue. He was taken to jail.
Turn signal, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.094), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Christie Hoeflinger, 18
Police took a report in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street of a lost firearm.
Expired registration: Sabrina Betz, 42
Citations Aug. 13:
Criminal trespass: Eric Wilson, 27
Lighted lights required, OVI PAC (BAC 0.082): Thomas Artiaga, 50
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.234), marked lanes: Hope Strobel, 24
Temporary license plates were reported stolen from a business in the 1200 block of North Main Street; an abandoned bike was picked up in the area of West Poe and Village Drive; police spoke to a resident in the 300 block of North Prospect for damage to his backyard fence; and police responded to a report in the 200 block of North Prospect Street that a man pointed a firearm at a juvenile.
Accidents occurred Aug. 13:
A Freightliner turned right onto East Wooster Street from South Main Street. He went off the roadway and struck a street sign, a cement curb and cement planter. After reviewing downtown footage, the driver was identified as Richard Button, Crystal, Michigan, who was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Gregory Mario, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, was stopped at the stop sign at Woodbridge Boulevard and Dunbridge Road. Christopher Morlock, BG, was southbound on Dunbridge, turning onto Woodbridge. Mario, who was driving a Kenworth, was cited for failure to yield the right of way after pulling into the intersection and striking Morlock.
Sharon Pahl, BG, was stopped northbound in the 100 block of South Main Street when she was hit from behind by Gudalupe Callejas, Fort Wayne, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
David Roach, Bloomdale, was northbound in the 800 block of South Main Street. Alec Bacon, Toledo, exited a parking lot and struck Roach. Bacon was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Aug. 14:
Speed: Derek Miller, 28
A bike was reported stolen from the 100 block of East Washington Street; police responded to the 500 block of East Gypsy Lane Road for a disabled vehicle due to criminal damaging; and theft from a garage was reported in the 300 block of Derby Avenue.
A warnings was given to one loud party.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of mattresses in a yard in the 500 block of North Prospect.
Accident occurred Aug. 14:
Bethany Jarvi, BG, was eastbound on East Gypsy Lane Road near Campbell Hill Road when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck her side mirror then left the scene.
Citations Aug. 15:
Speed: William Sutton, 30
No operator’s license, display of license plates: Essence Davis, 20
Left of center: Denzel Mitchell, 23
A warning was given to a loud party.
Police responded to the 500 block of East Merry Avenue for loud noises, possibly gunfire.
Accident occurred Aug. 15:
Cheryl Young, BG, and Douglas Rhodes, BG, were both southbound on North Main Street near Dale Drive, Young in the east lane and Rhodes in the west lane. Young attempted to change lanes, struck Rhodes, and was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Aug. 16:
A man reported a person was spreading rumors about him, then was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants. Madison Williams Jr., 22, BG, was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Brendan Graves, 18; Nathan Masters, 19
Underage/under the influence: Kyle Blasingame, 18
Display of fictitious ID, underage/under the influence: John Garrett, 18
Display of fictitious ID: Payn Young, 20
Display of plates/validation stickers, driving under suspension: Mohammed Abdul Azeem, 24
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: Anthony Porter, 27
Driving under suspension: Adam Serrato, 25
A PlayStation 4 and sectional sofa were reported stolen from the 300 block of Derby Avenue; and a possible break-in was reported in the 1000 block of Scott Hamilton Drive.
A large loud party complaint was made in the 200 block of North Prospect Street. A warning was given, the party was shut down and litter in the yard was cleaned up.
Citations Aug. 17:
Joshua Keatley, 36, BG, was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of East Gypsy Lane Road and was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Bryan Baumbarger, 45
Speed: Lori Smith, 58; Lori Mattson, 51
Expired registration: Elaine Bowersox, 59
Traffic control device: Alma Varela, 73
Citations Aug. 18:
Failure to transfer registration: Makayla Crist, 26
Traffic control device: Joseph Fargo, 20
Driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates: Andrew Shedron, 47
Traffic signal lights: Wade Payton, 17
Driving under suspension: Terry Cheney, 29
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a camper in a yard in the 1800 block of Timber Ridge Drive; of a mattress in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive; and of a couch in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Police gave one warning for loud music.
Accidents occurred Aug. 18:
Nicole Wagner, BG, was eastbound on West Wooster Street and stopped to turn into a private drive near Wintergarden Road. Joyce Oravecz, Rossford, didn’t stop in time, struck Wagner, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 19:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Devin Pierce, 26
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Summer Wiseman, 22
Disorderly conduct: Harry Stutz, 60
Use of unauthorized plates: Justen Harman, 47
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Maple Street.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in a yard in the 300 block of Ridge Street; and an overflowing dumpster in the 400 block of West Wooster.
Accidents occurred Aug. 19:
Catherine Schmenk, Napoleon, was eastbound on West Washington when she was struck by Reina Calderon, BG, who made a left turn out of a parking lot. Calderon was cited for rules for turns at intersections.
Citations Aug. 20:
Jeremy Furden, 43, Perrysburg, was arrested for domestic violence in the 600 block of Manville Avenue and was taken to jail.
Mikelle Narciese, 27, Toledo, was arrested for menacing by stalking and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Main for an unresponsive person.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster Street for a stolen vehicle report.
Accidents occurred Aug. 20:
Gary Cercek, Seminole, Florida, was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street when his Ram 1500 was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Megan Rutledge, BG, was stopped in traffic in the 1000 block of South Main Street when she was struck from behind by Hunter Scwind, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.