BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 1:
Open container: Iran Shaffer, Holland
Underage possession of alcohol, open container, traffic control device, failure to reinstate license, furnishing false information: Donelle Thompson Jr., Toledo
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Joshua King, Toledo
Charges were sent to juvenile court for a female observed walking with an open container of alcohol.
Bruce Gay Jr., 22, Toledo, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Lucas County. He was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barry Wyatt Jr., 43, BG, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and was taken to jail.
A warrant was issued for Matthew Halfmann, 30, BG, after he allegedly made threats to two people in the 600 block of Manville Avenue. He was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of menacing and was taken to jail. He was released on an own recognizance bond with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victims.
Expired registration: Leslie Foster, Van Wert
Citations Aug. 2:
Kavion Milligan, 24, Lima, was arrested in the 800 block of Sixth Street for aggravated menacing and was taken to jail. He was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on an own recognizance bond with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim.
Criminal damaging: Cody J. Jones, BG
Reasonable control, driving under suspension (two counts): Thomas Moore, BG
Signal lights: Madison Bosworth, BG
BG civil enforcement took a report of an overgrown yard in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Theft reports were made in the 200 block of Leroy Avenue and the 1000 block of Varsity West.
Citations Aug. 3:
Expired registration, no seatbelt: Paige Cotterman, North Baltimore
Expired registration: Marissa Fry, Fremont; Scott Ellsworth, Chardon
Reasonable control: Rhiannon Koester, Weston
Display of plates/validation stickers: Dennis Engle, Jerry City
Driving under suspension: Shawn Young, Toledo
Assured clear distance ahead: Alexis Burns, Bellevue
A robbery was reported in the 600 block of Fourth Street and a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Third Street.
Citations Aug. 4:
Expired registration: Nicole Labriola, BG; Joseph Joba, Lakewood; Kiarah Gonzalez, BG
An estimated $1,000 in either currency or product was taken from a car repair business in the 11700 block of North Dixie Highway
Police responded to a magazine full of 9 mm bullets found on the ground next to a dumpster in the 600 block of Frazee Avenue.
A juvenile who was reported as a runaway was found on Mermill Road and taken to the juvenile detention center and was charged with delinquency-habitually disobedient.
Police responded to a natural death in the 1500 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Citations Aug. 5:
Troy Simmons-Brown, 23, BG, was arrested on a warrant for witness intimidation. He was taken to jail. He posted bond Aug. 9 with the condition he have not contact with the alleged “snitches” in a previous case.
Right of way: Austin Cook, BG
Failure to registration: Austin Cornette, BG; Matthew Wilson, BG
Two catalytic converters were taken from vehicles parked at a business in the 700 block of West Newton Road.
Citations Aug. 6:
A warrant for the arrest of Seth Morris, 19, Toledo, for rioting was filed after he was reportedly involved in a fight in the 100 block of North Main Street. He was arrested.
Wrong way/one way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.228): Casey Riley, Sylvania
Disorderly conduct/public urination: John Eberly, BG
Open container: Justin Allen, Toledo; Tayler McNeal, Toledo
Possession of marijuana: Keivonte Bragg, Toledo
Possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol: Elise Sanford, Perrysburg
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana: Ryan Kromenacker, Perrysburg
Expired registration: Jacob Erlandson, BG; Jessica Lee, BG
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Keith Gidley, BG
Fictitious plates, expired registration: Yusuf Hakym, Richmond, Texas
Assured clear distance ahead: Tori Hillard, BG
Improper starting/backing: Michael Shilling, BG
Marked lanes, open container in a motor vehicle, OVI/refusal: John Eberly, BG
Failure to register: Brandon Gorby, Toledo
Speed: Maxwell Guitteau, Waterville; Ethan Keirstead, BG
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Kiara Otley, Custar
No motorcycle endorsement: Jacob Busler, Custar
Citations Aug. 7:
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Jaylynn Kreager, Martin; Shamarr Lipinski, Waterville; Gavin Hassel, Maumee
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jadon Goss, Toledo
Underage/under the influence: Worth Clark, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jillian Shelton, BG
Possession of marijuana: Nicholas T. Porter Jr., Toledo
Underage consumption of alcohol: Kevin Kouakou, Toledo
Open container: Setric D. Millner Jr., Little Rock, Arkansas
A juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Damon Straker Jr., Toledo
Right of way: Justin Schweier, Middletown
Expired registration: Jillian Shelton, BG; Brandon Follrod, Taylor, Michigan
Failure to use turn signal: Anthony Lawrence, Toledo
Display of license plates: Myles Williamson, BG
Traffic control device: Zachary Altman, Napoleon
Citations Aug. 8:
Moussa Kone, 27, and Moise Mukengeshay, 21, both of Toledo, were arrested at a downtown bar for criminal trespassing. They were taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Bryan Short, Portage
A juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana after he was spotted smoking a joint in the 200 block of North Main Street. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Charges for open container and underage possession of alcohol were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for one female and charges were forwarded for possession of marijuana for another female.
