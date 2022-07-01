BG POLICE
Citations May 15:
Devon Westlake, 24, Bellefontaine, was arrested in the 100 block of South Prospect Street for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Corrie Patton-Reyes, North Baltimore
Speed: Kathleen Shaw, Wauseon
OVI, failure to control: Kendall Haas, BG
Police responded to the 400 block of Bishop Road to recover a handgun found in a repossessed vehicle and to the 300 block of South Summit for a criminal damaging complaint.
Residents in the 300 and 500 blocks of North Summit Street were given criminal warnings for noxious weeds.
Citations May 16:
Drug abuse/marijuana: Ian Bryson, Toledo
Heather Bolles-Ery, Monroe, Michigan, was arrested on charges out of the Monroe Police Department and was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension: David Bloom, Gibsonburg
Invalid license plate/identification mark: Grace Gamble, BG
Traffic control device: Nolan Thorn, Perrysburg
Failure to register/expired tags: Brian Maienknecht, BG
Speed: Tais Roberts, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass and litter in a yard in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Police took a report of a runaway juvenile, of a kitchen fire in the 200 block of East Napoleon Road, of an unruly child at the middle school and a possible cruelty to animals in the 700 block of Elm Street.
Citations May 17:
Hannah Binion, 30, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal damaging and was taken to jail.
Assured clear distance ahead: Kama Hackler, BG
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Michael Nowak, Toledo
Expired registration: Dameon Hines, BG
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 500 block of South Main Street, the 100 block of South Maple Street, two in the 200 block of South Summit Street, and the 200 block of East Poe Road.
Citations May 18:
Failure to register/expired tags: Shaylee Brown, Napoleon
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in in the 800 block of Vale Court, and two in the 100 block of Wolfly Avenue.
Citations May 19:
Curtis Dewberry, 25, Inkster, Michigan, was arrested for violation of a protection order and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Tayler Tussing, Cygnet; Ava Bloom, BG; Rieley Kern, Cygnet
Possession of drugs of abuse/marijuana: Bryce Poulin, BG
Driving under suspension, stopping for school bus, use of child restraints: Raven Anteau, BG
Police responded to the 500 block of East Gypsy Lane Road for a physical fight, to the 700 block of Birch Street regarding damage to the yard, and to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a window broken by a BB gun.
Police took a report of a juvenile bringing a cutting tool to the middle school.
Citations May 20:
Traffic control device, OVI/refusal: James Agan, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.166), no headlights, traffic control device: Kevin Avery, Cygnet
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jarrett Jimenez, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Brianna Blackburn, BG; Kenneth Freeman, North Baltimore; Blayzey Rose, BG
Temporary permit: Kenya Lewis, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Christopher Floyd, BG
Police responded to a natural death in the 900 block of Lyn Road.
Citations May 21:
Travon Porter, 26, Fremont, was arrested for criminal trespass, obstructing official business and falsification in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. He was taken to jail.
Criminal mischief: Cory Spitler, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Napoleon Bradford, BG; Madison Baltimore, BG
Possession of marijuana: Alvin Golden, Detroit
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Jennifer Humphrey, BG
Expired registration: Olethia Ketcham, BG; Christina Conforto, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Kearsten Wilkins, Toledo
Citations May 22:
Ryan McBride, 28, BG, was arrested in the 200 block of North Prospect Street for disorderly conduct/unable to care for self. He was taken to jail.
Carl Pargo, 30, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Gina Bowen, Cygnet
Speed: Kylee Taylor, BG; Alexia Navor, BG; Emma Patterson, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Ryan Blackwell, BG
Cracking exhaust/peeling, driving under suspension: Brandon Mendoza, Jerry City
Driving under suspension: Benjamin Newby, Toledo
Display of plates: Jacob Scott, Toledo; Mohammed Alfaraj, BG
A portable toilet at City Park was reported vandalized.
A theft report was taken in the 400 block of Conneaut Avenue.
A fight was reported in the 1500 block of East Clough Street.
Citations May 23:
Theft/shoplifting: Erica Rosas, Weston; Bridget Rosas, Weston
Signal lights: Christian Peters, BG
Driving under suspension: Joshua Legg, BG
No valid license: Zariah Hoskins, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags: Tristan Jonas, BG; Trazel Sanders, BG
Traffic control device: Colby Miller, BG
Speed: Justin Jones, Custar; Aaron Rosa, Ruskin, Florida
Expired registration: Caleb Donaldson, BG; Justin Stricklen, BG
Driving under suspension, invalid license plate/identification mark: Dustin Moore, Martin
Police took of report of juveniles involved in an assault at City Park. Two male juveniles were arrested for assault and were taken to the juvenile detention center.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass and furniture in the city right of way in the 200 block of South Prospect Street, and of tall grass in the 200 block of Leroy Avenue and 700 block of Pine Valley Drive.
