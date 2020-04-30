BG POLICE
Citations March 28:
Disorderly conduct/loud party: Jonathan Martin, 27; Tyler Nutt, 22
A summons for a warrant was given to David Cano, 55, BG.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Scott Simon, 22
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Bianca Mastriciano, 21
Citations March 29:
Driving under suspension: Cara Brosius, 23
Police took a vehicle vandalism/theft report in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations March 30:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Miller, 34
BG civil enforcement took a complaint regarding bags in the yard in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Citations March 31:
Police responded to the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane regarding an unresponsive female.
Three portable welders were reported missing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.