BG POLICE

Citations March 28:

Disorderly conduct/loud party: Jonathan Martin, 27; Tyler Nutt, 22

A summons for a warrant was given to David Cano, 55, BG.

Driving under suspension (two counts): Scott Simon, 22

Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Bianca Mastriciano, 21

Citations March 29:

Driving under suspension: Cara Brosius, 23

Police took a vehicle vandalism/theft report in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue.

Citations March 30:

Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Miller, 34

BG civil enforcement took a complaint regarding bags in the yard in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Citations March 31:

Police responded to the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane regarding an unresponsive female.

Three portable welders were reported missing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.

