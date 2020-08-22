BG POLICE
Citations July 3:
Headlights required at night, OVI (urine): Andre Haury, 30
Speed: Gerald Owens, 34
Failure to reinstate: Douglas Schooner, 34
Rules for bicycles, motorcycles and snowmobiles: Vincent Lupica, 26
Driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates: Lindsay Gangwer, 30
Accidents occurred July 3:
Bryce Bechstein, BG, was southbound in the area of the 800 block of South Main Street when the trailer he was towing became unhitched. Bechstein slowed and the trailer hit the rear of his Chevy Silverado before travelling off the road and knocking down a mailbox.
Citations July 4:
Display of plates, defective exhaust, driving under suspension: Joshua Butcher, 38
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Erica Novosel, 19
Police responded to thefts from a vehicle in the 300 block of High Street and the 400 block of South College Drive; and for thefts in the 400 block of North Main Street and the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane.
Citations July 5:
Nuisance party: Treyvian Jordan, 21
Speed: Alexis Cassidy, 20; Nancy Hammon, 65
Use of unauthorized plates, failure to reinstate: Sakyo Lewis, 26
Police responded to the 100 block of South College Drive for the theft from a car; to the 1000 block of Third Street for a vehicle vandalism report; to the 100 block of South Main for a theft; and to the 700 block of South College for an unauthorized use of a vehicle complaint.
Citations July 6:
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of overgrown grass in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Police responded to a suicidal male in the 700 block of Eighth Street.
John Hutka, 34, BG, was arrested for OVI/urine and lanes of travel and was cited for possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Elizabeth Wolf, 22
Driving under suspension: Shiloh Dotson, 25
Reckless operation: Duane Gee, 59
Accidents occurred July 6:
Mark Cassin, BG, backed from his driveway in the 900 block of Conneaut Avenue. As he put his vehicle in drive, he noted a Lincoln coming up on him at a high rate of speed. The Lincoln struck Cassin and then fled the scene. He was later located on Martindale Drive at Pearl Street. Police cited Brian Steward for operating a vehicle without a valid license, failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and hit/skip. He had a warrant for his arrest out of Sandusky County. He was taken to jail.
Donald Deters, BG, was southbound on North Enterprise Street, stopped at East Court Street. Scott Tyson, Deshler, was immediately behind him. Deters thought a fire truck was going to turn his way so he backed up, striking Tyson. Deters was cited for improper starting and backing.
Tyler Haas, BG, backed from a driveway in the 1400 block of Burrwood Drive and struck the parked vehicle owned by Ean Holdings, Maumee. Haas was cited for improper starting and backing.