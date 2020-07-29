BG POLICE
Citations June 15:
Unsafe vehicle, driver under suspension: Jacob Diemer, 21
Police took a report of a vehicle parked in a garage in the 200 block of Stonegate Boulevard that had its rear window broken.
Police responded to the 200 block of South Summit Street and the 200 block of South Enterprise Street for criminal damaging complaints.
Citations June 17:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary Maiani, 22
Police responded to a fight between two truck drivers on Van Camp Road and to criminal damaging in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
Police took the report of a vehicle broken into in the 400 block of South Summit Street.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of several bags of trash in a yard in the 300 block of Liberty Street.
Citations June 18:
Quinn Donaldson, 25, Maumee, was arrested for marked lanes and OVI/refusal. He was released to his mother.
Expired registration: Kimberly Gerken, 42
Speed: Mary Cleland, 48; Derek Anderson, 27
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a trailer in a driveway in the 1500 block of Rosewood Drive and two separate complaints of an RV in a driveway in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Police responded to the 600 block of Pine Valley Drive and the 1100 block of Bluejay Drive for men soliciting without a permit.
Accidents occurred June 18:
September Kelly, BG, was legally parked in the 400 block of South Prospect Street. Sometime overnight, an unknown vehicle struck her Chevy Traverse and left the scene.
A witness reported seeing a black Chevy Silverado driving north on South WIntergarden Road then going off the road in the 900 block and striking a Deer Crossing sign the before driving away. The witness followed the vehicle to the 200 block of Eberly Avenue where the Chevy pulled into the garage and closed the door. Knocking on the door and calling the resident yielded no results. The resident called police the next day and admitted to hitting the sign. Aaron Hahler was cited with failure to control and hit/skip.
Citations June 19:
Disorderly conduct/urinating in public: Tyler Sarreshteh, 22
Speed: April Lee, 27
Police responded to City Lot 4 for theft of a kayak.
A possible overdose was transported from the 600 block of Elm Street to the hospital.
A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Partridge Lane.
Citations June 20:
Police responded to the 1500 block of Conneaut Avenue for an unresponsive male.
Display of plates: John Ballard, 49
No seatbelt: Emily Horning, 19
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Justin Madrid, 20
No valid license, lighted lights required: Markerra Jackson, 27
Accidents occurred June 20:
Shaun Shidler, Weston, was northbound on North Main Street in the left lane while Amber Tyree, Weston, was in the right lane. Tyree changed lanes, swiped Shidler and was cited for improper lane change.
Citations June 21:
Police stopped a motorcycle and arrested Nickolaus Pouder, 26, Arcanum, for tampering with records, forgery, attempted forgery, rules for motorcycles/no eye protection, expired registration and driving under suspension. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Mindy Judson, 39
Driving under suspension: Heather Wright, 38; Brenden Pizzuti, 20
Failure to register: Elizabeth Tifft, 22
Police responded to the 100 block of West Wooster Street for a counterfeit $50 bill.
Criminal damage was reported in the 200 block of Manville Avenue.
Citations June 22:
Theft/shoplifting: Ashley Jevrem, 33
Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, Daniel Gutierrez, 36, BG, on a warrant from BGPD and cited him for defective exhaust, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Failure to register: Tricia Olmstead, 40
BG civil citations received a complaint of a boat filled with water in the 300 block of West Evers Avenue.
Citations June 23:
Jennifer Starkey, 41, was cited for two counts of driving under suspension. Passenger Sonciere Johnson, 37, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Speed: Kylie Aguirre, 28; Andrea Stevens, 21
BG civil enforcement received complaints of furniture on two porches in the 100 block of Clay Street.
Accidents occurred June 23:
Katherine Tretter, BG, was eastbound on Pearl Street, stopped at the South Main Street intersection. She was cited for failure to yield right of way after pulling into the intersection and being struck by Laura Nichols, Portage.
Ethan Roberts, BG, was southbound on South Main Street and struck Sarah Zeigler, Portage, who was stopped at the light at Napoleon Road. Roberts was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations June 24:
Menacing: Stephen Vargo Jr., 77
Expired registration: Daniel Hill, 63
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of an overflowing dumpster in the 100 block of East Washington Street.
Police responded to the 1100 block of South Main Street for a counterfeit bill; and to the 500 block of Wallace Avenue for a theft.
Accidents occurred June 24:
Beatriz Kohler, Perrysburg, was stopped in traffic on East Gypsy Lane Road at South Main Street when she was hit from behind by Donna Schuerman, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Scot Loeffler, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street, approaching Campbell Hill Road and behind Sylvia Zamarripa, Findlay, who was behind Thomas Kowalski, Beavercreek. Kowalski stopped for the light and Zamarripa stopped safety behind. Loeffler was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Zamarripa, pushing her into the back of Kowalski.
