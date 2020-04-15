BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Feb. 26:
Sabrina Ramos, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road, stopped at the stop sign at Conneaut Avenue. Kaitlyn Taylor, BG, was eastbound on Conneaut, stopped at Haskins Road. Taylor proceeded into the intersection. Ramos said she did not see Taylor and also entered the intersection, striking Taylor’s Kia Forte and pushing it vehicle over the curb and striking a stop sign. Ramos was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Zaria Jackson, BG, was eastbound in the 1100 block of Clark Street when she slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. She left the scene without stopping to notify the owner, who witnessed the crash. Jackson was located in a driveway on Melrose Avenue and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and hit/skip.
Donovan Voget, BG, was southbound in the 200 block of South Mercer Road. Talia Brown, Middletown, was turning left from a parking lot on the west side of South Mercer. Brown was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Voget, forcing her vehicle to strike a curb and run off the right side of the road.
Kara Klekamp, BG, was eastbound on West Poe Road at North Mitchell Road. Morgan Stevens, Waterville, was northbound on Mitchell at West Poe, stopped at the stop sign. Stevens proceeded into the intersection and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Klekamp. Both vehicles went off the road and Stevens struck a utility pole. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by BG EMS with suspected minor injuries.
Sophia Fuhrman, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was eastbound on East Wooster Street near South College Drive when she was struck from behind by Brendan Clark-Phelps, Perrysburg, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Justin Kurfess, BG, was westbound on East Poe at North Main in the middle lane. Adam Schwab, BG, was at the same intersection in the right lane. Alejandro Fonseca, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Kurfess in the right rear fender and Schwab in the left quarter panel.
Citations Feb. 27:
Failure to signal, allowing another to ride outside the vehicle, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.214): Shea Stoots, 29
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.122): Wade Quintana, 21
Police cited Madison Deck, 20, for underage/under the influence. Deck was taken to the hospital.
Possession of marijuana: Tu Monye Kaivuan Marques Springfield, 22
Accidents occurred Feb. 27:
Brandon Hemminger, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road near West Newton Road. Adam Liskal, Waterville, was southbound on Haskins in the same area. Hemminger moved into the right turn only lane when Liskai traveled across the road and struck his Nissan Sentra. Liskai was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Damion Ward, BG, was eastbound on Colony Lane at South Main Street with a green light. David Roach, Bloomdale, was southbound on South Main. The red light was almost covered with snow causing Roach to enter the intersection. Ward struck Roach.
Conor Moore, Powell, was southbound on South Main Street near Southwood Drive. Angela McCutcheon, BG, was northbound on South Main in the same area. McCutcheon attempted to turn left onto Southwood and was struck by Moore. McCutcheon was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 28:
Patrol spotted two men in a parked car in the 200 block of North Church Street and arrested Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, for drug abuse/Schedule I or II, possession of marijuana, and permitting drug abuse. He was taken to jail. Police also cited Trevor Geahlen, 23, for possession of marijuana.
Deonta Belser, 21, BG, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119) and two counts improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Belser was taken to jail.
Marked lanes, expired registration, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.214): Jackson Klusmeyer, 20
Failure to use turn signal, OVI/refusal: Joni Merrill, 62
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Mitchell Cooper, 21
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Julian Hamdalh, 18
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of snow-covered sidewalks in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Police did a welfare check in the 1500 block of Clough Street. The resident was taken to the hospital.
Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report of stolen jewelry.
Accidents occurred Feb. 28:
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a City of Bowling Green vehicle, was westbound in a private drive in the 1000 block of North Main. John Blinn, BG, was northbound on North Main, in the right lane. Eikum entered the roadway, attempting to turn left, and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Blinn.
Dean Leach, BG, made a right turn from the Home Depot drive onto northbound South Main Street while Tyler Smith, BG, made a left turn from Colony Lane, also onto northbound South Main. The vehicles swiped each other and Smith was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 29:
Alexander Thal, 20, Toledo, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.106. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Valerie Eyring, 20
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Deven Peter, 22
Open container: Cage Roby, 22; Kierra Vincent, 21; Dakota Maher, 22; Zachary Watren, 21
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Wyatt Bensman, 20; Aidan Endsley, 20
Underage/under the influence: Michelle Skeels, 19
Accident occurred Feb. 29:
Jonathan Beaber, Risingun, was parked in a lot in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street when his Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.