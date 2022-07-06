BG POLICE
Citations June 1:
Expired registration: Matthew Prysock, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a sex offense report.
BG civil enforcement received complaints of tall grass in the 400 block of West Wooster Street, the 300 block of North Maple Street, the 200 block of East Merry Avenue, twice in the 300 block of North Summit Street, the 200 block of East Court Street and the 300 block of North Enterprise Street; and a complaint of furniture near the roadway in the 200 block of North Enterprise.
Citations June 2:
Speed: Shelby Herald, BG
BG civil enforcement took three reports of inoperable vehicles in the 300 block of Conneaut Avenue and of tall grass in the 1100 block of Sparrow Lane.
Citations June 3:
Theft/shoplifting: Chelsea Hall, BG (seven counts); Megan Burkhart, Rudolph; Amber Hoffsis, Portage
Driving under suspension: John Ross, Sylvania
Speed: Bryanna Liptak, BG; Samantha Ernst, BG; Mitchell Smith, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Karen Riley, BG
Turn and stop signals: Daniel Goodenow, BG
Littering: James Feehan, BG
BG civil enforcement received three complaints of tall grass in the 500 block of Mitchell Road, and one each in the 200 block of East Wooster Street and the 800 block of Carol Road.
Citations June 4:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.238): Jermaine Parker, BG
Speed: Matthew Henninger, BG
Expired registration: Kevin Redway, Toledo
Failure to control: Nichole McDonald, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Lillian Kay, Dayton
Improper starting/backing: Ryan Brown, Montpelier
Driving under suspension: Michee Ramsey, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street to collect a handgun found in a repossessed vehicle.
Citations June 5:
Dylan Ringler, 27, Wayne, was arrested for aggravated burglary and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.154), expired registration, failure to surrender out-of-state license: Steven Kristek, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Dale Armstrong, BG (eight counts)
Disorderly conduct/public urination, misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Nickolas Morales, North Baltimore
Speed: Isaac Stokes, BG
Citations June 6:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.180), driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, reasonable control: Harley Conley, Defiance
Theft/shoplifting: Rose Teague, Grand Rapids
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 400 block of South Summit Street, the 300 block of Lehman Avenue and the 400 block of South College Drive.
Citations June 7:
Michael Allen, 39, BG, was arrested for telecommunications harassment and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Alison Collins, BG
BG civil enforcement received complaints of furniture near the roadway in the 100 block of Georgia Avenue, the 600 block of Eighth Street, the 900 block of Mourning Dove Lane, the 900 block of Partridge Lane and twice in the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Citations June 8:
Devin Pierce, 28, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Krystal Ellis, 30, Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting, drug abuse and permitting drug abuse/premises and was taken to jail. Anthony McCoy, also of Buckeye, Arizona, was cited for theft/shoplifting.
Police responded to a natural death in the 300 block of North Enterprise Street.
BG civil enforcement tool complaints of tall weeds twice in the 100 block of Palmer Avenue and twice in the 100 block of Byall Avenue; of tall grass in the 500 block of North Enterprise Street and the 300 block of North Summit Street; of trash on a porch in the 200 block of West Evers Avenue; and of an overflowing dumpster in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
Citations June 9:
Assault, criminal damaging: Mathew Purdy, BG
Disorderly conduct: Ryan Everett, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Citations June 10:
Christopher Miller, 36, Antwerp, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Patrick Stein was arrested for slow speed, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of drug abuse paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of drug abuse instrument. He was taken to jail.
Citations June 11:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.121), stop and turn signals: Dacorian Taylor, BG