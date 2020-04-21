BG POLICE
Citations March 15:
Underage possession of alcohol: Alexander Dix, 20
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Dakota Collins, 18
Police responded to an unresponsive female at Brathaus and cited Alysia Rodriguez, 19, for underage/under the influence.
Police responded to Taco Bell on a report of a man asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. Myles Johnson, 21, was cited for PAC (BAC 0.092) and disregard for safety on highways.
Expired registration: Joshua Parsons, 39; Margaret Weinberger, 62
Driving under suspension, muffler required: Jeanne Friedman, 61
Failure to register, driving under suspension: Paige Waisner, 27
Improper starting/backing, driving under suspension: Maya Taylor, 27
Display of plates: Javier Almaguer, 21
Accidents occurred March 15:
Logan Smith, BG, was on Ada Avenue when he left the road and struck a signpost and telephone pole before walking away from the crash. He was cited for failure to control and failure to stop after an accident.
Ethan Bishop, BG, was southbound on South Main Street, tried to turn right onto Sand Ridge Road and struck a utility pole. Bishop left the scene and was located in City Lot 3 with heavy front end damage. He was arrested for OVI/refusal, resisting arrest and failure to maintain reasonable control. He was taken to jail.
Citations March 16:
Theft/shoplifting: Robert Rudski Jr., 44; Anna Flores, 22
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Reece Frisch, 18
Failure to control: Carl Stissel, 70
Expired registration: Ronald Thomas, 37
No valid license: Carl Pargo, 28
Speed: Marek Grott, 20
Citations March 17:
A Fairview Avenue resident called police to report drugs were stolen from her vehicle.
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Amber Boudrie, 22
Expired registration: Heather Magers, 26; Frederick Krumnow, 50
Driving under suspension: Donovan Cartledge, 27
Accidents occurred March 17:
Aqeedah Allen, Toledo, was northbound on South Main Street and Wayne Limes, BG, was exiting the Home Depot parking lot, preparing to turn left onto South Main. Both said they had the green light when they entered the intersection. A witness southbound heard the crash, looked up and saw a red light. Allen was cited for a signal lights violation.
Citations March 18:
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, criminal trespass: Anna Flores, 42
Expired registration: Ann Gerken, 51
Display of plates/validation sticker, failure to reinstate: Camille Hester, 34
Driving under suspension (two counts): Ryan Garland, 30
Citations March 19:
Keith Worth, 26, BG, was arrested in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for domestic violence and felonious assault. He was taken to jail.
Geoffrey Rich, 52, BG was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive after a report was made at the police station. He was taken to jail.
Stephen Leskow, 29, BG, was arrested for permitting drug abuse, drug abuse (possession of heroin) and theft/shoplifting. He was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred March 19:
George Gurtzweiler, Perrysburg, and Edward Vollmar, BG, were both stopped at the stop light at East Poe Road at North Main Steet, facing west. Gurtzweiler crept into the intersection to make sure it was clear to proceed right. Vollmar thought Gurtzweiler was going, pulled forward and struck him. Vollmar was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations March 20:
Police responded to the 800 block of Second Street for a theft from a vehicle; to the 800 block of Third Street for a vehicle with the window broken; and to the 800 block of Fourth Street and the 600 block of Sixth Street for criminal damaging reports.
Police responded to three businesses on East Wooster and one on South Main for counterfeit money being passed.
Citations March 21:
Criminal mischief, drug abuse (possession of marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia: Lucas Bouzat, 22
Criminal mischief, drug abuse (possession of marijuana): Guillermo Gonzales, 22
Citations March 22:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Ryan Shank, 38
Speed: Morgan Corns, 24
Police responded to the 800 block of Peachtree Court for a vehicle window that had been broken; and to the 300 block of Campbell Hill Drive for theft from a vehicle.
Citations March 23:
Timothy Cole, 64, was cited for criminal trespass at 1:44 p.m. after receiving a warning for public urination at 9:59 a.m.
Muffler required: Austin Provencio, 24
Accidents occurred March 23:
Elaine Kaufman, BG, was parked in the 300 block of West Merry Avenue when her Hyundai Tucson was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Norman Bertschy, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, driving a semi-trailer, was southbound on North Main Street and tried to turn right onto West Wooster Street. The right rear trailer tire went up over the curb and sheared off a “hitching post” pole then side-swiped the base of a traffic light pole. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations March 24:
Driving under suspension: Michael Garrett, 31; Michael Showman, 22
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue.
Police responded to the 2000 block of East Wooster Street for items taken from a vehicle.
Accidents occurred March 24:
Donald Hentges, BG, was westbound on East Poe Road while the railroad gates were down and the red lights were flashing. Hentges struck the crossing gate, breaking it off. He was cited for not stopping at a railroad crossing.
Ashley Solly, Cygnet, was parked in the 300 block of South Prospect Street when her Pontiac Grand Am was struck by Jeannine Stencil, BG, who was backing from a drive. Stencil was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations March 27:
Display of plates, driving under suspension (two counts): Ashlynne Delong, 32
Driving under suspension (two counts): Anthony Phillips, 21
Driving under suspension, probationary permit violation: Zihan Ye, 23
Speed: Amanda Nickels, 19; Matthew Shell, 22
Litter-free premises: Brendan Kramer, 21
Police responded to theft from a vehicle that had a window smashed in the 300 block of North Summit; Street and to the 600 block of Third Street for theft from a vehicle.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of junk in the yard in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue and the 300 block of Ordway Avenue.
Accidents occurred March 27:
Aaron Moran, Versailles, was stopped at the stop sign on South Dunbridge Road at East Napoleon Road, facing north. A semi-trailer attempted to turn left onto Dunbridge from Napoleon, failed to turn wide enough and struck Moran’s Hyundai Sonata. Mora backed up and the truck was able to make the turn. Attempts by Moran to talk to the truck driver failed and the truck left the scene.
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a city vehicle, was in the Walmart parking lot when he struck a steel and concrete stop signpost.
Citations March 28:
Disorderly conduct/loud party: Jonathan Martin, 27; Tyler Nutt, 22
A summons for a warrant was given to David Cano, 55, BG.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Scott Simon, 22
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Bianca Mastriciano, 21
Citations March 29:
Driving under suspension: Cara Brosius, 23
Police took a vehicle vandalism/theft report in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations March 30:
Driving under suspension (two counts): Christopher Miller, 34
BG civil enforcement took a complaint regarding bags in the yard in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Citations March 31:
Police responded to the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane regarding an unresponsive female.
Three portable welders were reported missing in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.