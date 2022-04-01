BG POLICE
Citations March 1:
Drug abuse marijuana, drug abuse/hashish: Roderick Sparks, BGSU
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Gabrielle Tartaglia, BG; Franco Grasso, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Ryan Kilbarger, Weston; Amanda Rhoads, Weston
Failure to register/expired tags: Hilary Settelmeyer, Oak Harbor; Paul Crammond, Minett, Ontario
Display of plates/validation stickers: Connor Pflieger, Toledo
Right of way: Anna Hoyt, BG
Citations March 2:
Possession of hashish: Isabel Wolfe, BG
Right of way: James Ginley, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Dana Wright, Jerry City
Police took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the 300 block of Campbell High Road.
Citations March 3:
Possession of marijuana: Darnell Johnson, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol: Jakob Billak, BGSU
No valid license: Cassidy Woodbury, BG
Speed: Gregory Ferri, Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Improper starting/backing: Aubrey Dietzel, BG
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Noah Dollison, BG
Expired registration: Colton Trenkamp, Lima
Citations March 4:
Display of plates/validation stickers: Sunsirae Simon, Whitehouse
Failure to register/expired tags, fictitious plates: Cody Beaverson, BG
Right of way: Shayne O’Brien, Perrysburg
Expired registration: Robert Chamberlain, Custar
Police responded to a suicide in the 900 block of West Wooster Street.
Citations March 5:
Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence: Nathan Schroeder, Kalida
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.156): Ryan McBride, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112), no license plate light: Gregory Bowles Jr., BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin Black, Gibsonburg
James Hilburn, 58, Rudolph, was arrested in the 1500 block of criminal damaging and was taken to jail.
Open container: Tyler Prenger, Maria Stein; Nolan Habodasz, Maria Stein
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Grant Voisard, Minster
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Hunter Hilt, BG
Expired registration: Joy Baldwin, Upper Sandusky
Citations March 6:
Possession of marijuana: Delorean Ishmon II, Eastpointe, Michigan
Open container: Paul Briner Jr., BG
Littering in public: Kaleb Kuhlman, Martin
Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Lucas Nickoli, BG
During a traffic stop, Monica Calzadilla, Toledo, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A juvenile in the vehicle was charged with drug abuse/hashish. Those charges were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for review.
OVI/refusal: Dakota Thomas, Fostoria
Vanja Oskorus, 33, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Expired registration, failure to reinstate license: Nicholas Delligatti, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Kevin Dazell, Toledo
Speed: Blake Wcislak, Portage
Probational license/curfew violation: Avery Martin, BG
No valid license: Eric Sevareid, BG
Display of license plates: Hope Sievert, Graytown
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jason Fincher, Florence, Kentucky
Police responded to the 200 block of East Poe Road for a suicide attempt and the 1000 block of Third Street for a suicidal female.
Citations March 7:
Assured clear distance ahead: Toni Snodgrass, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Aylisia Gordon, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Beth Koons, BG; Belinda Goldsmith, Toledo
Speed: Jacob Phillips, BG
Expired registration: Alyssa Gonzales-Kinney, Wayne; Tonisha Gordon, Perrysburg
Failure to control: Ruth Maltby, BG
Citations March 8:
Driving under suspension (two counts), expired registration: Tyelmera Flunder, Weston
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Guillermo Diaz, Rudolph
Driving under suspension: Alexandra Hardy, Luckey
Expired registration: Austin Pauken, Maumee; Kealeigh Leady, BG; Nathan Lucas, BG
No valid license: Corina Moreno, BG
Citations March 9:
Failure to reinstate license: Cynthia Taylor, Toledo
Expired registration: Timothy Swartz, BG
Two or more stop lights required, no valid license: Richard White, Toledo
Citations March 10:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.164), marked lanes: Dulanjan Harankahage, BG
Menacing: Justin Essman, BG
A juvenile was arrested for being unruly in the 200 block of South Maple Street and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Robin Adina Lantz, 36, Defiance, was arrested on two counts of assault and criminal damaging in the 100 block of State Street and was taken to jail.
