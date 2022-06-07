BG POLICE
Citations April 1
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Zachary Seagraves, of West Milton
Open container: Raymond Dennis, Toledo
Drug abuse/marijuana, open container: Djuan Moore, Aurora, Illinois
Right of way: Luke Warner, BG; Bryan Baumbarger, BG; Madalyn Diedrick, Elyria
Failure to register/expired tags: John Curtis, Weston
Speed: Calob Durst, BG
Display of license plates, failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Thomas Porter, Deshler
Citations April 2
Possession of hashish, underage possession of alcohol, open container: Keith Chappell, Defiance
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Brandon Frater, Arlington
Speed: Victoria Wetzel, Toledo
Expired registration: Dillon Resley, of Huron; Alexander Gimenez, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Jory Galbraith, Portage
Display of license plates: Sarah Wurzinger, Toledo
Citations April 3
Benjamin M. Welborn, 21, BG, was arrested in the 700 block of Pearl Street for possessing a weapon while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to jail.
At 1:27 a.m. in the 100 block of Court Street, Harrison McBean, 22, Sylvania, was arrested for assault and Maximus Baumann, Sylvania, was cited for disorderly conduct. McBean was taken to jail.
No headlights at night, operating a vehicle with no license: Shamar Thompson, Cincinnati
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Shawndell Adams
Failure to maintain reasonable control, OVI/refusal: Justice Ramsey, Toledo
Expired registration: Chandler Holder, Sylvania
Speed: Ehiemenonye Eseka, BG
Display of license plates: Justin Houtz, Wayne
Failure to registered/expired tags: Chandler Jones, BG
Improper starting/backing: Leah Bruggeman, Xenia
Right of way: Blake Ross, Sylvania
Citations April 4
Disorderly conduct: Skyla Johnson, Columbus
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Dyelan Hampton, BGSU; Kyle Hogsten, BGSU; Claire Elshaw, BGSU
Expired registration: Tashionna Hamilton, Toledo
Speed: Sassha Zengel, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Hobart Downard, BG
Citations April 5
Anthony Tate, 28, Toledo, was arrested for obstructing official business and endangering children. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Connie Kresge, Portage
Open container: Brandon Vollmar, BG
Speed: Abby Arnold, BG
Seatbelt: Mohamed Toure, BG
No temporary permit, display of license plates: Gregory Fizer, of Holland
Expired registration: Kayla Dreams, BG
Police responded to a report of vaping at the high school, to unruly juveniles at Crim Elementary and a harassment incident at the high school.
Citations April 6
Skyla F. Johnson, 22, Columbus, was arrested in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Josiah Luke, Sylvania; Amanda Leverenz, BG; Heidi Huls, Rossford; Farrell Spence, Luckey
Police responded to a natural death in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Citations April 7
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Joshua Kline, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Forrest Kuchling, BG
Speed: Cruz Bryant, Kenton; Jordan Porter, BG; Jayden Donald, BG; Mahlia Blair, BG
Failure to reinstate license: William Frothingham, North Baltimore
Display of license plates: Jonathan Kern, BG
Seatbelt: Tyler Fournier, BG; Gabriel Gazarek, North Baltimore
Driving under suspension, two or more lighted lights required: Gabrielle Bonds, BG
Taillights and illumination of rear license plates, and no temporary permit: Alyson Baker, BG
Driving under suspension, display of license plates: Alexander Braman, BG
Driving an unsafe vehicle, driver license misrepresentation: Jalen Grant, BG
Reckless operation, overtake and passing vehicles: Adrianna Tobin, BG
OVI, reckless operation: Wyatt Stauffer, BG
Citations April 8
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self, underage/under the influence, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Zachary Simbro, West Bend, Wisconsin
Drug abuse/marijuana, driving under suspension: Madison Williams, North Ridgeville
Underage/under the influence: Jacob Wenzlick, BGSU
Seatbelt, speed: Cameron Young, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Daniel Betts, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Nickelus Etts, Rossford
Right of way: Tyler Hoiles, Cygnet
No valid license: Megan Showman, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Jesse Kinney, BG; Azor Carstens, Lima
Speed: Ross Bailey, BG
Citations April 9
Christopher C. Floyd, 30, BG was arrested for domestic violence, OVI/refusal and marked lanes and was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol, open container, possession of hashish: Joshua Duling, Maumee
Open container: Ashley Barton, Malinta
Disorderly conduct/public urination: William Varner, BG
Open container: I’ycest Bulger, Fremont; Ines Iglesias, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Cassandra Kopitz, Pemberville; Damon Straker, Toledo
Theft: Corrie Patton-Reyes, North Baltimore
Citations April 10
Underage/under the influence: Samuel A. Harshbarger, Sidney
Failure to register/expired plates: Ronald Evers, Saint Henry; Elizabeth Johnson, Weston
Citations April 11
Fredrick Watson, 41, Norwalk, was arrested for assault and criminal trespass in the 800 block of Second Street. He was taken to jail.
