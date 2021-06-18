BG POLICE
Citations May 21:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.134), no license plate light: David Blasiman, Perrysburg
Right of way: Jayson Rush, BG
Driving under suspension: Daniel Gonzalez, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Mikahyah Harris, Toledo
Open burn: Cruz Bryant, BG; Jacob Netkowicz, BG; Nathan Cupps, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a camper in a driveway in the 800 block of Lyn Road.
Citations May 22:
Disorderly conduct (fighting): Olivia Anderson, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Rice, BG
Right of way: Amber Ruemmele, Perrysburg
Pedestrian control signal: Tyler Chrulski, North Baltimore
No seatbelt: John Williams, Walbridge
Police responded to the 100 block of West Poe for a possible sexual assault; and to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a suicidal female locked in the bathroom.
Citations May 23:
Open container: Vincent Whitacre, BG
Disorderly conduct (public urination): Jacob Allen, BG
Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle: Lance Crisp, Toledo
Speed: Sheila Thurairatnam, BG; Madelyn Miller, BG; Nicholas Breen, BG
Citations May 24:
Police responded to the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue on a report of a man trying to get into an apartment; to the 2000 block of Napoleon Road for a possible suicidal female; and to the 300 block of Colony Lane for a theft.
BG civil enforcement took a report of overgrown grass in the 100 block of Gorrell Avenue.
William Killion, 45, BG, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and was cited for falsification. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Robert Cordes, Houston, Texas
Citations May 25:
Police spotted Raven Oman, Fostoria, walking on in the area of East Wooster and North Enterprise and cited him for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self and obstructing official business. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
Speed: Sunni Hyde, BG; Colleen Shepherd, BG; Rikia Layson, Toledo; Roman Nalepka, BG; Travis Lohse, Columbus
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown yard in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue; and overgrown lot in the 1000 block of Tomahawk Lane; and trash and furniture in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Police took a theft and criminal damaging report in the 600 block of South Wintergarden Road.
Citations May 26:
Disorderly conduct (fighting): Penny Plotner, BG; Calvin Davis, BG
BG civil enforcement took a report of a couch in a yard in the 300 block of North Prospect.
Michael Budd, 32, BG, was arrested for criminal damaging in the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Drive. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.181), traffic signals: Gabriel Herrera, BG
Speed: Emily King, BG; Mitchell Kubacki, BG; Jacob Hollman, BG
Police responded to a suicidal juvenile in the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Citations May 27:
Wrong way/one way: Isaac Smith, Van Buren
Speed: Meghan Hughes, BG; Wade Quintana, BG
No seatbelt: Sara McGill, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a yard in the 1100 block of Sandpiper Lane; overgrown grass, again, in the 1200 block of Wren Road; and an overgrown yard in the 300 block of Derby Avenue.
Citations May 28:
Police stopped a vehicle and cited the driver, Emily Pearson, BG, for unauthorized plates. Passenger Brandon Taylor Sr., BG, was arrested for a warrant and cited him for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allowing someone to ride outside a motor vehicle: Jacob Goberman, BG
Riding outside a motor vehicle: Quinn Edelbrock, BG
Three people were given criminal warnings for discharging fireworks at 12:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Enterprise Street.
Police responded to the 200 block of Biddle Street for a stolen mailbox; to the East Poe Road/I-75 overpass for stolen wood boards; to the 1000 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging; and to the 700 block of Champagne Avenue for a man soliciting without a permit.
Citations May 29:
A man was given a warning for soliciting without a city permit in the 1000 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Police responded to damaged lawn lamps in the 1000 block of Chauncy Lane.
Citations May 30:
Brian Cameron, 37, BG, was arrested on a felony warrant.
Zachary Kubicki, 22, Oregon, was arrested in the 200 block of East Wooster Street for criminal damaging and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Stephanie Campos, Toledo; Gabriella Guillen, Oregon
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.225), one brake light: Cedric Mitchell, BG
Thomas Miles, 21, Jenera, was arrested in the 700 block of Eighth Street for domestic violence and unlawful restraint and was taken to jail.
Falsification, defective exhaust, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate: Brittany Ferguson, Findlay
Speed: Sasha Zengel, BG; Erica Novosel, BG; Tristen Dingus, Defiance; Emma Simler, BG; Fortune Woods, BG
Speed, no seatbelt: Elizabeth Petrella, Toledo
Marked lanes: Jamie Livergood, Jerry City
Police took criminal damaging reports in the 200 block of South Prospect and the 900 block of Klotz Road; and a theft report in the 600 block of Frazee.
Citations May 31:
Police attempted to stop a motorcyclist driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone at Manville Avenue and Seventh Street. The motorcycle did not stop. Police found the bike unoccupied shortly after and identified Ryan Dean as the driver. Dean, BG, was cited for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, speed, no motorcycle endorsement and reckless operations.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.172): Megan Albright, BG
Speed: Devin Floyd-McKiddy, Toledo; Jacob Erlandson, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Nicholas Fortney, BG
No seatbelt: Erin Meyer, BG
Driving under suspension, two highlights required: Abdulraheem Al Nimer, BG