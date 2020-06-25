BG POLICE
Citations May 16:
Matthew Keros, 49, Toledo, was arrested for OVI and was cited for OVI/refusal and marked lanes. He was taken to jail.
OVI/urine: Tessa Osterhout, 24
Windshield wipers, driving under suspension (two counts): William Lipscomb, 25
Citations May 17:
Police responded to two large open burns in town, in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street and the 200 block of South College Drive. Both residents were given civil citations for open burns.
Display of plates, driving under suspension: Abdullah Alfaraj, 22
Wrongful entrustment of a vehicle: Mohammed Alfaraj, 22
Speed: Jovan Harris, 28; Joshua Hartbarger, 32; James Laurain, 59
Accident occurred May 17:
Griffin Black, BG, was stopped at the traffic light facing north on South Prospect Street. When the light turned green, he proceeded forward and was struck by Kristina Cooper, Ludlow Falls, who was eastbound and ran the red light. Cooper did not stop and later said she was not aware of striking another vehicle.
Citations May 18:
Sarah Bird, 42, BG, was arrested for criminal damaging/endangering in the 900 block of Conneaut Avenue. She was taken to jail.
Civil enforcement received complaints of an overgrown yard in the 100 block of East Napoleon Road; and mattresses by a dumpster in the 300 block of East Merry Avenue.
Police took a theft report from the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations May 19:
A juvenile was arrested for menacing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Speed, driving under suspension: Taylor Dunn-Roberts, 20
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension, speed: Joseluis Castillo, 28
Driving under suspension: Dominic Conrad, 23
Civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown yard in the 600 block of South Summit Street; items in the city right of way in the 200 block of Byall Avenue; and overgrown grass in the 300 block of North Church Street.
Citations May 20:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Jordan Cason-White, 19
Fictitious plates: Jamie Jones, 37
Speed: Elsie Gerding, 76
Driving under suspension, failure to register: Hope Murua, 22
Display of plates/validation stickers: Brian Bevelhymer, 33
Police responded to an unresponsive male in the 1700 block of Windjammer Drive.
Citations May 21:
Police responded to the 100 block of Liberty Street for an unresponsive female.
Civil enforcement took a complaint about tall grass in the 200 block of South Maple Street and in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Robin Snyder, 26
Police were called to the 800 block of Fifth Street for a slashed tire.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.163), speed: Adam Koons, 28
Right of way: Manuel Villarreal, 32
Fictious ID: Loren West, 20
Traffic control device: Michael Mrazik, 23
Citations May 22:
Speed: Kaitlin Barr, 29
Driving under suspension: Derek Combs, 20
Accidents occurred May 22:
Michael Allen, BG, was eastbound on Ridge Street when he left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. He left the car and fled from the scene. Allen was later cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations May 23:
Cameron Moore, 22, Defiance, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief. At the same time, Matthew Baldridge, 21, was cited for criminal trespass. Moore was taken to jail.
Criminal damaging/endangering: Kaiden Robinson, 20
Open burn: Brennen Steward, 24
Speed: Alexis Briggs, 31
Display of plates: Michael Kranz, 24
Citations May 24:
Open container: Kelly Harrington, 23
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Jared Tucker, 22
Accidents occurred May 24:
Madison Bressler, BG, was westbound on East Poe Road and attempted to turn right onto North Main Street. She said she could not complete the turn and stopped. Salador Cedillo, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking the rear of Bressler’s vehicle.
Citations May 25:
Speed, possession of drug paraphernalia: Keaton Beaverson, 20
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Allyson Hazlett, 20
Drug abuse (two counts), petty theft: Branden Roby, 33
Speed: Kurt Smith, 19
Invalid license, driving under suspension: Jacob Diemer, 21
Driving under suspension (three counts), failure to reinstate: Melissa Jackman, 32
Brake equipment: Wyatt Boggs, 21
Citations May 26:
Elyce Jordan, 30, Findlay, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street for tampering with evidence. She was taken to jail.
During a vehicle stop, Scott Simon, 22, was cited for driving under suspension (two counts), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle owner, Bianca Mastriciano, 21, was cited for wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.
Expired registration: Chandler Stillings, 22
Speed: Ragan Perkins, 25; Spencer O’dell, 25
Expired registration: Rebecca Ferstle, 31
Driving under suspension (two counts), possession of marijuana: Scott Simon, 22
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension: Jerry Thomas, 34
Civil enforcement took complaints of overgrown yards in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue, the 200 block of Palmer Avenue, the 600 block of Pasteur Avenue, the 400 block of South Main Street, the 600 block of Haskins Road, the 1600 block of East Wooster Street and the 1300 block of North Main Street.
Accident occurred May 26:
Elizabeth Emley, BG, was parked on North Grove Street when its back left bumper was damage by an unknown vehicle.
Citations May 27:
Speed: Zachary Bolt, 27
Display of plates: Zachary Myracle, 25
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for criminal damaging of vehicles.
Civil enforcement received complaints of overgrown yards in the 100 block of South Summit Street, the 500 block of South Summit Street at Meadowbrook Lane and Heather Court, the 1100 block of Wren Road and the 300 block of South Summit Street.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle vandalized while parked in a garage in the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Citations May 28:
Driving under suspension, no valid license: Gregory Reyome, 44
No seatbelt: Brandon Garner, 26
Civil enforcement was called regarding trash by a dumpster in the 1000 block of North Grove Street; overgrown grass in the 800 block of Barnstable Lane and the 700 block of Pine Valley Drive; and trash in the yard in the 400 block of North Prospect Street.
Police responded to a damaged vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Citations May 29:
Disorderly conduct/urinating in public: Matthew Tashjian, 22
The department took a report of an attempted text scam using a BGPD officer’s name; and a sexual assault that occurred in the 1500 block of Cardinal Road.
A juvenile was arrested for criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Boone Court and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Assured clear distance ahead: Chrishaun Wallace, 33
Accident occurred May 29:
Chrishaun Wallace, BG, was southbound on South College Drive near Third Street, following Nicholas Van Vorhis, BG. Van Vorhis turned right onto Third when and was struck from behind by Wallace, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations May 30:
Michael Peek, 54, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after a non-injury crash.
Accident occurred May 30:
Catherine Kucharski, Toledo, was eastbound on East Napoleon Road, stopped and waiting to turn left onto Manville Avenue. Alexa Conroy, Woodville, was following, saw that there was not enough time to stop, and partially left the road to avoid a crash. Convoy struck Kucharski and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations May 31:
B. Reggie Williams, 23, BG, was arrested for criminal damaging/endangering after he reportedly broke a window in the 500 block of Clough Street. He was taken to jail.
Display of plates: Alexander Rogers, 21
No motorcycle endorsement, no valid plates, rules for bicycles, motorcycles and snowmobiles: Jacob Poling, 21