BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Feb. 13:
David Tobar, Weston, was westbound on West Wooster Street while Luke West, Haskins, was eastbound, with both approaching the intersection of North Church Street. West was cited for failure to yield the right of way after turning left in front of Tobar. The two vehicles collided, causing damage.
Citations Feb. 14:
Underage possession of alcohol: Haden Cockream, 19; Drew Rodkey, 18; Paige Sanders, 19; Haley Sampsel, 19
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Joshua Frazier, 18; Peyton Hawk, 18
Theft/shoplifting: Christopher Ramos, 34
Police responded to a complaint of a dog chained up outside in the 300 block of Evers Avenue; and unmaintained properties in the 100 blocks of Ada and Georgia avenues.
Possession of marijuana: Taylor Mason, 19
Citations Feb. 15:
Fernando Mosqueda, 27, Portage, was cited at 12:59 a.m. for disorderly conduct/public urination. According to the police blotter, he was stopped at 1:07 a.m. and arrested him for no operator’s license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.107).
Michael Hasenaur, 21, was cited at 2:20 a.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His vehicle was stopped at 3:06 a.m. and he was cited for no operator’s license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.142).
David Mendieta, 24, Mechanicsburg, was arrested in the 900 block of West Wooster Street for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self and resisting arrest. He was taken to jail.
Display of fictitious ID, traffic control device: Jacob Jennings, 19
Display of fictitious ID: Leo Damico, 20
Disorderly conduct: Shawn Evans, 32 (fighting); Robert Woolley, 32 (fighting); Samuel Musgrave, 21 (loud music); Michele Stormbringer, 46 (loud noise)
Amanda Fortuna, 23, was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for sales of alcohol to an underage person. Jeremy Ward, 20, was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Theft: Samantha Sopko, 22
Underage possession of alcohol: Austin Niese, 18
Open container: Jacob Treglia, 19
Drug abuse/marijuana: Armando Hutchinson
Citations Feb. 16:
An officer was bitten on the knee while handling a call in the 300 block of North Prospect Street. The incident was sent to the county dog warden.
Shay Hamill, 20, Sylvania, was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs/schedule III, IV or V and two headlights required. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Chloe Dejarnette, 18
Headlights required, OVI, PAC BAC (0.148): Kiah Powell, 21
Speed, headlights required, OVI, PAC (0.132): Zachery Miller, 20
Police responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 900 block of Klotz Road; to two vehicles in the 800 block of Seventh Street reported keyed; to a child walking alone in the 1300 block of North Orleans Avenue.
Citations Feb. 17:
Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road; and of a catalytic converted reported stolen in the 700 block of High Street.
Citations Feb. 18:
Police took a call from the middle school regarding an unruly student; and a report of theft from a vehicle in the 600 block of Third Street.
Accidents occurred Feb. 18:
Alexandria Morris, Ann Arbor, Michigan, was eastbound on Pike Street at North Enterprise Street. Emily Kollar, BG, was northbound on North Enterprise in the same area. Morris was stopped at the sign then proceeded into the intersection and struck Kollar. She was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Zachary Baden, Malinta, was southbound in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempted a lane change. He failed to observe Alexander Cook, BG, in the left lane. Baden was cited for marked lanes after striking Cook.
Citations Feb. 19:
Police stopped a vehicle and cited Shawn Meece, 21, and Graig Gibson, 29, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Eric Wilson, 27, BG, was arrested on a warrant and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
OVI/refusal, failure to reinstate license: Brian Wright, 46
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Austin Phillips, 21
Theft/shoplifting: Philip Terry, 49
Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary Schreiber, 23
Accidents occurred Feb. 19:
James Turoczy, Weston, was stopped behind a van at the red light northbound on South Main Street at Napoleon Road, in front of Kristie Deitzel, BG. Deitzel went to the right of Turoczy to turn right when Turoczy also began to turn right. The two collided and Deitzel was cited for permission to overtake and pass.
Alexis Frias, BG, was westbound on East Evers Avenue, entering the intersection of North Main Street. Cody Roberts, Bloomville, was eastbound on West Evers, entering the same intersection to make a left turn. Roberts did not use his turn signal and was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Frias.
Marianne Vanderbeke, Wayne, was stopped at the stop sign, eastbound on West Newton Road at Brim Road. Hannah Smith, Curtice, was southbound on Brim, approaching the intersection. Smith drove out in front of Vanderbeke and was struck. Vanderbeke then ran off the road and struck a road sign. Smith was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Matthew Mercurio, Ottawa Lake, Michigan, was stopped eastbound on East Wooster Street, right before the roundabout entrance. Brian Wight, North Royalton, struck Mercurio in the rear and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Tanner Gray-Duvall, BG, was northbound, stopped at the stop sign at Thurstin Avenue. Maxwell Elliott, Whitehouse, struck Gray-Duvall in the rear and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Thomas Dauer, Pemberville, was traveling westbound on East Poe Road and struck Meredith Troxel, BG, who was stopped to turn left onto North Enterprise Street. Dauer was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 20:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, expired registration: Jacob Klavinger, 25
Police took a report of a robbery in the 500 block of East Merry Avenue.
