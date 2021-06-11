BG POLICE
Citations March 26:
Jeffrey Duncan Jr., 32, Van Wert, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self and was taken to jail.
Citations April 4:
Three units responded to an East Wooster Street hotel for a 911 hang-up. Berry Wyatt Jr., 43, BG, and Rhoda Thompson, 30, Bluffton, were arrested on warrants through the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and were taken to jail.
(The rest of April has already been in the paper.)
Citations April 18:
Probationary license/curfew violation: Trenton Martinez, Fostoria
Citations May 1:
OVI/refusal, headlights at night: Molly Benson, Marion
Jacob Neumeyer, 20, Whitehouse, was arrested for underage/under the influence after he was found on a front porch in the 300 block of Conneaut Avenue. He was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Marlon Sierra, Perrysburg
Headlights at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.096): William Piorkowski, Olmsted Township
Citations May 2:
Disorderly conduct: Emonie Cobb, BG (loud noise); Harry Stutz Jr., BG (interfering)
Margaret Weaver, BG, was cited for failure to yield the right of way after striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Court streets.
Nuisance party: Kenneth Konadu, Lewis Center
Underage possession, open container: Juan Pena Jr., Leipsic
Speed: Michael Doss, Maumee
Police responded to criminal damaging reports in the 700 block of Eighth Street, the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road and the 500 block of Ridge Street; to the area of Wallace Avenue and Haskins Road for a report of several intoxicated males being loud; to the hospital for a report of a male making threats over the phone; and to the 700 block of High Street for a vehicle with bullet holes in it.
At 12:07 a.m., police observed an intoxicated male being carried by a group of men in City Lot 1. The man being carried was unable to stand or sit on his own and had difficulty answering personal questions. He was transported to the hospital by BG EMS and given a criminal warning for disorderly conduct/unable to care for self.
Citations May 3:
Driving under suspension: Kristen Fleming, Findlay
Failure to yield: Kenneth Konadu, Lewis Center
Police responded to the 800 block of Parker Avenue for a person having a panic attack and possible suicidal thoughts. BG EMS took the subject to the hospital.
Police took a theft report in the 800 block of Third Street with a total loss of $700; and a theft report in the 1000 block of Chauncy Lane with a total loss of $1,000.
Citations May 4:
Underage/under the influence: Taylor Wise, Medina
Police responded to the 500 block of Ordway Avenue for a report of a catalytic converter taken from a bus.
Police took a report of a suspicious incident at the high school.
Speed: Gregory Zuniga, Massillon; Michael Wilhelm, BG; Andrea Retcher, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts): Ezell Buchanan, BG
Citations May 5:
Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, Marvin Osei, 24, Toledo, on a warrant from Morrow County. He posted at municipal court. He also was cited for two counts driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Richard Dwomoh, Columbus, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Speed: Michelle Ward-Brown, BG; Michael Tapper, Chattanooga, Tennessee
No seatbelt: Taryn Molitierno, BG
Muffler/excessive noise: Ethan Russell, BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Gary Fazenbaker III, Toledo
Driving under suspension, display of plates: Thomas Shinaul, Toledo
Fictitious plates, no valid license: Nicklaus Gerschutz, Toledo
Driving under suspension, speed: William Peterson, Dayton
BG civil enforcement took a report of overgrown grass in the 400 block of Martindale Drive.
Police responded to the middle school for a report of a student vaping marijuana; to the 400 block of South Summit Street regarding unemployment fraud; and to the 300 block of West Wooster Street for a criminal damaging report.
Citations May 6:
Speed: Megan Patton, BG; Kathleen Dean, Pemberville
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash in a yard in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street; an overflowing trash can in the 200 block of North Enterprise; a couch and chair in a parking lot in the 900 block of Fourth Street.
Citations May 7:
Speed: Christopher Strock, BG; Christopher Gill, Perrysburg
Assured clear distance ahead, hit/skip: Donald Ackerman, Gibsonburg
Police took a theft report at Home Depot.
Citations May 8:
Jillian Van Seghbroeck, 21, Findlay, was arrested at the corner of Clough and South Prospect streets for disorderly conduct with persistence. Forty-five minutes earlier, she had been given a criminal warning for arguing with another female on the sidewalk at the corner of East Wooster and South Main streets. She was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.196), no stop lights: Jose Mendoza Jr., Toledo
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.159): James B. Kill III, BG
Failure to yield right of way: Charles Ryan, Brighton, Michigan
Police responded to the 900 block of Klotz Road for damage to a vehicle; and to the 300 block of Parkview for a vehicle that was entered.
Citations May 9:
OMVUAC (BAC 0.069), driving in marked lanes, obstructed view/too many people in vehicle: Giovanni Gullace, BG
Citations May 10:
Police took a report of a dispute between employees and the owner of a restaurant in the 400 block of East Wooster Street.
