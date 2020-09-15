BG POLICE
Citations July 26:
Expired registration: Noah Jackson, 21
Driving under suspension: Madison McDermott, 22
Traffic control device: Jinghang Chen, 22
Police issued a warning to a man found passed out on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.
A counterfeit $100 was reported in the 200 block of East Wooster Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of South Maple Street for a found bike; to the 500 block of Clough Street for a female who cut herself with a razor; and to the 800 block of North Summit Street for a possible theft.
Citations July 27:
Driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates: Lenora Abrams, 38
No operator’s license, lighted lights required: Kelly Hott, 39
A North Maple Street resident filed a complaint against a contractor who was paid to do the work but neither completed the job nor paid her back.
Accidents occurred July 27:
Both Behar Gjoka, Livonia, Michigan, and Issam Toufiq, Louisville, Kentucky, were driving semi-trailers. Toufiq was in the outside left turn lane on Mercer Road, facing south, attempting to turn onto East Wooster Street. When the traffic light turned green, he began to make the turn. Meanwhile, Gjoka was approaching the intersection in the in the inside left turn lane. Both began to turn left. Toufiq’s trailer struck Gjoka’s cab.
Citations July 28:
Marked lanes, PAC (BAC 0.172): Jesse Mantel, 30
BG civil enforcement took complaints about the yard and items in the right of way in the 100 block of Byall Avenue; a dumpster overflowing in the 400 block of South Enterprise Street; two overgrown yards in the 300 block of North Summit Street; and inoperable vehicles in the 1100 block of Bluejay Drive.
Police took complaints of theft from a coin machine in the 200 block of North Main Street; to a fire in the 200 block of West Evers Avenue; and a theft at West Merry and Fairview avenues.
Accidents occurred July 28:
Shannon LaRock, BG, was parked in the 100 block of Meeker Street when her Toyota Camry was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Casey Schutt, Galion, was eastbound on West Gypsy Lane Road, approaching South Main Street, when he struck a vehicle that was exiting from a private drive. The second vehicle drove away. Juan Garcia, Willard, later was cited for failure to yield right of way and hit/skip.
Citations July 29:
Donovan Cartledge, 27, BG was arrested for felony assault (against a healthcare worker), felony assault (on a police officer), resisting arrest and felony possession of drugs. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension: Adrian Hicks, 43
BG civil enforcement took a report of bushes growing over the sidewalk and front of the house; and to overgrown grass and weeds in the 400 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Police took a report of a counterfeit attempt in the 500 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations July 30:
Police responded to the 300 block of South Summit Street for an assault report. Charges were filed against Kathleen Nowell, 38, Toledo, for assault and criminal damaging. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She also has been cited for driving under suspension.
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Jaide Conley, 24
Speed: Shaun Crusa, 29
Accidents occurred July 30:
Larry Joseph, Rudolph, was southbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street when he was struck from behind by Jeffery Fowler, Cygnet, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Brian Kretzschmar, BG, was backing from a driveway behind a structure in 200 block of North Main Street toward East Oak Street. Robert Desmond, BG, was eastbound on Oak. Kretzschmar could not see Desmond due to the parallel parked cars. Kretzschmar backed into Desmond and was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations July 31:
Headlights required at night, driving under suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.104), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments: Thomas Moore III, 37
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Matthew Burdue, 20
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Emily King, 21
Marked lanes: Martha Haas, 72
Expired registration: Justin Lewallen, 39
Illumination on rear plate required, no motorcycle endorsement: Joshua Ehm, 39
Accidents occurred July 31:
John Frobose Jr., BG, was backing from a driveway in the 800 block of West Wooster Street when he struck the westbound vehicle operated by Alexandria Gratz-Collier. Frobose was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Martha Haas, Grand Rapids, and Sawyer Junge, Findlay, were westbound on East Poe Road near North Prospect Street. Haas changed lanes and struck Junge. Haas was cited for marked lanes.