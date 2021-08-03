BG POLICE
Citations July 1:
Michael Shawn Gonzales, 47, BG, was arrested for violation of a protection order. He was taken to jail.
Charges were filed against Austin Mt. Castle, 24, BG, for criminal damaging and domestic violence. A warrant was issued, and he was served when he appeared at municipal court.
Theft/shoplifting: Matthew Kresal, of Union
Right of way: Nancy Askins, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Zachary Cole, Toledo
Speed: Asha Smith, BG; Jonathan Baker, BG
Traffic control device: Thomas Curtis, Bloomdale
Muffler required: Brayden Petersen, Malinta
Citations July 2:
Police responded to the 100 block of Carr Avenue for money stolen from the home.
A juvenile was arrested in the 300 block of Colony Lane for domestic violence and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Expired registration: Paige West, Waterville
Failure to register: Elyjah Clark, Findlay; Alicia Smith, Perrysburg
Temporary permit: Pranadeep Busireddy, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Display of plates/validation stickers: Richelle Bankey, BG
Citations July 3:
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: MacKenzie Leyva, Defiance
Traffic control device: Diamond Dodds, Toledo
Expired registration: Emma Vallandingham, BG; William Taylor, Portage
Driving under suspension: Lauren Bechstein, BG
Police responded to a fight in the 300 block of South Summit Street. An hour later, officers responded to a fight in the area of Pike and North Enterprise and cited Kennedy Tingle, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol.
Police responded to the 800 block of Seventh Street for a report of a theft from a vehicle; and to the 1600 block of East Wooster for a report of a fight between seven or eight people.
Citations July 4:
Open container: Alexander Murphy, Sandusky; Jacob Lewis, Toledo
Police observed an occupied vehicle parked in City Lot 4 and cited Sophie Gericke, Archbold, for open container of alcohol and underage possession of alcohol; Camille Keil, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol; Bailee Smith, Toledo, for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol; and Sierra Barker, Fort Wayne, Indiana, for underage possession of alcohol.
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Anthony Lear, Fostoria
Disorderly conduct/fighting, underage under the influence: Corey Peace, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.126), red light violation: Keri Hunter, Detroit
Ryan Meier, Sylvania, was cited for disorderly conduct/physically offensive condition after police responded to City Lot 4 at 2:51 a.m. for a report of a naked man running through the parking lot.
Jamie Doxsey, Van Buren, was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self after he was found lying in a yard in the 1500 block of East Wooster.
Criminal trespass, theft/shoplifting: Erik Berg, BG
No valid license, expired registration, speed: Corina Moreno, Fostoria
Expired registration: Benjamin Haubert, Fremont
Citations July 5:
Expired registration: Megan Sutherland, BG; Timothy Oakley, BG; Emma Southwick, BG
Speed: Alivia Kaufman, BG; Antonio Mauricio, Perrysburg
Police gave a criminal warning for a man firing fireworks off at the former Days Inn on East Wooster Street.
Three juveniles were found on a roof in the 100 block of South Main Street. They were released to a guardian.
Police observed a group of people fighting in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street. When the officer drove into the lot, everyone ran off and no victims were found.
Citations July 6:
Speed, marked lanes, no motorcycle endorsement, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.143): Johnathan Pettaway Jr., Walbridge
Criminal trespass, theft/shoplifting: Eric Berg, BG
Police responded to the 700 block of South Main Street for theft of items from a garage; and to the 300 block of Colony Lane for a theft report.
Expired registration: Connie Hodak, Rossford; Jace Clemens, BG
Expired registration, no valid license: Thor Bottesch, BG
Speed: Issac Bennett, BG
Citations July 7:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report of a stolen U-Haul truck; and to the 100 block of North Prospect for a report of a damaged safe.
Sherrie Kidd, 46, Toledo, was arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting and possession of criminal tools. She was taken to jail, where an addition charge of aggravated possession of drugs was added.
