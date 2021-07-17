BG POLICE
Citations June 12:
Driving under suspension, muffler required: Bernard Macskimming, Fremont
Speed: Jarett Edwards, BG; Abdelrahman Ahmed, BG
Police responded to the 300 block of South Maple Street for an unresponsive male. It was entered into records as a natural death.
Citations June 13:
Matthew Baldridge, 22, BG, was arrested at the hospital for assault after hitting and kicking staff. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Jazzele Lindsey, Fremont
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Jerry Wimbush Jr., Perrysburg
No seatbelt: Kiara Buchanan, BG
Police responded to a report of a person in the 400 block of South Grove Street who was unconscious and not breathing. It was determined cause of death was a drug overdose.
Citations June 14:
Riley Blankenship, BG, was cited for prohibited acts (driver’s license misrepresentation) after his wallet was found and turned in at the police station. He could not be contacted so the citation was sent to municipal court to be issued as a warrant.
Right of way: Alonzo Gamble, of Clayton
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a stolen catalytic converter.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a yard in the 500 block of Ordway Avenue.
Citations June 15:
Kevin Woodruff, 25, Fostoria, was arrested for felony theft after allegedly taking $2,910 in merchandise from Vape Super Center, 1616 E. Wooster St. He was taken to jail.
Right of way: John Burnard, Perrysburg
Speed: Janet Weber, Hamler
Left of center: Jason Mt. Castle, Grand Rapids
Police spoke to a juvenile on station regarding threatening statements.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of weeds in a yard in the 1400 block of Muirfield Drive and of an overgrown yard in the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.
Police took a report of a dog biting another dog in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
Citations June 16:
Assured clear distance ahead: Keegan Burke, Portage
Police responded to the 700 block of Eighth Street for a dog bite.
Citations June 17:
Failure to confine dog: Kelly Iler, BG
Traffic control device: Branden Higley, BG
Marked lanes: Ashley Roig, BG
Speed: Vanessa Roush, BG
Failure to control: Heather Gorham, Grand Rapids
Police took a report of stolen Amazon packages in the 400 block of South Church Street.
Ashtyn Aden, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance County.
Citations June 18:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for an unresponsive man in a vehicle. Xavier Lopez, BG, was cited for physical control of a motor vehicle and PAC/physical control (BAC 0.164).
Open container/underage possession: Sophia Avdjiev, Arlington Heights, Illinois; Heidi Wenson, Mt. Prospect, Illinois
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Justin Hartford, Oregon
Right of way: Troy Simmons-Brown, BG
No seatbelt: Chuanyin Zou, BG
Police responded to the 200 block of Western Avenue in reference to a missing juvenile.
BG civil enforcement took a report of a refrigerator on a porch in the 100 block of South Summit Street; about a wooden bar on a porch in the 100 block of South Summit; about trash in a yard in the 100 block of South Summit; and about a couch on a porch in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street.
Police responded to City Lot 2 for theft from a vehicle.
Citations June 19:
Underage/under the influence: Zachary Atkinson, Waterville
Unauthorized plates, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Erika Gutierrez, Perrysburg
Speed: Katherine Hicks, BG; Kristen Ellis, Perrysburg
No valid license: Corina Moreno, Fostoria; Shantell Heishman, Weston
Driving under suspension: Zachary Gibson, Ada
Traffic control device: Devon Hossler, Fostoria
Motorcycle temporary permit/no helmet: Jordan Sasseen, BG
Police took a report of a natural death in the 300 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations June 20:
Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street and the 100 block of Lehman Avenue for vehicles with slashed tires.
Speed: Fayth Hall, Delta
No seatbelt: Cole Kegley, Indianapolis
Speed, no valid license; Shane Hesketh, BG
Failure to control: Tiffany Sheeks, BG
Police responded to the report of a female who died of natural causes in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Citations June 21:
Jamie Freeman, 39, Hendersonville, North Carolina, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Main Street for felony receiving stolen property, theft, drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license, and felony aggravated possession of drugs. He was taken to jail.
Menacing: Shane Dunn, BG
No seatbelt: Jacob Diemer, BG; Maia Rutter, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of Third Street for a man who died of natural causes.
Citations June 22:
Failure to maintain litter-free premise: Dalton Smith, BG; James Utacht, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Erik Berg, BG
Speed: Valmontine Loyd, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Zolee Howard, Vandalia; Ronny Meyer, BG; Olivia McDonough, BG
Right of way: George Dutton, BG; Spencer Boyer, Toledo
Police took a report that the playground equipment at Ridge Park had been damaged.
Citations June 23:
Theft/shoplifting, possession of criminal tools: Courtney Middleton, Weston
Speed, OVI (urine): James Hilty, BG
Stop light: Jason McIntyre, Toledo
Reasonable control: Ryan Leroux, BG
Police responded to the hospital regarding a possible assault.
Citations June 24:
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Zachory Cooper, Findlay; Evan Salisbury, Maumee
Traffic control device: Angelique Schuster, BG; Zachary Vogt, BG
Temporary permit: Leyla Sadigova, BG
Police reported to the 900 block of North Main Street for an animal abuse complaint and to the 500 block of Elm Street for a damaged vehicle.
Citations June 25:
Assured clear distance ahead: Kaleb Heaston, Maumee
Citations June 26:
Police responded to a fight in City Lot 1 and cited Shawn Sheldrick, BG; Jacob Sheldrick, Luckey; Keesha Garner, BG; and Jason Miller, BG, for disorderly conduct/fighting.
Jacob Guzman, 31, Waterville, was arrested for obstructing official business and was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol, drug abuse/hashish: Sarah Pauken, Maumee
Underage/under the influence: Michael Rodgers, BG; Aidan Ward, BG
Speed: Amaya Pollard, BG; Darrius Ivey, BG
Traffic signals: Robert Claypool, BG
Citations June 27:
Disorderly conduct/intoxication-unable to care for self: Patrick Cousino, BG
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Zachary Boltz, Whitehouse
Citations June 28:
Zachary Morin was arrested for aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment. He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct: Adam Orosco
Driving under suspension: Jonathon Sheldon, Findlay; Jackson Sabin, BG
Right of way: Carolyn Hofacker, Fostoria; Dan Antoniu, BG
Speed: Susan Rybicki, of Cameron, North Carolina; Kimberly Balser, Rudolph
Citations June 29:
Lighted lights required, probationary license/curfew violation: Kacie Lather, Holland
Speed, use of child restraints: Earnestine Hudson, BG
Speed: James Upshaw, BG; Kassandra Fintel, Custar
Right of way: Milton Aring, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass at two properties in the 200 block of East Merry Avenue and tall grass in a backyard in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
Police responded to the 300 block of East Reed Avenue for a dog that had no food or water.
Citations June 30:
Assault: Jeremy Mull, BG
Crystal Cobian, 32, Walbridge, was arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting and was taken to jail.
Michael Gonzales, 47, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Right of way: Elijah Eberhardt, BG
Police responded to the 100 block of Byall Avenue for a smashed windshield on a van, and took a report from a resident in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street of a juvenile male receiving inappropriate photos on his phone.