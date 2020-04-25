BG POLICE
Citations March 20:
Police responded to three businesses on East Wooster and one on South Main for counterfeit money being passed.
Citations March 21:
Criminal mischief, drug abuse (possession of marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia: Lucas Bouzat, 22
Criminal mischief, drug abuse (possession of marijuana): Guillermo Gonzales, 22
Citations March 22:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Ryan Shank, 38
Speed: Morgan Corns, 24
Police responded to the 800 block of Peachtree Court for a vehicle window that had been broken; and to the 300 block of Campbell Hill Drive for theft from a vehicle.
Citations March 23:
Timothy Cole, 64, was cited for criminal trespass at 1:44 p.m. after receiving a warning for public urination at 9:59 a.m.
Muffler required: Austin Provencio, 24
Accidents occurred March 23:
Elaine Kaufman, BG, was parked in the 300 block of West Merry Avenue when her Hyundai Tucson was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Norman Bertschy, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, driving a semi-trailer, was southbound on North Main Street and tried to turn right onto West Wooster Street. The right rear trailer tire went up over the curb and sheared off a “hitching post” pole then side-swiped the base of a traffic light pole. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations March 24:
Driving under suspension: Michael Garrett, 31; Michael Showman, 22
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue.
Police responded to the 2000 block of East Wooster Street for items taken from a vehicle.
Accidents occurred March 24:
Donald Hentges, BG, was westbound on East Poe Road while the railroad gates were down and the red lights were flashing. Hentges struck the crossing gate, breaking it off. He was cited for not stopping at a railroad crossing.
Ashley Solly, Cygnet, was parked in the 300 block of South Prospect Street when her Pontiac Grand Am was struck by Jeannine Stencil, BG, who was backing from a drive. Stencil was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations March 27:
Display of plates, driving under suspension (two counts): Ashlynne Delong, 32
Driving under suspension (two counts): Anthony Phillips, 21
Driving under suspension, probationary permit violation: Zihan Ye, 23
Speed: Amanda Nickels, 19; Matthew Shell, 22
Litter-free premises: Brendan Kramer, 21
Police responded to theft from a vehicle that had a window smashed in the 300 block of North Summit; Street and to the 600 block of Third Street for theft from a vehicle.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of junk in the yard in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue and the 300 block of Ordway Avenue.
Accidents occurred March 27:
Aaron Moran, Versailles, was stopped at the stop sign on South Dunbridge Road at East Napoleon Road, facing north. A semi-trailer attempted to turn left onto Dunbridge from Napoleon, failed to turn wide enough and struck Moran’s Hyundai Sonata. Mora backed up and the truck was able to make the turn. Attempts by Moran to talk to the truck driver failed and the truck left the scene.
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a city vehicle, was in the Walmart parking lot when he struck a steel and concrete stop signpost.
Citations March 28:
Disorderly conduct/loud party: Jonathan Martin, 27; Tyler Nutt, 22
A summons for a warrant was given to David Cano, 55, BG.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Scott Simon, 22
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Bianca Mastriciano, 21
Citations March 29:
Driving under suspension: Cara Brosius, 23
Police took a vehicle vandalism/theft report in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations March 30:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Miller, 34
BG civil enforcement took a complaint regarding bags in the yard in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Citations March 31:
Police responded to the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane regarding an unresponsive female.
Three portable welders were reported missing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.