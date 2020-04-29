Citations March 12:
Police responded to complaints of criminal mischief at two apartments at the same complex in the 500 block of Frazee Avenue; theft from a vehicle in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue and the 2000 block of Napoleon Road; and theft from a vehicle with a window broken out in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash in a yard in the 400 block of North Enterprise Street.
Sierra Yoder, 28, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail.
Display of plates/validation stickers, driving under suspension: Erica Matthews, 29
Expired registration: Chandler Stillings, 22
No seatbelt: Dylan Herman, 26
Lighted lights required, no operator’s license: Larry Smith, 22
Failure to reinstate: Michael Pollick, 49
Accidents occurred March 12:
Tori Niese, BG, was stopped at a red light on East Wooster Street and was struck from behind by Sophia Blessing, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Marshal Cooper, BG, was walking eastbound on the sidewalk near Ridge Street and Thurstin Avenue. Brandon Tucker, BG, was westbound on Ridge and stopped at the stop sign at Thurstin. Cooper saw that everyone had stopped so she proceeded eastbound across Thurstin. Tucker turned south onto Thurstin and struck Cooper, who was checked out by EMS but was not transported. Tucker was cited for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.
Citations March 13:
Littering in a public place: Benjamin Goodyear, 20; Dominic Million Jr., 20
Expired registration: Quenton Crawford, 21
Citations March 14:
Failure to control, failure to exchange information after accident, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.165): Patrick Keenan, 56
Rekia Flower, 19, and Jamese Lawrence, 25, both of Chicago, were arrested on eight counts of felony counterfeiting each and were taken to jail.
Criminal trespass: Robert Riggs, 67
Possession of marijuana: Bilal Bazzi, 25
Expired registration, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.138): Isaiah Young, 23
Driving under suspension: Oluwarantimi Okikiolu, 38
Lighted lights required, driving under suspension: Xavier Pasquinelly, 20
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension: Ray Loper, 53
Use of unauthorized plates: Emily Berryman, 20
Accident occurred March 14:
Greg Grilliot, Cygnet, was northbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street when he started to slow to turn right into a private drive. Marrissa Borders, Bloomdale, who was following, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Grilliot