Accidents occurred Feb. 20:
A 2016 Frontier Nissan was parked on the street in the 200 block of South Maple Street. Jennifer Gutierrez, BG, was backing from a driveway and struck the Nissan. She was cited for improper starting and backing.
Tabitha Molnar, Weston, was northbound in the 700 block of Haskins Road when she was struck by Katherine Barton, BG, who pulled out of a drive. Barton was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Kelly Jutte, BG, was northbound on Thurstin Avenue, stopped at Ridge Street, when she was struck from behind by John Vancalaster, Rossford. Both agreed to exchange information and not call police. On Feb. 22, Vancalaster and the owner of his vehicle, Lake Erie Electric, came on station to file a police report. At the time, Jutte advised police of a minor injury and she has followed up at a medical facility.
Megan Deskin, New Middletown, and Carren Burkey, BG, were both parked on private property in the 400 block of East Wooster Street. Burkey backed out and struck Deskin.
Reina Calderon, BG, was westbound on West Wooster Street, preparing to turn left onto Martindale Road when she was struck from behind by Lori White, forcing her off the road and striking an electric pole. White was cited to failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 21:
Gage Hovest, 19, Leipsic, was arrested for disorderly conduct, underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley Throne, 18
Peeling, OVI, PAC BAC (0.200): Bradley Harbart, 21
Underage possession of alcohol: Benjamin Gingrich, 20; Jordan Rounds, 20
Underage/under the influence: Kiarah Gonzalez, 19
Police took a report of a bicycle stolen from the 1400 block of Clough Street; and a theft in the 300 block of High Street.
Accidents occurred Feb. 21:
Ashley Seiple, BG, was westbound on West Wooster Street, stopped in traffic near Gorrell Avenue when she was struck from behind by Sawyer Thacker, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Timothy Day, West Chester; Sarita Guerra, Paulding; and Kathleen Britton, Toledo, were all stopped in traffic traveling eastbound on East Wooster near Campbell Hill Road. Alisha Baldwin, Cygnet, was approaching the area and struck the rear of by Britton. Baldwin said the last thing she remembered was reaching for her cell phone which had fallen onto the passenger side floorboard. The impact pushed Britton into Guerra and Guerra into Day. Baldwin had lost consciousness and Britton and a passenger in Guerra’s vehicle complained of neck and back pain and were taken to the hospital. Baldwin was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Shane Hildebrand, Upper Sandusky, was parked on private property in the 600 block of North Enterprise Street when his Kia Forte was struck by a vehicle that left the scene without leaving contact information. After locating the Vin number from the parts left at the scene, Haley Frey, Upper Sandusky, came on station and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control, failure to reinstate license and hit/skip.
Citations Feb. 22:
Underage/under the influence: Martin Zimmer, 20; Jacquelyn Atlagovich, 19; Justin Myers, 19
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jaidyn Thiel, 18; Angelina Lopez, 18
Police typed charges for open container and underage possession of alcohol and forwarded them to the juvenile prosecutor.
Display of fictitious ID: Michael Huffaker, 19
Disorderly conduct/offensive gesture: Sebastian Zarabia, 23
Furnishing false information: Marah Trautman, 20; Alexis McNamara, 20
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Adam Bihn, 20
Underage possession of alcohol: Yareh Ramos-Espinal, 20; Seth Majewski, 19; Hunter Majewski, 19
Accidents occurred Feb. 22:
Piper Howard, Sylvania, and Christian Duarte, Lewis Center, were in a private parking lot in the 100 block of South Main Street. Duarte backed into Howard.
Cora Anderson, Holland, was stopped for traffic northbound on South Main Street near Lehman Avenue when she was struck from behind by Michael Seymour, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 23:
Peyton Roby, 18, was cited for criminal trespass and underage/under the influence after he was found sleeping on a couch in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia: Donovan Avalos, 18
Possession of marijuana: Jason Beverly, 19
Underage/under the influence, open container in a motor vehicle: Jacob Milkie, 20
Ivory Carter, 18, Toledo, was arrested for theft and obstructing official business in the 100 block of East Wooster Street and was taken to jail.
Furnishing false information: Kameron Frye, 19; Zachary George, 19
Underage/under the influence, disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: John Stuhldreher, 19
Assault, open container, underage possession of alcohol: Darrien Williams, 20
Police took a report of a wallet taken from a vehicle in the 700 block of Seventh Street; of stolen items in the 200 block of North Main; a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of North Main Street; a dog bite in the 200 block of East Poe Road; and a damaged door jam in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Citations Feb. 24:
Logan Garza was arrested for underage/under the influence and disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self. He was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 400 block of South College Drive.
Accidents occurred Feb. 24:
Michael Benschoter, Bloomdale, was driving a semi-trailer and attempted to turn right while southbound on North College Drive onto East Poe Road. There was a vehicle in the left turn lane on eastbound Poe. Benschoter made a wide turn to attempt not to hit the stopped vehicle and his trailer went up and over the curb and clipped an electric pedestrian device.