Tyler A. Duron, 25, Milton Center, was arrested for two counts violating a protection order and Natasha D. Jones, 24, BG, was arrested for domestic violence after police responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street. Both were taken to jail.
Christopher A. Zam, 52, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Failure to control animals, obstructing official business: Jacob Grolle, BG
Speed: Hunter Corral, BG; Jeffrey Bockbrader, Bloomdale
Display of plates/validation sticker: Lillian Scott, BG
Right of way, driving under suspension, no operator’s license: Xavier Pasquinelly, Maumee
Citations April 12
Expired registration: Nelson Kothe, Manchester, Michigan
Speed: Olivia Free, BG; Dominic Bonfiglio, Toledo; Melissa Adams, Portage; Ian Teague, BG; Amber Ebner, Liberty Center
Driving under suspension: Dillon Baird, Weston
Right of way: Hunter Wright, BG; Rina Ballez, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Audrey Aronson, BG
Driving under suspension, two or more stop lights required: Shaun Byram, Toledo
Citations April 13
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.160), traffic control device: Renae Muckensturm, Columbus
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.109), turn signals: Eric R. Thompson, BG
Speed: Tanner Steffan, BG; Stephanie Operacz, Perrysburg
Expired registration: Lydia Hartman, BG
Driving under suspension: Alisia Kemp Hightower, Toledo
Citations April 14
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.187), headlights required: Bryce A. Dearth, Defiance
Theft/shoplifting: Benjamin Carlton, North Baltimore; Erin Carlton, North Baltimore
Expired registration: Laree Shroyer, BG
Fictitious plates, expired registration: Ian Brackett, Lima
Assured clear distance ahead: Esther Oyedele, BG
Speed: Blake Spencer, BG; Katelyn Katinas, BG
Marked lanes: Darrin Rivers, Nashville, Tennessee
Failure to register/expired tags: Ashley Woodruff, Cygnet; Matthew Smith, McComb
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 1200 block of North Main Street.
Citations April 15
Ryan Connelly, Waterville, was cited for OVI/refusal and failure to control after a rollover crash near Poe and Mitchell roads.
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Megan Winterbotham, BGSU
Underage consumption, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, display of fictitious ID: Macie Rochelle, Swanton
Underage possession of alcohol: Abigail Sears, BGSU; Benjamin A. Seibert, Bloomdale
OVI/refusal, traffic control device: Zaccary Brickel, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Devan Russell, North Baltimore
Speed: Bryant Miller, BG; Payton Gorman, BG; Joe Steible, Fostoria
Expired registration: Benjamin Howard, Toledo
Citations April 16
Display of plates: Sasha Covell, Perrysburg; Shane Truss, BG
Traffic signals: Daniel Day, Columbus
Failure to control: Joshua Shawberry, BG
Failure to yield, no temporary permit: Jamiu Alabi, BG
A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 400 block of Bishop Road.
Citations April 17
Marked lanes, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.183): Dakota Gilbert, Fremont
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.171), time for lighted lights: Daniel Beck, Bloomdale
Speed: Benjamin Berschback, BG; Peter Hutras, Granville
Display of plates/validation sticker, driving under suspension: Stacey Althauser, Fostoria
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Alan Woerner, Fostoria
Failure to register/expired tags: Vassiliki Leontis, BG
Citations April 18
James Jividen, 33, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Cody Pepitone, BG; Heaven Nemecek, BG
Speed: Shannon Kellough, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Joseph Hankins, Toledo
Traffic control device: Larry Hadamuscin, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Ethan Garbig, BG
Citations April 19
Failure to register/expired tags: Tracy Spencer, Toledo; Lillian Blair, BG; Connor Phlegar, Perrysburg
Speed: Timothy Stiffler, BG
Citations April 20
Alfredo A. Escobar II, 46, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Failure to register/expired tags: Connor Long, BG
Speed: Bruce Shank, BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Josiah Barnes, BG
Expired registration: David Espen, BG
Speed: James Swalls, BG
Open container of alcohol, possession of drug abuse paraphernalia: Juliette Streeter, Akron
Citations April 21
Austin Cover, 29, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal in past 20 years), marked lanes and illegal U-turn. He was taken to jail.
