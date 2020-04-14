BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Feb. 22:
Piper Howard, Sylvania, and Christian Duarte, Lewis Center, were in a private parking lot in the 100 block of South Main Street. Duarte backed into Howard.
Cora Anderson, Holland, was stopped for traffic northbound on South Main Street near Lehman Avenue when she was struck from behind by Michael Seymour, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 23:
Peyton Roby, 18, was cited for criminal trespass and underage/under the influence after he was found sleeping on a couch in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia: Donovan Avalos, 18
Possession of marijuana: Jason Beverly, 19
Underage/under the influence, open container in a motor vehicle: Jacob Milkie, 20
Ivory Carter, 18, Toledo, was arrested for theft and obstructing official business in the 100 block of East Wooster Street and was taken to jail.
Furnishing false information: Kameron Frye, 19; Zachary George, 19
Underage/under the influence, disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: John Stuhldreher, 19
Assault, open container, underage possession of alcohol: Darrien Williams, 20
Police took a report of a wallet taken from a vehicle in the 700 block of Seventh Street; of stolen items in the 200 block of North Main; a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of North Main Street; a dog bite in the 200 block of East Poe Road; and a damaged door jam in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Citations Feb. 24:
Logan Garza was arrested for underage/under the influence and disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self. He was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 400 block of South College Drive.
Accidents occurred Feb. 24:
Michael Benschoter, Bloomdale, was driving a semi-trailer and attempted to turn right while southbound on North College Drive onto East Poe Road. There was a vehicle in the left turn lane on eastbound Poe. Benschoter made a wide turn to attempt not to hit the stopped vehicle and his trailer went up and over the curb and clipped an electric pedestrian device.
Citations Feb. 25:
Police responded to the 700 block of Fifth Street for a theft from a vehicle; and took a report of an assault that occurred at the middle school on Jan. 15.
Accidents occurred Feb. 25:
James Morales, Catoosa, Oklahoma, was driving a semi-trailer westbound on East Wooster Street and turned right onto North Main Street. He drove up over the curb and struck a flowerpot, cracking it in half. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 26:
Police took a report of a hit-skip involving a pedestrian at the high school.
A resident in the 1200 block of Brownwood Drive reported someone had fraudulently listed her home for sale on Craigslist.
Accidents occurred Feb. 26:
James Alfaro, Rudolph, was eastbound on Sand Ridge Road and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after going off the right side of the road and striking a utility pole.
Sabrina Ramos, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road, stopped at the stop sign at Conneaut Avenue. Kaitlyn Taylor, BG, was eastbound on Conneaut, stopped at Haskins Road. Taylor proceeded into the intersection. Ramos said she did not see Taylor and also entered the intersection, striking Taylor’s Kia Forte and pushing it vehicle over the curb and striking a stop sign. Ramos was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Zaria Jackson, BG, was eastbound in the 1100 block of Clark Street when she slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. She left the scene without stopping to notify the owner, who witnessed the crash. Jackson was located in a driveway on Melrose Avenue and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and hit/skip.
Donovan Voget, BG, was southbound in the 200 block of South Mercer Road. Talia Brown, Middletown, was turning left from a parking lot on the west side of South Mercer. Brown was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Voget, forcing her vehicle to strike a curb and run off the right side of the road.
Kara Klekamp, BG, was eastbound on West Poe Road at North Mitchell Road. Morgan Stevens, Waterville, was northbound on Mitchell at West Poe, stopped at the stop sign. Stevens proceeded into the intersection and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Klekamp. Both vehicles went off the road and Stevens struck a utility pole. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by BG EMS with suspected minor injuries.
Sophia Fuhrman, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was eastbound on East Wooster Street near South College Drive when she was struck from behind by Brendan Clark-Phelps, Perrysburg, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Justin Kurfess, BG, was westbound on East Poe at North Main in the middle lane. Adam Schwab, BG, was at the same intersection in the right lane. Alejandro Fonseca, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Kurfess in the right rear fender and Schwab in the left quarter panel.
Citations Feb. 27:
Failure to signal, allowing another to ride outside the vehicle, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.214): Shea Stoots, 29
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.122): Wade Quintana, 21
Police cited Madison Deck, 20, for underage/under the influence. Deck was taken to the hospital.
Possession of marijuana: Tu Monye Kaivuan Marques Springfield, 22
Accidents occurred Feb. 27:
Brandon Hemminger, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road near West Newton Road. Adam Liskal, Waterville, was southbound on Haskins in the same area. Hemminger moved into the right turn only lane when Liskai traveled across the road and struck his Nissan Sentra. Liskai was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Damion Ward, BG, was eastbound on Colony Lane at South Main Street with a green light. David Roach, Bloomdale, was southbound on South Main. The red light was almost covered with snow causing Roach to enter the intersection. Ward struck Roach.
Conor Moore, Powell, was southbound on South Main Street near Southwood Drive. Angela McCutcheon, BG, was northbound on South Main in the same area. McCutcheon attempted to turn left onto Southwood and was struck by Moore. McCutcheon was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 28:
Patrol spotted two men in a parked car in the 200 block of North Church Street and arrested Jacob Cox, 22, Napoleon, for drug abuse/Schedule I or II, possession of marijuana, and permitting drug abuse. He was taken to jail. Police also cited Trevor Geahlen, 23, for possession of marijuana.
Deonta Belser, 21, BG, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119) and two counts improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Belser was taken to jail.
Marked lanes, expired registration, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.214): Jackson Klusmeyer, 20
Failure to use turn signal, OVI/refusal: Joni Merrill, 62
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Mitchell Cooper, 21
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Julian Hamdalh, 18
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of snow-covered sidewalks in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Police did a welfare check in the 1500 block of Clough Street. The resident was taken to the hospital.
Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report of stolen jewelry.
Accidents occurred Feb. 28:
Kevin Eikum, Swanton, driving a City of Bowling Green vehicle, was westbound in a private drive in the 1000 block of North Main. John Blinn, BG, was northbound on North Main, in the right lane. Eikum entered the roadway, attempting to turn left, and was cited for failure to yield right of way after being struck by Blinn.
Dean Leach, BG, made a right turn from the Home Depot drive onto northbound South Main Street while Tyler Smith, BG, made a left turn from Colony Lane, also onto northbound South Main. The vehicles swiped each other and Smith was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 29:
Alexander Thal, 20, Toledo, was arrested for headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.106. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Valerie Eyring, 20
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Deven Peter, 22
Open container: Cage Roby, 22; Kierra Vincent, 21; Dakota Maher, 22; Zachary Watren, 21
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Wyatt Bensman, 20; Aidan Endsley, 20
Underage/under the influence: Michelle Skeels, 19
Accident occurred Feb. 29:
Jonathan Beaber, Risingun, was parked in a lot in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street when his Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.