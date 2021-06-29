BG POLICE
Citations June 1:
Daniel S. Smith, 34, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal 20 years), traffic control devices and lighted lights required. He was taken to jail.
Police took a criminal damaging complaint in the 100 block of South Summit; and responded to the 700 block of Napoleon Road for items taken from a car.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint about overgrown grass in the 900 block of Mourning Dove Lane.
Speed: Lanaysha Banks, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Tiffany Pelltier, BG
Citations June 2:
Right of way: Joyce Osterud, BG
Police responded to the NorthWest Community Corrections Center for an assault between residents. Antonio Amerson, 42, Cleveland, was arrested for attempted assault and taken to the jail.
Police to a report of the theft of two bicycles in the 800 block of Third Street.
Citations June 3:
Jesus Vazquez-Garcia, 53, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxicated – unable to care for self in the 100 block of East Court Street. He was taken to jail.
Right of way: Shirley Oberhaus, BG
Invalid plates/identification sticker: Deja Roosevelt, Toledo
No valid license: Jordan Hendrix, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Jermain Beachman, Toledo
Police responded to the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane for a criminal damaging report.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the 700 block of Brittany Avenue.
Citations June 4:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.217), peeling, headlights required at night: John Francis III, BG
Speed: Melody Wilhelm, Swanton
No seatbelt: Tristan Luman, Weston
Police responded to the middle school for a student with a vaping device containing marijuana; to the 300 block of South Prospect for a suicidal juvenile who was transported to the Children’s Resource Center for a health assessment; and to the 700 block of Second Street for an animal neglect complaint.
Citations June 5:
OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal 20 years), driving while under OVI suspension, failure to dim high beams: Dyrail Liggins, North Baltimore
Speed: Patrick Mormile, BG
Right of way: Randy Rood, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Jacab Sample, Toledo
Citations June 6:
Troi Maddox, Toledo, and Dominique Michael, Toledo, were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Speed: Ohene Darko, BG; James Hilty, BG
Invalid plate/identification sticker, no valid license: Jamie Reaster, Toledo
Police took a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of South College Drive.
Citations June 7:
Assured clear distance ahead: Anne Ripley, BG
Citations June 8:
Left of center: Rosemary Brown, BG
Motorcycle offense: Luke Otting, BG
Speed: Marlana Osorio, BG
Police responded to the 700 block of Haskins Road for a theft from a building.
A resident of the 100 block of Troup Avenue reported a housing rental scam.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of overgrown grass in the 900 block of Wintergarden Road.
Citations June 9:
Speed, no temporary permit/no adult: Glaya Liggons, Toledo
Right of way: Douglas Williams, Humble, Texas
No temporary permit/no adult: Kobe Towbridge, BG
Driving under suspension: Joshua Peterson, BG
Speed: Samuel Young, BG; Jarred Hedges, Toledo
Citations June 10:
Driving under suspension: Barry Rummel, Portage; Shanaz Fisher, Toledo
Speed: Anne Gordon, Waterville; Diego Shumate, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Grace Paxton, Napoleon
Failure to stop: Illeanna Herrera, BG
BG responded to the 100 block of East Evers Avenue for a possible attempted suicide through overdose.
BG civil enforcement took a report of an excessive amount of trash in the city right of way in the 100 block of East Napoleon Road.
Citation June 11:
Possession of marijuana: Jared Wairse, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.237), no valid license: Wilmer Perez, BG
Andrea Johnson-Russell, 33, Toledo, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and driving under suspension and was taken to jail.
Discharging firearms: Marc Mainor, BG
Speed: Alana Gracia, Risingsun; Patricia Christen, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Austin Smith, Weston
Failure to control, hit/skip: Elizabeth Bostdorff, BG