Citations Feb. 25:
Police responded to the 700 block of Fifth Street for a theft from a vehicle; and took a report of an assault that occurred at the middle school on Jan. 15.
Accidents occurred Feb. 25:
James Morales, Catoosa, Oklahoma, was driving a semi-trailer westbound on East Wooster Street and turned right onto North Main Street. He drove up over the curb and struck a flowerpot, cracking it in half. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 26:
Police took a report of a hit-skip involving a pedestrian at the high school.
A resident in the 1200 block of Brownwood Drive reported someone had fraudulently listed her home for sale on Craigslist.
Accidents occurred Feb. 26:
James Alfaro, Rudolph, was eastbound on Sand Ridge Road and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after going off the right side of the road and striking a utility pole.
Sabrina Ramos, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road, stopped at the stop sign at Conneaut Avenue. Kaitlyn Taylor, BG, was eastbound on Conneaut, stopped at Haskins Road. Taylor proceeded into the intersection. Ramos said she did not see Taylor and also entered the intersection, striking Taylor’s Kia Forte and pushing it vehicle over the curb and striking a stop sign. Ramos was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Zaria Jackson, BG, was eastbound in the 1100 block of Clark Street when she slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. She left the scene without stopping to notify the owner, who witnessed the crash. Jackson was located in a driveway on Melrose Avenue and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and hit/skip.
Donovan Voget, BG, was southbound in the 200 block of South Mercer Road. Talia Brown, Middletown, was turning left from a parking lot on the west side of South Mercer. Brown was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Voget, forcing her vehicle to strike a curb and run off the right side of the road.
Kara Klekamp, BG, was eastbound on West Poe Road at North Mitchell Road. Morgan Stevens, Waterville, was northbound on Mitchell at West Poe, stopped at the stop sign. Stevens proceeded into the intersection and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Klekamp. Both vehicles went off the road and Stevens struck a utility pole. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by BG EMS with suspected minor injuries.
Sophia Fuhrman, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was eastbound on East Wooster Street near South College Drive when she was struck from behind by Brendan Clark-Phelps, Perrysburg, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Justin Kurfess, BG, was westbound on East Poe at North Main in the middle lane. Adam Schwab, BG, was at the same intersection in the right lane. Alejandro Fonseca, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Kurfess in the right rear fender and Schwab in the left quarter panel.
Citations Feb. 27:
Failure to signal, allowing another to ride outside the vehicle, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.214): Shea Stoots, 29
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.122): Wade Quintana, 21
Police cited Madison Deck, 20, for underage/under the influence. Deck was taken to the hospital.
Possession of marijuana: Tu Monye Kaivuan Marques Springfield, 22
Accidents occurred Feb. 27:
Brandon Hemminger, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road near West Newton Road. Adam Liskal, Waterville, was southbound on Haskins in the same area. Hemminger moved into the right turn only lane when Liskai traveled across the road and struck his Nissan Sentra. Liskai was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Damion Ward, BG, was eastbound on Colony Lane at South Main Street with a green light. David Roach, Bloomdale, was southbound on South Main. The red light was almost covered with snow causing Roach to enter the intersection. Ward struck Roach.
Conor Moore, Powell, was southbound on South Main Street near Southwood Drive. Angela McCutcheon, BG, was northbound on South Main in the same area. McCutcheon attempted to turn left onto Southwood and was struck by Moore. McCutcheon was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 28:
Patrol spotted two men in a parked car in the 200 block of North Church Street and arrested Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, for drug abuse/Schedule I or II, possession of marijuana, and permitting drug abuse. He was taken to jail. Police also cited Trevor Geahlen, 23, for possession of marijuana.
Deonta Belser, 21, BG, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119) and two counts improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Belser was taken to jail.
Marked lanes, expired registration, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.214): Jackson Klusmeyer, 20
Failure to use turn signal, OVI/refusal: Joni Merrill, 62
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Mitchell Cooper, 21
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Julian Hamdalh, 18
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of snow-covered sidewalks in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Police did a welfare check in the 1500 block of Clough Street. The resident was taken to the hospital.
Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report of stolen jewelry.
Accidents occurred Feb. 28:
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a City of Bowling Green vehicle, was westbound in a private drive in the 1000 block of North Main. John Blinn, BG, was northbound on North Main, in the right lane. Eikum entered the roadway, attempting to turn left, and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Blinn.
Dean Leach, BG, made a right turn from the Home Depot drive onto northbound South Main Street while Tyler Smith, BG, made a left turn from Colony Lane, also onto northbound South Main. The vehicles swiped each other and Smith was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 29:
Alexander Thal, 20, Toledo, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.106. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Valerie Eyring, 20
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Deven Peter, 22
Open container: Cage Roby, 22; Kierra Vincent, 21; Dakota Maher, 22; Zachary Watren, 21
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Wyatt Bensman, 20; Aidan Endsley, 20
Underage/under the influence: Michelle Skeels, 19
Accident occurred Feb. 29:
Jonathan Beaber, Risingun, was parked in a lot in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street when his Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.