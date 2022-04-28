BG POLICE
Citations March 24:
Jorden Hammye, 24, Grand Rapids, was arrested for two counts driving under suspension and failure to register/expired tags and was taken to jail.
Police took a criminal damaging complaint at City Park.
Theft/shoplifting: Madison Exum, BG; Harrison Szep, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Elizabeth Cannon, BG; Cynthia Wright, Toledo
Assured clear distance ahead: Brittany Baumgartner, of Huron
Failure to yield: Judith Reazin, Pemberville
Right of way: Alex Bookenberger, Luckey
Display of license plates: Alexander Shewey, BG
Driving under suspension: Amber Fletcher, Grand Rapids
Expired registration: Victoria Kohler, of Wayne
Citations March 25:
Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence: Michael Hackman, Troy, Michigan
A residence in the 200 block of South Prospect Street was reportedly entered and $167 worth of items was taken.
Isaac Rider, 23, Maumee, was arrested in the 400 block of Lehman Avenue for violation of a temporary protection order and was taken to jail.
Charges were filed against David Salley, 41, Pemberville, for felony theft of $4,582. He allegedly contracted with a BG couple to do construction work at their home that he never completed and didn’t provide a refund. The case has been bound over to Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Savannah Peth, Sylvania
Open container: Braden Theis, Waterville; Blake Swartz, Swanton
Assured clear distance ahead: Cayden Barnett, BG; Gage Asmus, BG
Expired registration: Jordan Murphy, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving in marked lanes: Marissa Martin, BG
Driving under suspension: Mariah Below, BG
Speed: Dakota Demaline, Perrysburg
Citations March 26:
During a traffic stop, Justin Madsen, Findlay, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.036), underage possession of alcohol and open container. Passengers Alexis Clark, Findlay, and Azia King, Rudolph, were each cited for underage possession of alcohol and open container.
Underage/under the influence: Julien Barnes, BG
Use of unauthorized plates: Austin Traver, Rocky Ridge
Speed: Addison Sadler, Grand Rapids
Right of way: Nathaniel Weaver, BG
Driving under suspension: Connor Terrell, BG
Speed: Connor Morris, BG
An attempted suicide report was taken in the 100 block of Clay Street.
Citations March 27:
Kayla Baker, 20, BG, was arrested for underage/under the influence and furnishing false information to obtain alcohol. She was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Sophie Jolliff, Lima
Citations March 28:
Ivy-Rose Hollis, 23, Holland, was arrested for assault and was taken to jail.
Zackery Whalen, 28, Bryan, was arrested at the Northwest Community Corrections Center for harassment with a bodily substance and aggravated menacing and was taken to the jail.
Speed: John Pettigrew, BG; Maeghynn Gereluk, BG; Michele Whiteman, Findlay; Blaine Spires, BG
Expired registration: Brian Harple, BG; Logan Cluckey, Toledo; Molly Harshman, Sylvania; Jeffrey Bartlett, Toledo
Speed, no operator’s license: Amanda Long, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Ronald Mulholland, Perrysburg
Right of way: Abby Cline, BG
Police responded to a report of graffiti at City Park and paintball damage at the Wintergarden Park nature center.
Citations March 29:
Display of plates/validation stickers: Kayla Hardin, BG
Police responded to three civil complaints at three separate addresses in the 100 block of South Summit Street.
Citations March 30:
Open burning: Dalton Smith, BG
Possession of marijuana: Andre Calhoun, BG
Speed: Christopher Goodrich, BG; Kathryn Loar, BG; Samantha McGowan, BG; Carter Goodknight, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Paige Varner, BG
Lanes of travel: Heather Sullivan-Earl, Toledo
BG civil enforcement took trash complaints in the 100 block and 900 block of North Enterprise.
Someone stole art supplies from a storage unit in the common area of a building in the 1400 block of East Clough Street and an electronic scooter was reported stolen in the 200 block of North Prospect Street.
Citations March 31:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119), driver license misrepresentation, marked lanes: Dillon Esper, Perrysburg
Right of way: Calley Martin, BG
Expired registration: Shaun Morrin, Toledo
Driving under suspension, expired registration: Akwasi Sarpong, BG