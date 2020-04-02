BG POLICE
Citations Feb. 7:
Dylan Tippie, 19, Toledo, was arrested in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street for disorderly conduct (public urination), obstructing official business, criminal trespass, underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Noah Roseman, 18
Possession of marijuana: Kelly Stopper, 19; Madeline Halcomb, 20
Devon Track, 29, was cited in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for underage alcohol sales.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Marquise Matthews, 23
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of excessive items on a front porch in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A vehicle tire was cut while parked in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred Feb. 7:
Cole Wilson, Bluffton, was northbound on South Enterprise Street, stopped for the stop sign at East Wooster Street. David Garon, BG, was westbound on East Wooster. Wilson entered the intersection and was struck by Garon. The force caused Wilson’s vehicle to rotate, slide over the curb, and strike the stop sign. He was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Stephen Ashton, Toledo, was westbound entering the roundabout while Scott Miller, Toledo, driving a Freightliner semi with trailer, was eastbound in the same area. Miller was mostly through the intersection when Ashton drove forward and struck his rear bumper. Ashton was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Gwyneth Whybrew, Westerville, was northbound on South College Drive, stopped at Seventh Street, when she was struck from behind by Rebeca Olivarez, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Rachel Garcia, of Fulton, was driving through a lot in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Angela Villarreal, Toledo, pulled out from a parking stop and struck her vehicle.
Citations Feb. 8:
No headlights at night, OVI, PAC, BAC (0.158): Baleriano Ramirez, 25
Police responded to city lot 4 for a possible fight and arrested Travis Lawrence, 26, BG, for criminal mischief and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Jack DiMario, 19, Dayton, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was cited for disorderly conduct (public urination). He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Megan Britton, 19; Griffin Summit, 19; Julien Barnes, 18; Mason Handa, 20; Antonio Rini, 20; Anney Archer, 19
Display of fictitious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Jacob Kahle, 20
Disorderly conduct: Joseph Diglio, 20 (public urination); Jesus Meza, 18 (public urination)
Underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Nicholas Molica, 18
Possession of a controlled substance/hashish: Devine Lewis, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Caitlyn Stover, 19; Logan Rhodes, 19; Alex Stephen, 18; Taylor Cousino, 20; Jennah West, 19
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Seth Soto, 20
Accidents occurred Feb. 8:
Dennis Mock, of Huron, was stopped on East Wooster Street at the light at Manville Avenue. Dustin Eblin-Trumbull, Rudolph, was stopped directly behind. Eblin-Trumbull proceeded forward and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Mock.
Citations Feb. 9:
Juan Flores Jr., 47, Holland, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Main Street for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct: Garret Vandyke, 20 (public urination); Colton Stevens, 20 (public urination); Aaron Lehane, 19 (public urination); Samuel Musgrave, 21 (loud music)
Underage/under the influence: Timothy Borgmann, 19
Possession of marijuana: Joshua Miller, 19
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.154), driving under suspension, right of way: Anthony Figueroa, 21
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Patrick Day, 18; James Fugate, 19
Citations Feb. 10:
Police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging; to the 700 block of East Napoleon Road for theft of a catalytic converter; to the 700 block of High Street for a possible assault; and to the 1000 block of Third Street for an assault.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash bags at the front door in the 700 block of Elm Street.
Furnishing false information: James Fugate, 19
Police took a report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 700 block of East Napoleon Road; and an Ipod stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Eighth Street.
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash bags at a front door in the 700 block of Elm Street.
Police took a possible assault report in the 700 block of High Street, and an assault in the 1000 block of Third Street.
Citations Feb. 11:
A trespasser was reported in the 100 bl
Display of fictitious ID: Cameron Crouse, 18
ock of South Main Street. The trespasser is believed to have let his dog defecate on the property without cleaning it up.
Accidents occurred Feb. 11:
David Webb, West Millgrove, was leaving a parking lot in the 900 block of South Main Street eastbound. Michael Budd, BG, was walking southbound on the sidewalk on the east side of South Main. Webb crossed all five lanes of traffic and struck Budd as he tried to enter a parking lot across the road. Webb was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian on a sidewalk after striking Budd, who was taken to the hospital by BG EMS with suspected minor injuries.
