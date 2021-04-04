BG POLICE
Citations March 1:
BG civil enforcement took an email complaint of trash in a yard in the 200 block of East Reed Avenue.
Eveleen Popoff, 34, and Ashley Boring, 27, both of Toledo, were arrested for two counts of theft and two counts of possessing criminal tools. They were taken to jail.
Window tint restrictions: Caleb Wells, BG
Accidents occurred March 2:
Robert Engle, BG, failed to scrape the ice of his vehicle before driving to school. He reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed in a parking lot in the 900 block of Klotz Road and crashed into Maurice McDonald’s 2010 Dodge Avenger. Engle admitted it was his fault and was cited for wanton and willful disregard for safety.
Citations March 3:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.227), no taillights: Logan Bargaheiser, BG
Police took a report of theft of vehicle parts from a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Driving under suspension, two headlights displayed: Kruiz Loenc, North Baltimore.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a yard in the 500 block of Monroe Court; of a couch on a front porch in the 300 block of North Summit Street; trash in the front and back yard of a home in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street; trash in a yard in the 200 block of North Enterprise; and trash piled on the ground around a trash can in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.
Accidents occurred March 3:
Len Dayss, Haskins, was northbound on North Main Street at East Poe Road. Brennah Grubb, Alliance, was turning left from North Main to East Poe and was cited for failure to yield after being struck by Dayss.
Citations March 4:
Theft/shoplifting: Brenda Rathburn, BG; Enix Daniels Jr., BGSU
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cristina Welch, 49, of Wayne, for theft/shoplifting. She was arrested and posted bond.
No valid license, slow speed: William Priest, Portage
Speed: Rachael Smith, Whitehouse
Driving under suspension: Mary Stanish, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Randy Arndt, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Jennifer Mowery, Toledo
Display of plates, cracking exhaust/peeling, driving under suspension, slow speed: Jaze Priest, Rudolph
Accidents occurred March 4:
Amanda Ulery, North Ridgeville, was turning left from Anna Lane onto West Gypsy Lane and failed to stop at the stop sign. She was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Amber DeWitt, Weston, who was westbound on West Gypsy Lane.
Citations March 5:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Zachary Yoesting, BG
Speed: James Slater, The Villages, Florida; Eric Langston, Toledo
Accidents occurred March 5:
Terrah Bruner, BG, was traveling behind Jack Murphy, BG, as both were southbound on Manville Road at East Napoleon Road. Murphy stopped at a traffic sign and was struck from behind by Bruner. No citations were issued.
Andrew Extejt, Temperance, Michigan, was westbound on East Newton Road and turned right onto North Main. His Dodge Caravan went off the right side of the road, went over the curb and struck a cross walk pole. He then backed up and left the scene. Witnesses to the crash followed the vehicle until it was stopped by Perrysburg police. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and hit/skip.
Citations March 6:
Xavier Baldonado, 38, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal/20 years) and marked lanes. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.124), failure to signal: Zachary Lumbrezer, BG
Nuisance party: Lasaun Bacchus, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Devin Mauder, Toledo
Speed: Stacia Stieber, BG
Taillights/illuminated rear plate: Graig Gibson, BG
Three juveniles were observed in a vehicle in the Conneaut Hill parking lot after park hours. They were released to their parents and charges were referred to the juvenile prosecutor.
Citations March 7:
Underage/under the influence, open container: Noah Guillozet, Fort Loramie; Marissa Meiring, Dayton
OVI/refusal, marked lanes: Ryan Ogle, Toledo
Driving under suspension, muffler required: Kyle Cole, Custar
Accidents occurred March 8:
Curt Yarger, Rudolph, was northbound in the 800 block of Klotz Road when his truck’s passenger-side mirror struck a mailbox.
Citations March 9:
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Kayon Gray, BG
Speed: Riley Keller, BG; Alexandria Bellavia, BG
BG civil enforcement received emailed complaints about trash in a yard in the 100 block of South Summit Street and the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Accidents occurred March 9:
Darby Studer, BG, was northbound in the 700 block of Lafayette Boulevard when a dog inside the vehicle jumped on her lap. She accelerated and traveled left of center, drove off the roadway and struck a mailbox. Studer continued northbound on the left side of the road and struck a concrete overhead light pole. The force of the crash knocked the pole over and disabled her 2009 Ford Edge. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control. Her airbag deployed and she was not injured but there is no information on the dog.
Citations March 10:
Disorderly conduct: Justin Hartford, Oregon
Speed: Christopher Chandler, BG
Accidents occurred March 10:
Ruth Merrill, BG, was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street when an unknown vehicle drove past and struck her driver’s side mirror before leaving the scene. Christina Settele, New Albany, was eventually cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Johnny Downard, BG, was eastbound on Bishop Road, approaching Brim Road. Lynzy Ruegg, BG, was stopped at the stop sign southbound on Brim. Ruegg was cited for failure to yield the right of way after entering the intersection causing a collision.