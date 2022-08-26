BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 1:
Emma Busler, 29, Rudolph, and Safah Brahim, 24, Rudolph, were arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting. Brahim also was cited for possession of hashish. Busler was transported to the station where she posted bond. Brahim was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street for a report of a sex offense.
Citations Aug. 2:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Cory Beech, Bellefontaine
Theft/shoplifting: Dean Weasel, McClure; Brenda Weasel, McClure
BG civil enforcement reports of tall weeds in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Wooster Street.
Citations Aug. 3:
None
Citations Aug. 4:
BG civil enforcement took three reports of abandoned property in the 100 of West Wooster Street.
Police took a report of extortion in the 200 block of South Mercer Road, a theft report in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street and a criminal damaging report in the 1500 block of Clough Street.
Citations Aug. 5:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.206): Tranell Moody, Toledo
Citations Aug. 6:
Police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of North Summit Street and a theft in the 600 block of Orleans Avenue.