Citations May 24:
Theft/shoplifting: Ashley Jevrem, Marion
Traffic signal lights: Sally Snyder, Cygnet
Driving under suspension, failure to register/expired tags: Robert Berry, Toledo
Police responded to a natural death in the 100 block of Wolfly Avenue.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 100, 400 and 600 (two) blocks of South Summit Street, 400 block of North Main Street and 100 block of Liberty Street; and to furniture in the city right of way in the 300 block of Frazee Avenue.
Citations May 25:
A male juvenile was arrested for assault at the high school and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Theft/shoplifting: Mary Schiffler, BG
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Danielle Johnson, BG
Speed: Justin Burris, BG
Improper starting/backing: Mary Ludy, BG
Police took a report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
BG civil enforcement took a report of tall grass in the 700 block of West Wooster Street.
Citations May 26:
Assured clear distance ahead: Leanne Otley, BG
Right of way: Robert Peralez, BG
Pedestrian in crosswalk has right of way: Sophie Jolliff, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Alexandria Robinson, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags, driving under suspension: Corina Moreno, BG
BG civil enforcement responded to complaints of tall grass in the 500 block of North Main Street, 300 block of Leroy Avenue and 100 block of Biddle Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen in the 500 block of East Merry Avenue.
Citations May 27:
Curtis Dewberry, 25, Inkster, Michigan, was arrested for burglary in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue and was taken to jail.
Michael Allen, 39, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass and inducing panic in the 500 block of East Gypsy Lane Road and was taken to jail.
No operator’s license, failure to control: Juan Hernandez, Paulding
Speed: Ethan Russell, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Mathew Sesevich, Sylvania; Isaac Verdugo, Martin; Joseph Kleinman, Columbus
Failure to register/expired tags, operating a vehicle with no valid license: Matthew Chambers, Portage
BG civil enforcement took reports of tall grass in the 400 block of West Gypsy Lane Road, 1200 block of Lyn Road and 200 block of South Church Street, and of the odor of trash and cat feces in the 300 block of East Evers Avenue.
Citations May 28:
Police took a report of a break-in in the 1500 block of East Clough Street. Nearly $2,000 in gaming systems was reported stolen.
Reckless operation, marked lanes, turns at intersections: Adam Graver, Westerville
Display of plates, driving under suspension (two counts): Brian Wingate, Findlay
Theft/shoplifting: Julie Poe, Findlay
Violation of a protection order: Raymond Bear, BG
Theft: Gina Bowen, Cygnet
Assault, criminal damaging: Armando Ortego, BG
Operating motor vehicle without a valid license: Mujtaba Alhabib, Dayton
Driving under suspension: Brian Wingate, Findlay
Speed: Kaitlyn Watson, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Gage Campbell, BG; Marilyn Stahl, Lima
Operating motor vehicle with previous owner’s plates: Andrew Newton, Perrysburg
Display of license plates: Hunter Thomas, Toledo
Expired registration: Christopher Jacobson, BG
Hitchhiking/riding on the outside of any motor vehicle: Corey Beal, BG
Citations May 29:
Sheila Strawser, 59, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, driving in marked lanes and wrong way/one way. She was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.104), traffic signal: Isabella Escobar, BG
Possession of marijuana, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle: John Cohn, Toledo
Expired registration: Peter Leslie, Toledo
Citations May 30:
Devin Brownlee, 29, BG, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and obstructing official business in the 1000 block of North Main Street. He was taken to jail.
OVI/refusal, open container: Zachary Kubicki, BG
Operating motor vehicle without a valid license: Kyin Engbrock, BG
Operating motor vehicle without a valid license, expired registration: Adriane Whitacre, Weston
Speed: Bryson Winters, BG; Rex Tippin Jr., BG; Christina Conforto, BG
Expired registration: Jeremy Sison, Glendale Heights, Illinois
Driving under suspension (two counts): Gary Warren, Toledo
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Justin Hunt, Toledo
Two headlights displayed: Darian Anderson, BG
Citations May 31:
Charges for felonious assault were filed against Taylor Hunter, 32, Cygnet. He appeared on the warrant June 7 and was released on an own recognizance bond.
Theft/shoplifting: Stephanie Carver-Evans, Cygnet
Signal lights: Lavell Davis, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags: Osey Hayes, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts), expired registration: Keondrae Taylor, Swanton
Failure to register/expired tags: Travis Smith, Toledo
Right of way: Jerry Crawford, BG
Driving under suspension: Terry Cheney, BG
BG civil enforcement took two complaints of tall grass in the 400 block of Conneaut Avenue, 100 block of Leroy and in the 200 and 100 (two) blocks of West Evers Avenue.