Danae Myers, of Haviland, was traveling northbound in the 200 block of North Main Street. Michael McIntosh, BG, was parked. The mirror of Myers’ vehicle struck the mirror of McIntosh’s vehicle.
Citations Feb. 12:
Amber Sencenbaugh, 33, BG, was arrested for assault in the 1000 block of Pearl Street and was taken to jail.
Drug trafficking, permitted drug abuse: Paul Chambers, 21
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Seventh Street.
Police responded to the Wood County Educational Service Center for two students fighting. One was arrested for assault and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Accidents occurred Feb. 12:
Brent Leblanc, BG, was northbound on South College Drive while Pamela Hagen, BG, was eastbound on Clough Street. Leblanc was cited for failure to yield the right of way after proceeding into the intersection and striking Hagen.
Citations Feb. 13:
Police responded to the 700 block of 700 Napoleon Road for a stolen catalytic converter.
Display of fictitious ID: Ty Lincoln, 19
Accidents occurred Feb. 13:
David Tobar, Weston, was westbound on West Wooster Street while Luke West, Haskins, was eastbound, with both approaching the intersection of North Church Street. West was cited for failure to yield the right of way after turning left in front of Tobar. The two vehicles collided, causing damage.
Citations Feb. 14:
Headlights required, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.150): Tanner Koch, 22
Underage/under the influence: Kaitlynn O’Donnell, 18
Underage possession of alcohol: Haden Cockream, 19; Drew Rodkey, 18; Paige Sanders, 19; Haley Sampsel, 19
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Joshua Frazier, 18; Peyton Hawk, 18
Theft/shoplifting: Christopher Ramos, 34
Police responded to a complaint of a dog chained up outside in the 300 block of Evers Avenue; and unmaintained properties in the 100 blocks of Ada and Georgia avenues.
Possession of marijuana: Taylor Mason, 19
Citations Feb. 15:
Fernando Mosqueda, 27, Portage, was cited at 12:59 a.m. for disorderly conduct/public urination. According to the police blotter, he was stopped at 1:07 a.m. and arrested him for no operator’s license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.107).
Michael Hasenaur, 21, was cited at 2:20 a.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His vehicle was stopped at 3:06 a.m. and he was cited for no operator’s license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.142).
David Mendieta, 24, Mechanicsburg, was arrested in the 900 block of West Wooster Street for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self and resisting arrest. He was taken to jail.
Display of fictitious ID, traffic control device: Jacob Jennings, 19
Display of fictitious ID: Leo Damico, 20
Disorderly conduct: Shawn Evans, 32 (fighting); Robert Woolley, 32 (fighting); Samuel Musgrave, 21 (loud music); Michele Stormbringer, 46 (loud noise)
Amanda Fortuna, 23, was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for sales of alcohol to an underage person. Jeremy Ward, 20, was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Theft: Samantha Sopko, 22
Underage possession of alcohol: Austin Niese, 18
Open container: Jacob Treglia, 19
Drug abuse/marijuana: Armando Hutchinson
Citations Feb. 16:
An officer was bitten on the knee while handling a call in the 300 block of North Prospect Street. The incident was sent to the county dog warden.
Shay Hamill, 20, Sylvania, was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs/schedule III, IV or V and two headlights required. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Chloe Dejarnette, 18
Headlights required, OVI, PAC BAC (0.148): Kiah Powell, 21
Speed, headlights required, OVI, PAC (0.132): Zachery Miller, 20
Police responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 900 block of Klotz Road; to two vehicles in the 800 block of Seventh Street reported keyed; to a child walking alone in the 1300 block of North Orleans Avenue.
Citations Feb. 17:
Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road; and of a catalytic converted reported stolen in the 700 block of High Street.
Citations Feb. 18:
Police took a call from the middle school regarding an unruly student; and a report of theft from a vehicle in the 600 block of Third Street.
Accidents occurred Feb. 18:
Alexandria Morris, Ann Arbor, Michigan, was eastbound on Pike Street at North Enterprise Street. Emily Kollar, BG, was northbound on North Enterprise in the same area. Morris was stopped at the sign then proceeded into the intersection and struck Kollar. She was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Zachary Baden, Malinta, was southbound in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempted a lane change. He failed to observe Alexander Cook, BG, in the left lane. Baden was cited for marked lanes after striking Cook.