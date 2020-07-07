BG POLICE
Citations June 1:
Dylan Kirkman, 23, Pemberville, was arrested on two theft charges and was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension: Dawn Woyame, 20; Kenneth Wells, 44 (two counts)
Speed: Connor Margosian, 21
Use of unauthorized plates: Michael Krueger, 45
Civil enforcement received complaints about a yard in the 100 block of South Summit Street, and about grass in the 200 block of East Clough Street and in the 500 block of South Maple. Street Civil enforcement also received a complaint about the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue and about overgrown grass in the 200 block of South Enterprise Street and the 300 block of North Prospect Street.
Accidents occurred June 1:
Marta Crow, BG, was stopped at a red light on Van Camp Road at North Main Street, with Mark Boggs, Portage, immediately behind. Crow pulled forward then stopped again. Boggs was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after pulling forward and striking Crow.
Joseph Kuchta, Mayfield Heights, was stopped at the red light on East Wooster Street at Main Street when he was struck from behind by Kevin Goff, Sylvania, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations June 2:
Driving under suspension, no operator’s license, display of plates/validation sticker: Jason Blankenship, 48
Speed: Joshua Mosley, 20; Sierra Swanson, 22
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate: Rojlio Contreras Jr., 29
Police took a report of a male at the Wood County Health Department making threats.
Civil enforcement received a complaint about trash in the yard in the 200 block of South Summit Street; and how the wood in a backyard in the 400 block of South Prospect Street should be stacked. Also received were complaints about items in the right of way in the 200 block of Troup Avenue and the 600 block of East Wooster Street, and items in an empty lot in the 600 block of East Wooster.
Police responded to the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue for a female cutting herself.
Citations June 3:
Expired registration: John Wyckhouse, 31
Failure to register, open container in a motor vehicle: Hammed Adejare, 29
Failure to reinstate: Andrew Hunt, 40
Speed: Cole Kegley, 20
Police responded to the 100 block of East Court Street for a male acting suspiciously.
Citations June 4:
OVI/refusal: James Peet, 28
Speed: Logan Krompak, 18; Shannon Rednour, 26
Driving under suspension: Shawnay Hardaway, 22
Display of plates/validation stickers: Scott Duncan, 25
Expired registration, no operator’s license: William Stephenson, 60
Police responded to the theft from a vehicle in the 500 block of North Summit Street.
Accidents occurred June 4:
Michael Free, Fremont, was eastbound on Bishop Road in a Toledo Edison truck with a boom crane in the back. He failed to ensure the boom was down and began ripping overhead phone and cable wires down from on Bishop Road from Brim Road to the 13000 block. He also ripped numerous cables down and snapped several utility poles. He was cited for maximum height violation.
Allen Jennings, BG, was attempting to turn right onto Campbell Hill Road from the parking lot at 1616 E. Wooster St. Katherine Mull-Hoffman, Toledo, was northbound on Campbell Hill Road. Jennings pulled from the parking lot in front of Mull-Hoffman. Jennings was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations June 5:
Driving under suspension: Stephon Davis, 23
David Binkley, Perrysburg, was parked in the 100 block of South Main and while he had the driver’s door open to get in, an unknown truck struck the door and drove away.
Police responded to City Lot 1 to take a report of a sexual assault that occurred in a nearby apartment.
Citations June 6:
Speed: Ronald Serrato, 50
A white BMX bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of South Church Street.
Police responded to a reported burglary in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Citations June 7:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Joshua Colwill, 20
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Alontaye Lewis, 22; Essence Davis, 20
No headlights, marked lanes and OVI/refusal: Dewayne Watson, 46
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Adam Kaufmann, 32
No operator’s license, display of plates, driving under suspension: Mark Berling, 63
Police responded to the hospital regarding an injured child.
Citations June 8:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.175), marked lanes, possession of drugs/hashish, reasonable control, open container: Jordan Vargyas, 25
Muffler/excessive noise, probationary permit violation: Christa Tuinstra-Essing, 35
Police responded to a hotel for a reported lost child.
Accident occurred June 8:
Brian Fite, BG, was traveling northbound on South Main Street at East Washington Street, stopped at the light. Patrick Nelson, BG, was unable to stop in time and struck Fite. No citations were issued.
Citations June 9:
Chant Meece, 20, Ravenna, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Failure to register: Hannah Meyer, 23
Civil enforcement received a complaint about long grass in the 100 block of West Evers Avenue.
Accident occurred June 9:
Kristin Eikenbery, BG, was eastbound while Bradley Stemen, Bloomdale, was westbound at West Napoleon Road at Ohio 25. Both had a green light. Stemen turned left into the left northbound lane. Eikenbery turned right, also into the left lane instead of the curb lane. Eikenbery was cited for rules for turns in an intersection.