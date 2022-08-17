BG POLICE
Citations July 17:
A warrant was issued for Barbara Butler, 52, Findlay, for motor vehicle theft.
Police replied to Frank’s Automotive for a towed vehicle that had been removed from the lot without payment.
A vehicle window was reported smashed out in the 1000 block of Third Street.
Police responded to the hospital for a possible sexual assault.
Citations July 18:
Violation of a protection order: Whitney Trautman, Bowling Green
Possession of hashish: Gabriel Rollins, Van Wert
Police responded to Walmart for a report of fake $50 bills.
Citations July 19:
Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no operator’s license: Jonathan Olden, BG
Unauthorized use of property: Kirstie Crumbley, Decatur, Georgia
BG civil enforcement took four reports of tall grass in the 300 block of South Church Street and to a report of tall grass and a garbage can on the sidewalk for days in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Police took a report of a possible assault in the 1100 block of Haskins Road.
Citations July 20:
Deanna Galvan, 45, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
A warrant was issued for Malkeyo Jackson Jr., 23, BG, for domestic violence.
Assault: Mark Welch, Toledo
Citations July 21:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report that three males stole alcohol and left in a black Chevy truck.
Citations July 22:
Estefana Gonzales, 25, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Charges were requested for disorderly conduct/fighting for three juveniles at 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Wooster.
Failure to confine animals: Terry Showman, BG
Open container: Jaret Wilkerson, Norwalk; Jobe Twardzik, Fremont
Police responded to a natural death in the 1000 block of North Grove Street.
Police responded to a burglary in the 200 block of Manville Avenue.
Citations July 23:
Gabriel Bennett, 20, Findlay, was arrested for criminal trespassing, underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID and was taken to jail.
Hayley Wilson, 18, Fremont, was arrested for open container, underage possession of alcohol and display of fictitious ID. She was taken to jail.
Police responded to City Park for a damaging report.
Citations July 24:
Zackery Darling, 24, Norwalk, was arrested for OVI/refusal and open container in a motor vehicle. He posted bond prior to being incarcerated.
Rina Ballez, 44, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.139) and failure to signal and was taken to jail.
Warrants were issued for Nicholas Starkey, 32, Fostoria, for theft/shoplifting, possession of criminal tools and failure to comply; and for Kayla Canova, 31, Denver, Colorado, for theft/shoplifting.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Jonah Masters, Sylvania; Andrew Cheney, Findlay
Police responded to a natural death on Bainbridge Way.
Improper display of plates, underage possession of alcohol: Austin Milligan, BG
Citations July 25:
Possession of marijuana: D’Angelo Atanacio, St. Petersburg, Florida
Drug abuse: Jerry Taylor, Columbus
BG civil enforcement took a report of a tall grass complaint in the 100 block of Crim Road.
Citations July 26:
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle shining a spotlight into houses as it drove down the 800 block of East Napoleon Road.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 300 block of East Court Street and the 1400 block of East Clough Street.
Citations July 27:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Marissa Martinez, Toledo
Possession of marijuana: Isaac Stokes, BG
Citations July 28:
Police took a report of a stolen package in the 800 block of East Clough Street and of a stolen weapon in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue.
A juvenile was arrested for criminal damaging in the 1000 block of North Main Street and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Citations July 29:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.197), lighted lights required: Jack Zielinski, BG
Gavin Wadsworth, 29, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.189) and failure to maintain reasonable control and was taken to jail.
Anthony Perez, 51, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.154) and assured clear distance ahead and was taken to jail.
Expired registration, underage possession of alcohol: Lydia Hartman, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Kari Johnson, Ottawa
Open container: Isaiah Solis, Holgate; Christopher Tracy, Defiance
Police responded to the 200 block of Manville Avenue for a report that a male had entered the residence and threw paint on the wall.
Police responded to a natural death in the 100 block of Summerfield Boulevard.
BG civil enforcement responded to reports of tall grass in the 400 block of South Church Street, the 300 block of North Summit Street, the 200 block of North Enterprise Street, the 800 block of Third Street, the 100 block of East Evers Avenue and the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.
Police took a report of a vehicle stolen in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street. It was later recovered abandoned along Interstate 75 in Piqua.
Citations July 30:
Open container: Brianna Harris, Liverpool, New York; Ryan Wiggins, Kirkville, New York; Brooklyn Anthony, Toledo
Timothy Angell, 37, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.158), marked lanes and expired registration and was taken to jail.
OVI/urine: Caroline Queisser, BG
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Zachary Klewer, Athens
Nathaniel Mitcham, 21, Toledo, was arrested for pedestrian walking along a highway and falsification and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.137), turning in roadway prohibited: Ethan Dunham, Perrysburg
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Emily Graham, Tipp City
Police responded to the 500 block of Frazee Avenue for a report of a man impersonating a police officer and to the 100 block of South Enterprise Street to take a burglary report.
Citations July 31:
Possession of hashish: Kayla Reaves, Walbridge
Having physical control while OVI: Adam Lefkowitz, BG
Police filed disorderly conduct/fighting charges for two juvenile males in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue. The charges were sent to the juvenile prosecutor to issue charges.
Police responded to City Park regarding vandalism to a bathroom.
Police residents two residents in the 300 block of North Enterprise about the litter in their yards.