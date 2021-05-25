BG POLICE
Citations March 26:
No valid license: Jimmy Mack, BG
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 900 block of Klotz Road; and responded to the 900 block of West Wooster Street for a possible housing rental scam.
Accidents occurred March 26:
Cynthia Cucunato-Manacapilli, Perrysburg, was parked on private property in the 700 block of Haskins Road when her 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was struck by an unknown vehicle which drove away.
Leah Miller, BG, was eastbound and Logan Sutherland, Waterford, Michigan, was westbound on Poe Road, both approaching Fairview Avenue. Sutherland shifted into the left turn lane and attempted to turn left onto Fairview. Miller struck Sutherland, who was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations March 27:
Riley Pearson, 19, Fort Recovery, was arrested for underage/under the influence and criminal trespass after he was found asleep on a couch in the 200 block of West Wooster Street. He was taken to jail.
Evan Strifler, 18, Massillon, was arrested for underage/under the influence and falsification in the East Wooster and Prospect streets area. He was taken to jail.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Catherine Owens, Garfield Heights
Open container: Sean Sawyer, BG
Seatbelt: Taylor King, BG
Driving under suspension, speed: Alexis Ford, Garfield Heights.
Police took reports of criminal damaging in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue, the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road and the 300 block of Manville Avenue; they took reports to damage to vehicles in the 300 block of South Mercer Road and the 1600 block of Juniper Drive.
Citations March 28:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jacob Potkanowicz, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.089), headlights required at night: Riley Grasha, BG
Underage consumption: Caleb Stevenson, BG.
Citations March 29:
No operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hashish: David Hedges, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts): Omari Burel, BG (two counts); William Lark, Toledo
Speed: Diaba Diane, Columbus
Police took three criminal mischief reports at the same address in the 800 block of Eighth Street and a report of damage to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Clough Street.
Accidents occurred March 29:
Beth Snyder, BG, was stopped westbound on East Wooster Street and was struck from behind by Crystal Brooks, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.300).
Olivia Williams, BG, was northbound in the 100 block of South Mercer Road. Adam Ray, BG, was stopped in a private drive, waiting to enter the roadway. Ray was cited for failure to yield the right of way after he entered the road and struck Williams’ Hyundai. Williams was treated for possible injuries.
Kathleen Moore, Goshen, was southbound on South Main Street, south of Clough Street, when she was struck by Tina Clayton, North Baltimore, who was attempting to change lanes. Clayton was cited for driving in marked lanes.
Citations March 30:
Speed: Anthony Ryan, BG; Pamela Mason, BG
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Ethan Bishop, BG
Police took a report of a fence being repeatedly damaged in the 100 block of South College Drive and responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main for a report of the theft of porch chairs.
Citations March 31:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Casey McDole, Wayne
Speed: Maya Douglas, Sylvania
Driving under suspension: Bailey McCance, BG
Marked lanes: Amanda Johnson, BG
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jesse Miller, Weston
Possession of marijuana: Sharese Allen, BGSU; Emmanuella Asamoah-Asare, BGSU
The Kenwood Elementary playground was reportedly damaged.
Accidents occurred March 31:
Andon Mason, Perrysburg, was in front of Laura Lewis, BG, while both were eastbound in the 200 block of West Poe Road. Mason attempted a U-turn and was hit by Lewis, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
An unknown vehicle was southbound on South Main Street near Byall Avenue around 11 p.m. The driver failed to maintain control and struck the curb then ran off the right side of the road. The driver then hit a fire hydrant before leaving the scene.