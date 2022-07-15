BG POLICE
Citations June 12:
Juan Fierro, 20, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested for OVI/refusal and obstructing official business and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Carrie Miller, BG
A theft report was taken in the 400 block of South Summit Street and an animal bite report was taken in the 400 block of South Enterprise Street.
Citation June 13:
Open container: Donald Rowe Jr., Reynoldsburg
Citations June 14:
Theft/shoplifting: Kira Coe, BG
Two vehicles in the 1600 block of Juniper Court were gone through and change was taken from one of them.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a vehicle parked in the grass in the 900 block of Sand Ridge Road.
Police took a report in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road of a vehicle that had its passenger side window broken and a purse inside taken. BGPD found 11 additional unlocked vehicles that appeared to have been gone through.
Citations June 15:
Matthew Gormly, 43, Toledo, was arrested for OVI/refusal, felony state OVI (prior refusal in 20 years), and two counts driving under suspension after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street. He was taken to jail.
Devin Brownlee, 29, BG, was arrested for felony criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South Prospect and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Cedric Dunbar, BG
Disorderly conduct with persistence: Jalen Grant, BG
Police responded to City Park twice, for a patron giving staff problems and for a theft report.
BG civil enforcement took tall grass complaints in the 500 block of Conneaut Avenue and twice in the 300 block of East Merry Avenue.
Citations June 16:
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 900 block of East Clough Street, 200 block of South College Drive and the 200 block of East Reed Avenue; and to complaints of furniture near the roadway in the 600 and 200 blocks of South Summit Street.
Citations June 17:
Mercedes Fuerstenau, BG, was cited for endangering children after police responded to the 300 block of North Maple Street for a report of a child and dog in the street.
Devin Brownlee, 29, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Jack Ducat, BG
BG civil enforcement took two complaints of tall grass in the 100 block of West Evers Avenue.
Police took a report of a theft valued at $500 in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road.
Citations June 18:
OVI/refusal, right of way: Jasmine Marsh, of Wayne
Possession of marijuana, no operator’s license: Elijah Chandler, Toledo
Police responded to City Lot 1 for a report of a fight.
Officers responded to the 400 block of East Napoleon Road for a burglary with an estimated loss of $7,745.
Citations June 19:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.114), red light violation: Bailey Wallace, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.169), speed: Brian Wygant, Byron, Illinois
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.118), possession of marijuana, open container in a motor vehicle: Neil Krishna, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Hailey Crozier, Norton Shores, Michigan
Police took a report of a possible sexual offense.
Citations June 20:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Madeline Loiacono, BG