BG POLICE
Accidents occurred March 24:
Ashley Solly, Cygnet, was parked in the 300 block of South Prospect Street when her Pontiac Grand Am was struck by Jeannine Stencil, BG, who was backing from a drive. Stencil was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations March 27:
Display of plates, driving under suspension (two counts): Ashlynne Delong, 32
Driving under suspension (two counts): Anthony Phillips, 21
Driving under suspension, probationary permit violation: Zihan Ye, 23
Speed: Amanda Nickels, 19; Matthew Shell, 22
Litter-free premises: Brendan Kramer, 21
Police responded to theft from a vehicle that had a window smashed in the 300 block of North Summit; Street and to the 600 block of Third Street for theft from a vehicle.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of junk in the yard in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue and the 300 block of Ordway Avenue.
Accidents occurred March 27:
Aaron Moran, Versailles, was stopped at the stop sign on South Dunbridge Road at East Napoleon Road, facing north. A semi-trailer attempted to turn left onto Dunbridge from Napoleon, failed to turn wide enough and struck Moran’s Hyundai Sonata. Mora backed up and the truck was able to make the turn. Attempts by Moran to talk to the truck driver failed and the truck left the scene.
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a city vehicle, was in the Walmart parking lot when he struck a steel and concrete stop signpost.
Citations March 28:
Disorderly conduct/loud party: Jonathan Martin, 27; Tyler Nutt, 22
A summons for a warrant was given to David Cano, 55, BG.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Scott Simon, 22
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Bianca Mastriciano, 21
Citations March 29:
Driving under suspension: Cara Brosius, 23
Police took a vehicle vandalism/theft report in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations March 30:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Miller, 34
BG civil enforcement took a complaint regarding bags in the yard in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Citations March 31:
Police responded to the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane regarding an unresponsive female.
Three portable welders were reported missing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.