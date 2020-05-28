BG POLICE
Citations April 26:
Speed: Megan Myers, 23
Citations April 27:
No operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance (hashish): Tommy Lee Babcock, 42
BG civil enforcement received complaints of overgrown lawns in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue, the 500 block of South Main Street and the 300 block of Wolfly Avenue.
Citations April 28:
Theft/shoplifting: Stephanie Hernandez, 36
A homeowner in the 800 block of Pine Valley Drive reported their dog was bit by another dog in the neighborhood. The incident was sent to the dog warden.
BG civil enforcement received complaints of a brush pile in the 200 block of Ada Avenue, a downed tree in the backyard in the 200 block of Ada Avenue, and items in the backyard in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue.
Police responded to the 800 block of Sixth Street for an unconscious male.
Citations April 29:
Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, Mikaela Barbour, 24, BG, on a felony warrant from Toledo police and cited her for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Toledo.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of an overgrown lawn in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Police responded to the 300 block of Colony Lane for a report of a dog that attacked another dog. A copy of the report was sent to the dog warden.
Citations April 30:
Failure to reinstate license: Alfred Moore, 29
Driving under suspension (two counts), failure to register: David Hill, 33
Accidents occurred April 30:
Annette Leatherman, Portage, was stopped eastbound in a private drive in the 1000 block of South Main Street waiting to enter the roadway. Jesse Carnicom, BG, was southbound on South Main in the left lane. A southbound truck in the right lane turned right into the drive. Leatherman entered the roadway to turn left. Carnicom struck Leatherman, who was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Tyler Noon, BG, was northbound on South Main in the area of Georgia Street, in the left lane and there was a vehicle stopped in front of him. Madeline Tecmire, Toledo, was northbound on South Main in the same area, in the right lane. Noon switched lanes and struck Tecmire, pushing her GMC Terrain into the curb. Noon was cited for driving in marked lanes.
Citations May 1:
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Justyn Rhine, 21
Speed: Toni Book, 31
Police responded to a natural death in the 800 block of Pearl Street.
Accidents occurred May 1:
Keith Garber, BG, was stopped behind Joseph Gleason, Whitehouse, westbound on East Poe Road and North Main Street. Garber moved forward, struck the rear of Gleason, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and temporary permit violation
Citations May 2:
Disorderly conduct (loud noise): William Orsi, 21; Joseph Mysyk, 21; Dylan Johnson, 23
Police responded to a natural death in the 400 block of South Prospect Street.
Driving under suspension: Edward Taylor, 28
Motorcycle temporary permit/no helmet: Jonathan Daniels, 30
Failure to register: Eulalio Mata Velasco, 37; Amir Sohrabi Mollayousef 39
Citations May 3:
OVI/urine, possession of marijuana: Brady Deitrick, 21
Speed: Roberto Madrigel, 65
Police were called to the 400 block of South Church for a loose dog. The dog owner had an active warrant. Brandon Peck, 27, BG, was arrested and taken to jail.
Accidents occurred May 3:
Alicia Danylchuk, Ohio City, was westbound on Mourning Dove Lane while Mark Hollenbaugh, BG, was northbound on South College Drive. Danylchuk was cited for failure to yield right of way at the posted stop sign after entering the intersection and being struck by Hollenbaugh.
Citations May 4:
Richard Torres III, 18, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Speed: Jessica Hartman, 21; Michael Dangler, 21
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in an alley in the 200 block of Palmer Avenue.
Jason Leo, 40, Rudolph, was arrested on a warrant and was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred May 4:
Kena Marshall, Tontogany, was northbound on South Maple Street while Bryan Duncan, BG, was westbound on West Wooster Street. Marshall stopped at the stop sign then entered the intersection and struck Duncan. Marshall was cited for failure to yield right of way. She had minor wounds to her left knee and complained of neck pain.
Jeffrey Stawiarski, BG, was eastbound on Bishop Road, approaching the intersection of Brim Road. James Wenz, BG, was westbound on Bishop, also approaching the intersection. Wenz began to turn left onto Brim Road and was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Stawiarski. Wenz was treated at the scene by BG EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Citations May 5:
Anna Flores, 42, BG, was arrested for theft after allegedly walking away business in the 100 block of North Prospect Streetwith a bottle of vodka. She was taken to jail. She was arrested again May 7 for theft, and was taken back to jail.
