BG POLICE
Citations May 1:
Underage/under the influence, criminal mischief: Gavin Thobe, of Fort Recovery
Operating a vehicle with invalid license plates: Curt Foust, BG
Failure to register/expired tags, display of license plates: Christopher Turley, Fostoria
Driving under suspension: Justice Botton, Fostoria
Police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of South Main Street, to suspicious persons in the 1400 and 1600 blocks of East Wooster Street, and to an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of East Napoleon Road.
Citations May 2:
Theft: Larenda Maldonado, BG
Speed: Andrea Lipiec, of Clyde; Bradley Jones, Toledo; Michelle Hanneman, BG; Thomas Yarbrough, BG
Expired registration: Andrew Rodabaugh, Fostoria
Right of way: Mallory Parish, Sandusky
Police took a report of a sex offense, responded to an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of East Napoleon Road, and responded to unwanted guests in the 100 block of University Lane.
Citations May 3:
Amy Kowalski, Milton Center, was arrested for violation of a protection order and was taken to jail.
Speed: Falyn Vandyke, BG; Shadonna Carter, Toledo; Adam Graham-Mumma, Cleveland Heights
Traffic control device: Emuesiri Ejairu, BG
Expired registration: Joshua Garrard, Findlay; Richard Torres, BG
Failure to register/expired tags, driving under suspension: Christopher Darrington, Toledo
Two headlights displayed: Anthony Augustyniak, of Holland
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jacob Burmeister, Bloomdale
Police responded to the 700 block of South Main Street for a person who had passed out.
Citations May 4:
Charges of theft were file against Victor Magallanes, Leipsic. He was a no-show for his June 1 arraignment.
Failure to confine animals: Danielle Kirkendall, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody Lee Lathrop, BG
Expired registration: Paul Chambers, BG; Mark Slane, Weston
Police took a report of a damaged vehicle in the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road, a criminal damaging report in the 1000 block of North Main Street, and of inappropriate comments in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations May 5:
Joshua J. Kline, 20, BG, was arrested for assault in the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue and was taken to jail.
Lance White, Toledo, was cited for disorderly conduct after he was found sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Marked lanes: Tyler Wilhelm, Weston
Pedestrian in crosswalk has right of way: Kalyn Avery, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Madeline Grup, Maumee
Expired registration: Frank Starling, BG
Driving under suspension: Christopher Floyd, BG
Police responded to the 1500 block of Rosewood Drive for an unruly juvenile, to juvenile offenses in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, to a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Clough Street, and to a suspicious incident at the middle school.
Citations May 6:
Jacob M. Larsen, 27, Hilliard, was arrested for OVI/refusal and improper handling of firearms. He also was cited with improper display of license plates. He was taken to jail.
Reasonable control: Paul Keller, BG
Citations May 7:
No seatbelt: Patrick Mormile, BG
Speed: Deshawn Gaston, Toledo
Operating a motor vehicle bearing invalid plates: Jacob Long, Toledo
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Street, to damage to the lawn at City Park, to damage to a vehicle in the 900 block of Klotz Road, and to scratches on a car in Carter Park.
Citations May 8:
Expired registration: Jason Moss, Canal Winchester; Zachary Gibson, BG
Speed: Lauren Roe, Perrysburg; Destiney Pressley, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Michael Kapp, BG; Gavin Bomer, Rudolph
Unattended motor vehicle: Benjamin Keller, Perrysburg
Police responded to the 700 block of South College Drive for a theft.
Citations May 9:
Expired registration: Kyle Noonan, Custar; Robert Degg, BG
Traffic control device: Jack Fairbanks, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Chelsea Hall, BG
Police took a report of a theft in the 600 block of Lorraine Avenue, to a vandalized vehicle in the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard, to the middle school for a report of a student bring a knife to school, and to a suspicious incident in the 300 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations May 10:
Love Ezell, BG, was cited for cruelty for animals after police responded to dogs locked in a vehicle and in distress in the 100 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Theft/shoplifting: Dale Armstrong, BG; Chelsea Hall, BG
Right of way: Linda Wonderly, Fostoria; Charles Jackson, Trotwood
Failure to reinstate license: Odis Phillips, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags: Emma Crowe, BG; Monee Carstarphen, Warrenville Heights
Expired registration: Beau Kerr, BG
Driving under suspension: John W. Knox VI, BG
Police responded to an unwanted guest in the 700 block of Manville Avenue, to a suicidal subject in the 500 block of Clough Street, and to a stolen bicycle in the 300 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Citations May 11:
Theft/shoplifting: Kelly Jo Bailey, BG; David Cruz, Napoleon; Chelsea Hall, BG
Speed: Vicki Speck, BG; Eric Abrams, Toledo
Expired registration: Damon Bechstein, BG
Driving under suspension: Robert Parmelee, of Carey; Madison Vanderende, BG
Police took a report of a missing juvenile, of a theft in the 2400 block of Woodstream Drive and responded to the 1100 of Quail Hollow Drive for an unwanted person.
Citations May 12:
Theft/shoplifting: Desirae Tallhammer, Deshler
Driving under suspension: Gabrielle Bonds, BG
Police took theft reports in the 500 block of Woodland Circle and 400 block of South Summit Street, and of a student at the middle school with a vaping device.
Police responded to the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for a dog left in a car and to the 1600 block of Juniper Drive for a suicidal female.
Citations May 13:
No seatbelt: Peighton Troike, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Addisyn Stott, BG
Right of way: Michael Erwin, Weston; Nicholas Korta, BG
Driving under suspension: Demare Johnson, BG
No motorcycle endorsement: Michael Spence, BG
Speed: Monica Aichouri, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Austin Buczkowski, Toledo; Jesus Garcia, BG; Aden Baker, BG
Miscellaneous change was reported taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of Parkview Drive.
Police responded to eggs thrown at a cruiser during traffic stop.
Citations May 14:
Police responded to the 900 block of Thurstin Avenue for a criminal mischief complaint, to a reported overdose in City Park and to a report of a security camera pointing into the caller’s bedroom in the 200 block of West Merry.
Failure to register/expired tags, failure to reinstate license: Laquan Boston, BG
Failure to yield: Keyanna Matyas, BG