Isaac Rider, 23, Maumee, was arrested for violation of a protection order and was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.157), possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in a motor vehicle: Juliette Streeter, Akron
Theft: Corrie Patton-Reyes, North Baltimore
Marked lanes: Harris Mintz, Bloomdale
Improper starting/backing: Jesse Meiring, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Gavin Flores, Waterville
Failure to control: Andres Alvarez, BG
Citations April 22
Amy Kolk, 57, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal and unsafe vehicle. She was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, falsification: Lily Simone, Sylvania
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Cerra Catania, Pittsburgh
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.036), underage possession of alcohol: Nathan Nicholl, BG
Disorderly conduct, underage/under the influence: Camden Vordemark, Tiffin
OVI/refusal, driver license misrepresentation, no license plate light: Eric Peterson, BG
Expired registration: Molly Fenn, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: William Brandt, of Bryan
Citations April 23
Detcho Aboa, 25, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.129), failure to yield: Christine Austermiller, BG
OVI/refusal, time for lighted lights: Alek Walker, BG
Driver license misrepresentation, speed: Tatiana Kasper, Zanesville
Open container: Grant Szykowny, Toledo
Underage/under the influence: Jordan Thomas, St. Henry
Speed: Maeghynn Gereluk, BG; Destiny Garn, BG
Expired registration: Emmalee Scarberry, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Eden Brubaker, Toledo
Display of plates/validation sticker: Benjamin Mehling, BG
Expired license: Antonio Hudson, Findlay
Traffic control device: Connor Hendricks, BG
No temporary permit, Michael Howard, Waterville
Citations April 24
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.170), no eye protection, no motorcycle endorsement: Dakota Bowling, Fostoria
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Luke Chambers, BGSU
Pedestrian has right of way: Morgan McLane, BG
Display of license plates: Matthew Albright, Maumee
Failure to register/expired tags: Theresa Miller, Toledo; T. Speaks, Waterville
Invalid license plate: Michael Procyk, BG
Speed: Logan Gump, BG
Citations April 25
Police discovered a suspicious vehicle in City Park after hours and cited Jerry Andrich, of Wayne, for open container and drug abuse/marijuana; and Ariyanna Freeman, of Wayne, for drug abuse/marijuana. Charles Hands was arrested on a warrant out of Wayne County, Michigan, and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Josef Heuser, BG
Improper starting/backing vehicles: Michael Moore, BG
Traffic control device, failure to register/expired tags: Nicholas Kelsch, Charleston, West Virginia.
Police took a report of damage to the City Park stone shelter.
Police responded to a natural death in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road.
Citations April 26
Speed: Marissa Miller, Grand Rapids; Gabrielle Wilson, BG
Expired registration: Jonathan Varney, BG
Brake equipment: Felcia Cameron, BG
Citations April 27
E’Jontae Irby, 28, Toledo, was cited for possession of marijuana and was arrested on a warrant out of Lucas County.
Felea Brown, 33, Toledo, was cited for receiving stolen property and was arrested on a warrant out of Lucas County.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.138): Bradley Mullins, Toledo
Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana: Gregg Swan Jr., Toledo
Theft/shoplifting: Corrie Patton-Reyes, North Baltimore
Possession of marijuana: Kevin Hogains, Toledo
Speed: Claire Bowers, BG
Expired registration: Mason Docherty, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Emily Fitch, Perrysburg
Display of license plates: Emilie Keen, BG
Operating a vehicle with previous owner plates: Matthew Jarrett, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Scott Siedel, of Spencerville
Citation April 28
Reasonable control: Constance Donald BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Selena Castillo, Grand Rapids
Driving under suspension: William Priest, of Wayne
Traffic control device: Chirag Patel, BG
Failure to transfer registration, display of license plates: William Fleming, BG
Signal lights; Dylan Seesholtz, BG
Expired registration: Luke Clark, Oak Harbor
Police took a report of a juvenile assault at the high school and two hours later took a report of an assault at the middle school.
Citations April 29
A warrant was issued for Donovan Johnson, New Baltimore, Michigan, for tampering with evidence and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle against. He also was charged with traffic control device.
Driver license misrepresentation, drug abuse/marijuana, drug abuse/hashish: Jaylyn Mayhorn, Macomb, Michigan
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Scott Gronow, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Cassidy Hoyt, Perrysburg; Dylan Markley, BG
Stopping for school bus: Dondreya Hendricks, BG
Citations April 30
Joshua Kline, 20, BG, was arrested for assault in the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue and was taken to jail.
Marked lanes, OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal in past 20 years): Christi Scoby, Findlay
Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.072): Chelsea Weadock, Findlay
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.142), traffic control device: Raymond Danol, BG
Speed: Alec Fischer, BG; Chase Whatton, of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania
Failure to register/expired tags: Dennis Bisbee, BG; Kyle Fiehn, BG; Keesha Garner, BG
Expired registration: Kathrine Hughes, BG