Failure to reinstate license: Richard Karcher, 64
A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered from a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
A loose dog bit another dog in the 200 block of North Maple Street. The report was forwarded to the dog warden.
Citations May 6:
Police arrested two juveniles for being unruly in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue and took them to the juvenile detention center.
Accidents occurred May 6:
Tanner Fausnaugh, BG, was eastbound on Lehman Aveue at Summit Street. Kiley Long, BG, was northbound on Summit. Long was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and was struck by Fausnaugh.
Citations May 7:
Stephen Leskow, 21, Hoagland, Indiana, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Tyler Nutt, 22
Display of plates, driving under suspension (two counts): Kaleb Seibert, 22
Driving under suspension: Chad Bovee, 40
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Jacob Klavinger, 25
Police responded to the 600 block of Frazee Avenue for an overdose.
Citations May 8:
Speed: Grace Talbott, 18
Driving under suspension: Kendra Good, 41
Failure to reinstate license, use of unauthorized plates: Lacey Corbin, 36
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of an overgrown lawn in the 600 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Police took a report of a male receiving unwanted nude photos from a female.
Citations May 9:
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Mitchell Wesney, 31
Speed: Jacob Wilhelm, 19; Brett Green, 35
Negligently spreading a fire: Amber Ulrich-Ankney, 42
Citations May 10:
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Sebastian Rivera, 20
Speed: Brianna Barker, 20
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Samantha Davila, 20
Expired registration: Ashley Thompson, 30
Police responded to a vehicle that was tampered with in the 2000 block of Napoleon Road; and to a natural death in the 500 block of Cedar Lane.
Citations May 11:
Police took a report of juveniles shooting a BB gun in the 400 block of South Church Street.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a boat in a yard in the 800 block of West Wooster Street, and of an RV in the 800 block of West Wooster.
Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 900 block of South Wintergarden Road, a cruelty to animals in the 200 block of Clay Street, and items moved in a garage in the 500 block of Ketner Drive.
Accidents occurred May 11:
Hannah Mink, of Collins, was backing from a driveway in the 100 block of North Enterprise Street. Alexandra Tolles, Grand Rapids, was southbound on North Enterprise and was struck by Mink, who was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations May 12:
Police responded to vehicle damage and stolen equipment in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street.
Driving under suspension: Cory Webb, 26
Display of plates/validation stickers: Beth McKenzie, 19
Citations May 13:
Expired registration, driving under suspension, drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jonathan Haynes, 27
Discharging fireworks: Veelon Dewyer, 18
Driving under suspension: Jamela Conley (two counts), 30; Cassandra Sullivan, 28
Speed: Terrance Munn Jr., 22
Charles Lamar, 24, BG, was arrested for burglary in the 300 block of North Main Street and was taken to jail.
A dog attacking another dog was reported in the 300 block of Colony Lane. The report was sent to the dog warden.
Vehicle tires were vandalized in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Two unlocked vehicles were entered in the 700 block of Napoleon Road.
Citations May 14:
Driving under suspension: Ranetta Loyd, 27
Expired registration: Paige Thomas, 22
Speed: Brian McNutt, 39
Display of plates, driving under suspension: Chelsea O’Dell, 23
BG civil enforcement took complaints of trash and furniture in a yard in the 200 block of East Reed Avenue; trash in the right of way in the 200 block and the 100 block of Liberty Street; a couch and trash behind a house in the 200 block of East Evers; a couch in the right of way in the 200 block of East Merry Avenue; trash in the yard in the 200 block of East Merry; a couch and garbage in the back yard in the 200 block of East Merry; a couch on the front porch in the 300 block of East Merry; and a couch on the front porch in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street. All were reported by the same man.
A vehicle was damaged in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred May 14:
Mike Kurfess, BG, was parked in the 1600 block of Oakwood Drive. A city vehicle was backing up, didn’t see Kurfess and struck his Honda Camry.
Citations May 15:
Expired registration: Brian Harrell, 45
Driving under suspension: Michael Andricks, 50; Victoria Amos-James, 20
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown lawn in the 300 block of North Main Street.