Citations July 8:
Speed: Carl Lipp, BG
Temporary permit: Casey Hetrick, BG
Seat belt, lighted lights required: Armando Deanda, Toledo
No seatbelt: Joe Hernandez, Toledo
Police took a report of a person who was possibly looking into windows in the 800 block of Sixth Street and to people knocking on doors then leaving in the 1300 block of Wren Road.
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash along a house in the 200 block of Crim Street.
Citations July 9:
Police took a criminal damaging report near the intersection of East Court and North Summit streets.
Underage possession of alcohol: Michael Zender, Toledo; Tyler Kenyon, Miamisburg
Expired registration, underage possession of alcohol: Makayla Beckford, Bradner
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana: Raegan Speiker, Toledo
Furnishing alcohol to an underage person: Autumn Cowell, Toledo
Possession of drugs/marijuana: Mckenzie Dooley, Toledo
Expired registration: Adam Page, BG
Rules for bicycles, motorcycles and snowmobiles: Austin Welhelm, Deshler
Citations July 10:
Police responded to a fight in the middle of the street in the 100 block of North Main Street. Upon their arrival, they found Logan Owens, 19, Findlay, lying in the middle of the street. He was arrested on a Hancock County warrant and was transported to meet sheriff’s deputies.
Charges for domestic violence were filed against Kyle Jones, 21, BG, and a warrant was issued. As of Aug. 1, he had not been picked up.
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-annoy or alarm: William Szymanski, BG
Open container: Teondre Patterson, Toledo
Open container: Najla Al-Soori, Findlay; Aaron Snyder, BG
Police made contact with passengers in a running vehicle in City Lot 2 due to the odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle. Toney Fuller, Toledo, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Tyler Hartz, 23, South Bend, Indiana, was arrested for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, drug possession/hashish, possession, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in a stationary vehicle. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Emily Carty, Weston
Right of way: Wade Quintana, North Ridgeville
Probationary license/curfew violation, probationary license/excess passengers: Kade Klein, Perrysburg
Police responded to a drug overdose in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Citations July 11:
Disorderly conduct: Thomas Kocar (public urination), West Chester; Dajon Mingo (fighting), Jacksonville, Florida
Nuisance party: Malkeyo Jackson Jr., BG; Corey Beal, BG
Receiving stolen property, failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Meshay Washington, BG
Police responded to the 200 block of East Reed Avenue for a report of an unresponsive male. It was ruled a natural death.
An apartment complex in the 900 block of Klotz Road reported damage that had occurred overnight.
Citation July 12:
Three minibikes were reported stolen from a business in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash on the side of a house in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street; about trash in a yard in the 200 block of South Summit Street; and about trash in a yard in the 100 block of South Summit.
Display of plates/validation stickers: Michael Bishop, BG
No operator’s license: Lasaun Bacchus, BG
Citations July 13:
Ryan Bergquist, 18, Perrysburg, was arrested for underage/under the influence and criminal trespass after he was found sleeping in a truck in the 900 block of South Main Street. He was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of overgrown grass in a yard in the 300 block of North Summit Street.
Police responded to a robbery in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations July 14:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jaemacyn Morgan, BG
Open container: Saige Hall, of Copley
Impeding traffic, driving under suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.094): Adam Saylor, Weston
No valid license, display of plates: William Priest, Wayne
Failure to register: Jay Conner, BG
Right of way: Jodi Feyko, Cambridge
Lighted lights on a motor vehicle: Daniel Stump, Weston
Expired registration: John Becker, Rudolph
Failure to reinstate license: Vincent Lee, Toledo
A business sign was stolen in the 100 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations July 15:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, expired registration: Robert Mathiot, Sylvania
Police responded to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue for a sexual assault report that happened at an unknown location.
Expired registration: Rex Tippin, BG
Failure to register: Brock Evans, BG; Isabel Wolfe, BG
No valid plates: Antonio Hernandez IV, Rudolph
Display of plates/validation sticker: Drew Carr, BG
Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Wennika Thompson, BG