Underage/under the influence: Spencer Giesige, Defiance
Nuisance party: Kayla Dreams, BG
Criminal trespass: Glen Winter, Columbus; Skylar Fleming, Dayton; Nikolas Martz, BG; Jonah Daniel, BG
Expired registration: Dorothy Johnson, BG; Gaurav Patil, BG; Amanda Maillie, Findlay.
No valid license, display of plates: Kevin Mukunda, Toledo; Amari Harris, Toledo
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate: Xavier Pasquinelly, Maumee
Expired registration, fictitious plates: Dynver Gray, Toledo
Citations Aug. 9:
Joseph Hall, 57, Grand Rapids, was arrested for OVI/urine and failure to maintain reasonable control after driving his vehicle into a garage. He was taken to jail.
Dalia Wheeler, 48, Weston, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Taillights/illumination of rear license plate: Harlee Reese, Gibsonburg
Expired registration: Sean Thiebaut, Grand Rapids; Emily Coffey, Pickerington
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown yard in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
Citations Aug. 10:
Assured clear distance ahead: Ashley Wilson, Risingsun; Nichole Myers, BG
Improper starting/backing vehicles: Noel Marshall, BG
Driving under suspension: Bryan Baumbarger, BG
Expired registration: Alexis Myers-Macias, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Cameron Froemming, BG
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of items in a back yard in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street and a complaint about a yard in the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Citations Aug. 11:
Possession of marijuana: Lucas Buck, Swanton
James Murphy, 62, Temperance, Michigan, was arrested for having weapons while under disability and was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving under suspension. He was taken to jail.
Failure to register, traffic signals, driving under suspension: Diamond Robinson, Toledo
Reasonable control: Carolyn Pippin, McClure; Austin Smith, Weston
Improper starting/backing: Joseph Yeary, Grand Rapids
Failure to register: Cassandra Eby, Lambertville, Michigan
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, display of plates: James Murphy, Temperance, Michigan
Speed: Hailey Bodner, Bowling Green
Police responded to the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue for a smashed car windshield and to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a suicide attempt.
Citations Aug. 12:
Jose Teran-Sotelo, 30, Auburn Hill, Michigan, was arrested for OVI and PAC (BAC 0.157) and was taken to jail.
Charges of domestic violence were filed against Jared Levengood, 46, BG, and a warrant was issued. He was arrested Aug. 13.
Police responded to the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road for a sex offense.
Expired registration: Moira Archer, BG; Riley Sendelbach, BG; Trenade Thompson-Gray, BG; Margareta Loza, Perrysburg; Sean Russian, Haskins; Monica Birsen, Rudolph
Display of plates/validation stickers: Michael Devore, Wayne
Failure to register: Brian Schuette, BG
Improper starting/backing: Joseph Osterman, Oregon
Speed: Kendell Davis, BG
Police responded to a robbery at 142 Campbell Hill Road.
Citations Aug. 13:
A warrant for theft was filed against Jeremy Hamlin after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was recovered in Montgomery County.
Possession of marijuana: Pamela Oliver, Maumee
Sylberio Wyatt, 18, Toledo, was arrested for open container and underage possession of alcohol and was taken to jail.
Police stopped a vehicle and cited Hannah Buck, Maumee, for operation of a vehicle after underage consumption, (BAC 0.040), underage possession of alcohol and traffic control device. Passenger Alexia Lewinski, Toledo, was cited for open container, underage possession of alcohol and display of fictitious ID.
Right of way: Jacob Chambers, Toledo; Terrah Bruner, BG; Marlana Allen, BG
Failure to reinstate: Jeremy Hamlin, Dayton
Lighted lights required, no valid license: Wilbert Fordham, BG
Driving under suspension: Zachary Gibson, BG (two counts)
Driver license misrepresentation: Alexia Lewinski, Toledo
Speed: Claire Heffernan, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of weeds and trash in a yard in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue.
Citations Aug. 14:
Possession of marijuana: Anthony Figueroa, Ashtabula
Expired registration, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.225), driving under suspension, failure to reinstate: Joshua Damron, Liberty Center
Police responded to the 1500 block of East Wooster for a welfare check of an intoxicated man. Sage George, Perrysburg, was taken to the hospital and cited for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-annoy or alarm.
Open container: Thai Wofford, Ashtabula; Anthony Figueroa, Ashtabula
Breigh Graves, 20, and Carly McKinney, 20, both of Dansville, New York, were arrested for underage/under the influence in City Lot 1. Both were taken to jail.
Axel Medrano-Mendez, 20, Weston, was arrested for failure to maintain reasonable control, no operator’s license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.144). He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Jayden Mays, Bluffton; Sumner Kibele, BG
Expired registration: Craig Willford, Risingsun; Samantha Jastromb, BG; William Lane, Mansfield
Expired registration, driving under suspension (two counts): Tyler Durfey, North Baltimore
Failure to register: Mackenzie Dooley, Toledo; Jeremy Schroeder, Weston
Citations Aug. 15:
Possession of marijuana: Keivonte Bragg, Toledo
Expired operator’s license, PAC, BAC (less than 0.17): Devine Lewis, BG
Expired registration: Brayden Flory, Defiance; Vicki Lemmon, BG; Tyler Sayler, Berlin Heights; Aldo Teran Gomez; Kevin Neves, BG
Display of plates: Corey Bishop, Toledo