Speed: Bryce Hughes, BG
Citations May 11:
Traffic signal lights: Richard Arndorfer, BG
Speed: Herbert Wallace, BG; Kaleigh Ziegler, Custar; Gabriel Rollins, BG; Alexis Allen, BG; Sonya Perry, Toledo
Left of center: P E Gertsen, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Steven Wagner, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of yards with high grass in the 600 block of Elm Street and the 500 and 600 blocks of Wallace Avenue.
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 1400 block of Clough Street.
Citations May 12:
Tyler J. Brogan, 30, no address given, was arrested for burglary/trespass and was taken to jail.
Speed: Richard Cullman, BG; Elise Mancini, Tontogany; Savannah Naugle-Baker, Portage
Traffic control device: Thomas Downie, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of yard issues in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Police responded to an attempted suicide in the 400 block of South Church Street, to a criminal damaging report in the 500 block of Ridge Street, and to a catalytic converter theft in the 400 block of Frazee Avenue.
Citations May 13:
Speed: Jamie Armbruster, Weston; Bridget Rosas, Weston; Emma Patterson, BG; Jacob Cordonnier, BG; Debra Reddin, Rudolph
Right of way: Jonathan Ralston, of Johnstown
Police responded to the 1000 block of Third Street for a man undressing in front of an open window.
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, children left unattended in a car in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street and unruly juveniles in the 300 block of Colony Lane.
BG civil enforcement took a report of an overgrown yard in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue and the 200 block of Crim Street.
Police responded to a suicidal male in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue. He was taken to the hospital.
Citations May 14:
Failure to yield right of way: Kathleen Morrow, BG
Speed: Thomas Molina, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Orr Buchris, Maumee
No operator’s license, signal lights: Anthony Duconge, BG
Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street for a man having suicidal thoughts.
Citations May 15:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.125), wrong way/one way: Destini Tompkins, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Nicholas Lingaman, Hilliard
OVI/refusal, traffic signal/red light, possession of marijuana: Dantae Norton, Toledo
Underage/under the influence: Marcus Perretti, Monclova
Open container: Jordan Littlejohn, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana: Isaiah Hazlett, Bradner
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Trenton Miller, Columbus
Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for the attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
Citations May 16:
Salvador Rivera, Toledo, was cited for theft after stealing a cat from the Wood County Humane Society.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.168), turn signal, possession of a fake ID: Kyle Smith, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.110), driving under suspension: Jessica Kuhlenbeck, Findlay
Failure to maintain reasonable control: Reagan Morman, BG
Speed: Sophia Fuhrman, BG; Alysa Pipkin, Portage
Police responded to the 100 block of North Summit Street and the 200 block of West Merry Avenue for criminal damaging reports.
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 1000 block of North Grove Street, and spoke to two juveniles and their mother after responded to a hunting complaint in the 300 block of Parkview Drive.
Citations May 17:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.221), marked lanes: McKenzie Witherspoon, BG
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Tom Wrobel, BG
Speed, driving under suspension: Timothy Harris, Maumee
Speed: Kellee Colon, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Leelawadee Cromwell, BG
No valid license: Diana Asztalos, Milton Center
No seatbelt: Jaamy Fountain, BG
No taillights, driving under suspension: Jaze Priest, Rudolph
Police took a report of a window shot out by a BB gun in the 800 block of Third Street, of a stolen catalytic converter in the 1200 block of Ridgewood Drive and for a male overdosing in a driveway in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Citations May 18:
Police were dispatched to city park for juveniles who were fighting.
No seat belt: Matthew Huff, Beavercreek
Assured clear distance ahead: Dawn Eaken, Cygnet
Driving in marked lanes: Julia Isaacson, BG
Merin Reiderman and Joshua Strader, both of BG, were cited for underage/under the influence after police responded to the area of Pearl Street and Buttonwood Avenue on a report of three subjects knocking over trash bins. Jeremy Strader, BG, was cited for criminal trespass.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of overgrown lots in the 900 block of Kathy Drive; and of trash behind a building in the 400 block of South Summit Street.
Citations May 19:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Evan Jackson, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Allen Carter, BG
Police stopped a vehicle for a marked lanes violation and cited Malachi Eaken, North Baltimore, for open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, and Collin Bond, Cygnet, for open container and underage possession of alcohol.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint about an overgrown yard in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Citations May 20:
A juvenile was arrested in the 1000 block of South Main Street after police responded to a verbal dispute between her and her mother. She had several warrants through juvenile court in Lucas County and was transferred to the custody of Toledo police.
Assured clear distance ahead: Cole Nemeth, BG
Traffic control device: Leanna Daniels, Bloomdale
Speed: Morgan Short, BG; Julie Serrato, Weston
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of backyards issues at three addresses in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 1000 block of South Main Street.