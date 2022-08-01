BG POLICE
Citations July 10:
OVI/refusal, drug abuse: Eric Holland, Elmore
Josef Drones, 29, Perrysburg, was arrested on a warrant through Perrysburg Police Department after he was found in City Park after hours.
Police took a sexual assault report.
Citations July 11:
Kyle Ellis, 31, Grand Rapids, was arrested for aggravated menacing in the 400 block of South Summit Street and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 900 block of North Main Street for a report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall weeds in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
Citations July 13:
Krystal Bibbs, 31, Toledo, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.151), speed, expired registration, and endangering children. Twenty minutes earlier she was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Summit Street. She was taken to jail.
Steven Hayes, 38, Toledo, was arrested in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue for aggravated burglary and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to jail
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass/weeds twice in the 300 block of East Merry Avenue, the 200 block of East Merry, the 200 block of East Poe Road, the 600 block of North Summit Street, the 500 block of North Enterprise Street and the 100 block of Clay Street.
Citations July 14:
Sean Kogge, 36, Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested for two counts criminal trespass, open container, criminal mischief, and harassment with a bodily substance. He was taken to jail.
Love Ezell, 49, Weston, was arrested for OVI and was cited for slow speed and expired operator’s license and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Third Street for a criminal damaging report and the 800 block of Second Street for a theft report.
Citations July 15:
Criminal mischief: Christopher Tracy, Fayette
Citations July 16:
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Anthony Augustyniak, of Holland
Disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal trespass: Edward Davis, BG
Open container, underage possession/consumption of alcohol: Aaron Friemoth, Perrysburg
Citations July 17:
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Thomas Breitigam, Waterville; Travon Williams, BG; Kevin Ilunga, West Chester
Garrett Wright, 21, Cygnet, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.164): Hunter Daw, BG
Devin Pierce, 28, Perrysburg, was arrested for violating a protection order and was taken to jail.