Citations June 25:
Speed: Travis Korn, 18
Expired registration: Priscilla Zavala, 24
Failure to registration: David Davenport, 27
Driving under suspension: Darrion Cole, 21
Police responded to a vandalism complaint in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Accidents occurred June 25:
Denise Kisabeth, BG, was stopped eastbound on East Wooster Street at South Mercer Road when she was struck from behind by Dylan Ringler, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
April Conway, BG, was parked on Buttonwood Avenue south of West Wooster Street when her Volkswagen Jetta was sideswiped by Edward O’Donnell, BG.
Dorothy Dewulf, North Baltimore, was attempting to turn left, southbound, from 991 S. Main St. Austin Harris, BG, was turning left, northbound, from 996 S. Main. Harris was completing his turn into the western northbound lane when he was struck by Dewulf. Pavement markings indicated the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of travel, showing Harris had the right of way. Dewulf was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Nancy Hollister, BG, was parked on North Main Street north of West Court Street when her Honda CRV was struck by the back of a dump truck, which continued driving, not knowing about the crash. Video surveillance footage was obtained, and the identity of the driver was determined to be Kevin Carpenter, BG.
Citations June 26:
Failure to use turn signal, OVI, BAC (PAC 0.132): Payton Hopson, 22
Open container: Autumn Ellis, 22
Police responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road and the 600 block of Fourth Street for theft reports.
Accidents occurred June 26:
Jennifer Prater, BG, was eastbound in the 900 block of Clough Street. Christian Stokes, BG, riding a bicycle, was southbound in an alley and failed to stop for a posted stop sign at Clough. Stokes struck Prater and was ejected from the bike, struck the windshield of Prater’s Chevy Impala and landed on the road. Stokes said his brakes failed but police determined the brakes were still operable. He was taken to the hospital by BG EMS with suspected serious injury.
Accident occurred June 27:
Caleb Wells, BG, and Landen Hudson, Toledo, were both southbound on North Main Street in the right curb lane. Wells, driving a Harley-Davidson, slowed to turn right and was struck from behind by Hudson, who was driving a Suzuki GSX. Wells was treated at the scene by BG EMS for suspected minor injuries. Hudson was taken to the hospital by BG EMS for suspected minor injury. Hudson was cited for assured clear distance ahead, driving under suspension, no motorcycle endorsement.
Citations June 28:
Mark Trifelos, 20, Columbus, was arrested for open container, underage/under the influence, obstructing official business and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Peeling, OVI/refusal: Grant Harrison, 27
Carlos Trevino Sr., 38, Toledo, was arrested on two warrants and was cited for defective exhaust, two counts of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Display of plates/validation stickers, no valid license: Shania Williams, 23
Speed: Kayla Schrader, 20
Speed, earphones/earplugs prohibited: Glen Woodard, 32
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jordan Murphy, 30
Police responded to a stole bike report in the 800 block of Eighth Street; to a dog left in a hot car at Kroger; to a theft report in the 1000 block of North Main Street; and a possible theft in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations June 29:
Driving under suspension: Charolyn Kelly, 49
Starting and backing vehicles: Amandeep Singh, 25
Expired registration: Anna Drewes, 36
Speed: Damon Gilmore, 20
Accident occurred June 29:
An unknown semi-truck driver attempted to exit 317 E. Poe Road and hit a utility pole, causing it to snap. The driver drove away without reporting the accident. Casey Sweet, Syracuse, New York, was later cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Aaron Brown, BG, was parked in an angled space in the 100 block of Railroad Street. Brittni Washington, BG, was parked in an angled space behind Brown. Brown was cited for improper starting and backing after striking Washington.
Donna Colcord, BG, was southbound in the left lane of the 1000 block of South Main Street. Beth McKenzie, BG, was attempting to exit a private drive and turn left. McKenzie was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Colcord.
Citations June 30:
Criminal damaging: Jarious Minter, 20
Driving under suspension: Donovan Cartledge, 27
Failure to register, no valid license: Santos Rigoberto, 23
Speed: David Kayata, 30
Police picked up a sexual assault kit from Toledo Hospital and handed it over to children’s services.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of overgrown grass at two locations in the 300 block of Derby, the 600 block of South Summit and the 100 block of Reed.
Accidents occurred June 30:
Bradley Hood, Waterville, was pulling out of a private drive in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street and turning right. Won Yong Jung, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster, slowing for the light at Mercer Road. Hood was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Jung.
Frances Seifert, BG, was northbound and stopped at the stop sign at North Grove Street and West Poe Road. Dalton Strickland, Millbury, was eastbound on West Poe. Seifert was cited for failure to yield right of way after driving forward and striking Strickland.
Marvin Rife, BG, was operating a county-owned pickup truck pulling a broom behind another truck pulling another broom eastbound on West Wooster Street. Both brooms were sweeping loose gravel. Juliann Brown, McClure, was following and said a large amount of dust was blown up but she tried to pass anyway. Brown didn’t get far enough over and struck the left rear of the broom operated by Rife. Brown was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control. Both drivers were treated at the scene by BG EMS for suspected minor injury.