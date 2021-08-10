BG POLICE
Citations July 16:
William Garner, 33, Bradner, was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street in response to a report of a person who appeared unconscious with a needle in his arm. Garner was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Chelsea Stillberger, Findlay; Isabella Escobar, BG; Amanda McDowell, Haskins
Right of way: Anne Ross, BG
No valid license: Michael Hendricks, BG
No valid license, lighted lights required: Sami Ashakih, BG
Speed: Imad Alnounou, Weston
Failure to register: Alexandria Delpiombo, Monroe, Michigan
Display of plates: Seth Helberg, BG
Failure to register, operating a vehicle with previous owner’s plates: Kimberly Hester, BG
Citations July 17:
Police witnessed a driver strike a tree blocking the roadway in the 300 block of Haskins Road. McKella McDonald, BG, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.197) and failure to control.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East Court Street for a report of damage to a car.
Criminal damaging, disorderly conduct: Harry Stutz Jr., BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Skyler Serrano, Toledo; Elizabeth Segura, Liberty Center
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Antonio Zimmerman, Toledo
Display of plates/validation stickers: Chloe Koon, BG; Blaine Spires, BG
Expired registration: Devante Jones-Banks, BG
No valid license, driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Logan Hardesty, Lima
Speed: John Cole, Holgate
Rules for bicycles, motorcycles and snowmobiles: Cameron Noel, Northwood
Failure to register: Anthony Zipfel, Portage; Tyler Blankenship, BG
Marked lanes: Ian Bryson, Toledo
Citations July 18:
Underage/under the influence: Kristen Cain, St. Bernard
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jarred Hedges, Toledo
Possession of hashish: Terry Parks, Toledo
Erik Berg, 47, BG, was arrested at Circle K North for assault, criminal trespass and theft/shoplifting. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Tori Barga, BG
Failure to register: Dakota Wood, Swanton
No valid license, speed: Kayla Carpenter, Perrysburg
Right of way: Christopher Holly, BG
Citations July 19:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112): Bryant Gray, BG
Police responded to an injury crash at the intersection of South Grove and Pearl streets and arrested Tevin Johns, 26, Toledo, for reckless operation, stop sign, no operator’s license, stopping after an accident, falsification and drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Jaze Priest, BG
Improper starting/backing: Thomas Iler, BG
Citations July 20:
Police took a report in reference to a possible sexual assault.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown lawn in the 200 block of West Merry Avenue.
Expired registration: Zachary Eisenbrandt, BG
Driving under suspension: Jamie Hoverman, McComb
Failure to register: Camryn Joyce, BG
Temporary permit/no motorcycle helmet: Alex Bookenberger, BG
Right of way, no valid license: Michael Woessner, Tontogany
Citations July 21:
No operator’s license, possession of marijuana: Desmond Simmons, Toledo
Driving under suspension, traffic control device, possession of marijuana: Keith Marker, Fostoria
Underage/under the influence, disorderly conduct while intoxicated/annoy or alarm: Presley Eastlick, Tiffin
Expired registration: Kimberly Bork, Holland
Failure to register: Garrett Fawer, BG
Driving under suspension: Jennifer Rex, of Shelby, Michigan
Display of plates: Carter Creps, Weston
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of cans in the bushes in the 100 block of South Summit Street; about an overgrown yard in the 300 block of North Summit Street; and about a couch in a yard in the 400 block of North Prospect.
Citations July 22:
Lighted lights required, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.126): Olivia McDonough, BG
Failure to register: Natalia Geissman, Radnor
Expired registration: Annaiya Ruffin, BG; Tricia Grant, Perrysburg
Right of way: Victoria Monsivais, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Nicole Cordy, BG; Christopher Souders, Fremont
Reasonable control: Asia Moore, Toledo
Failure to register, fictitious plates: Shane Truss, Toledo
Violation of restrictions: Jacob Carroll, Perrysburg
Citations July 23:
Theft/shoplifting: Tammy Stanley, Port Clinton
Failure to register: Kevin Epps, BG; William Baughman, BG; Olivia Peterson, BG
Kelsey Sampsel, BG, was cited in City Lot 2 for OVI/refusal after police responded to a report of a female passed out and being carried to a car.
Police took a report of gross sexual imposition.
Citations July 24:
OVI, improper backing: Ha’Teana Gross, Toledo
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Loren Hatfield, of St. Marys
Underage possession of alcohol: Taylor Griffis, of St. Marys
Open container, possession of marijuana: Jordan Meyer, Toledo
Seat belt: Erin Bortel, BG
Expired registration: Christina Jones, BG
Speed: Samantha Walker, Grand Rapids
Assured clear distance ahead: Emelia-Naana Baah, BG
Muffler required, driving under suspension: Logan Whitacre, BG
Citations July 25:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Shadae Lee, Toledo
Underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Chase Whatton, BGSU
Lamy Constant, 19, Toledo, was arrested for open container, underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Lewis, Toledo
Calvin Adams, BG, was cited for disorderly conduct/unable to care for self and was transported to the hospital.
Dustin Kominek, 32, Perrysburg, was arrested on a warrant through the sheriff’s office.
Speed: Taylor Lawniczak, Findlay; Derek Kaminski, BG; Nya Jerdine, Southfield, Michigan
Expired registration: Kaitlynn Stumm, BG; Lisa Foreman, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Myles Williamson, BG
Driving under suspension: Kathrine Kelly, Leipsic