BG POLICE
Citations July 1:
Nuisance party, underage possession/consumption of alcohol: Luke Johnson, BG
Faith Rupp, Edon, was cited for possession of marijuana after a hit/skip accident in the 200 block of South Grove at 2:39 a.m. At 3:26 a.m., she was observed on the ground in City Lot 4. After yelling at officers, she was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated with persistence and was released to a sober friend.
Justin Wilson, 20, Toledo, was arrested for open container or alcohol and underage/under the possession. He was taken to jail.
Joseph Mancy, 18, Toledo, was arrested for underage/under the influence and criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Justo Hernandez, Perrysburg
Police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Manville Avenue and to a sexual assault complaint at Wood County Hospital.
Citations July 2:
Devin Pierce, 28, BG, was arrested for violating a protection order and was taken to jail.
Michael Budd, 33, BG, was arrested at Wood County Hospital for criminal mischief and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Johnnie Rivera, Bryan; Roger Rivera, Bryan
Joey Bates Jr., 54, Perrysburg, was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Criminal trespass: Denver Warren, BG
Citations July 3:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Caroline Groll, Lambertville, Michigan
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.092), speed, turn and stop signals: Mariah Forgette, Toledo
Citations July 4:
Police responded to the 300 block of North Enterprise Street for a sex offense.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 1000 block of South Main Street and cited Jay Stockwell, Cygnet, and Casey Oren, BG, each for possession of drug abuse instruments.
Two residents in the 500 block of Wallace Avenue were given warnings for discharging fireworks.
Citations July 5:
OVI/refusal, speed, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kade Pelton, BG
Possession of marijuana: Hayden McCracken, BG
Possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia: Hannah Wagner, BG
Bob Ibarra, 52, Perrysburg, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Citations July 6:
BG civil enforcement responded to a complaint of tall grass in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue and to furniture near the roadway in the 100 block of Troup Avenue.
Joey Bates Jr., 54, Perrysburg, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street for receiving stolen property. He was taken to jail.
Citations July 7:
Open container in a stationary motor vehicle: Beau Reamsnyder, Perrysburg
Multiple officers responded to the 200 block of Gorrell Avenue after multiple residents reported hearing someone outside their home. The officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.
BG civil enforcement responded to complaints of tall grass in the 400 block of South Main Street, twice to the 800 block of North Main Street and the 500 block of North Summit Street.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Bay Harbor Court.
Citations July 8:
Love Ezell, 49, Weston, was arrested for interference with custody and was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/insulting or taunting: Jessica Tolliver, BG
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall weeds in the 800 block of Standish Drive and the 800 block of West Poe Road; and of tall grass in the 1000 block of Revere Drive.
Citations July 9:
Violating a protection order: Raymond Beair, BG
A resident in the 1400 block of Brookwood Drive was given a warning for discharging fireworks.
Citations July 10:
Ivy Trevino, 29, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self after she was found in the grass behind 1470 E. Wooster. She was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.096), lighted lights on a motor vehicle: Tyler Switzer, Marysville, Tennessee
Traffic control device: Cameron Arce-Dunn, Archbold
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Karason Gladney, Toledo
A public indecency report was taken at Fourth Street and Manville Avenue.