Assured clear distance ahead: Christian Delboccio, Holland
Speed: Maliya Drew, BG
Citations March 11:
Police responded to Meijer regarding a male possibly unconscious in the bathroom. Jared Hummel, 30, BG, was arrested for abusing harmful intoxicants and was taken to jail.
Curtis Dewberry, 25, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
No headlights at night, open container, driver license misrepresentation, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana: Jaelyn Doyle, North Baltimore
Underage possession of alcohol, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ava Woolley, Findlay
Display of plates: Ian Dawson, BG
Failure to register/expired tags, no valid license: Jacob Wilson, Tiffin
Expired registration: Daniel Gallerno, Perrysburg
Display of plates/validation stickers: Lauren Trevino, Toledo
Citations March 12:
Drug abuse/hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia: Shamar Midgett, 22
Expired registration: Mia Grimes, Detroit
Display of plates/validation stickers: Emilee Van Dyne, Ottawa
Improper starting/backing: Jack Hise, BG
Citations March 13:
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Zayde Vanauken, Hicksville; Esteban Gadena Gonzalez, Hicksville
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Haley Bicklehaupt, BG; Jadyn Naugle, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Recardo Garcia, Sturgis, Michigan
One way/wrong way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.216): Braden Bumb, BG
Sexual imposition: Aaron Thompson, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts), improper display of plates: Jonathan Anderson, Toledo
Police responded to the 1000 block of Village Drive for a dog bite.
Assured clear distance ahead: Amy Vasko, BG
Expired registration: Brandon Billiot, BG
Speed: Kyle Lenhart, Norwalk; Shaun Shidler, Weston; Isaac Stokes, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Justin Hartford, Oregon
Citations March 14:
BG civil enforcement took complaints of trash in yards in the 200 block of East Poe Road and the 200 block of East Merry Avenue.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jasmin Schuler, BGSU
Police responded to a downtown bar for a theft of a purse. Isaiah Hazlett, 23, Fostoria, and Jarious Minter, 22, BG, were arrested for receiving stolen property. A warrant was issued for Josef Heuser, 20, BG, for complicity to receiving stolen property.
Expired registration: Stephanie Partlow, BG; Hunter Boninsegna, BG
Speed: Mason Schroeder, BG; Marie Corwin-Galloro, Perrysburg; Brenda Moore, Bradner; Daniel Vollmar, BG
Display of plates: Owen Bischoff, BG
Driving under suspension: Tony Hall, Rudolph (two counts); Donald Wilson, Oak Park, Michigan
Rules for turns at intersections: Michael Newsome, Elyria
Police responded to the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue for a suicidal male.
Citations March 15:
A juvenile was arrested at the Children’s Resource Center for being unruly and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Travis Harner, 27, Toledo, was arrested for possession of marijuana, criminal damaging and domestic violence. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Tyler Barnhart, Weston
Expired registration: Anthony Tackett, Perrysburg; Ethan Parker, BG; Zachary Crowe, Toledo
Fictitious plates: Traci Leck, Cygnet
Speed: Jordan Zimmerman, Custar
Driving under suspension: Kiaya Lovelace, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to register/expired tags: Tyler Preston, Oregon
Display of plates/validation stickers: Tristan Buck, Rudolph
Failure to control: Austin Hem, BG
Speed, driving under suspension: John Strack, Maumee
Citations March 16:
Police took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 600 block of Fourth Street.
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash in a yard in the 300 block of East Court Street.
Domestic violence: Isaac Rider, BG
Expired registration: Brendan Coomes, BG
Right of way: Morgan Ullrich, BG; Sasha Zengel, BG; Gary Weymer, BG
Speed: Kadin Shank, BG
Citations March 17:
Bryce Poulin, 24, Bradner, was arrested for driving under suspension and obstructing official business and was cited for defective exhaust, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of dog feces in the 600 block of Third Street.
Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Madison Bostelman, BG
Sale of alcohol to an underage person: Brad Leyman, BG
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Drequane Lard, BG
OVI/urine, marked lanes, lanes of travel: Darlene Mauk, BG
Speed: Derrick Hamilton, Toledo; Alfred Moore, BG
Rules for turns at intersection: Shelley Irwin, Sylvania
Failure to register/expired tags: Stanley George, BG; Brett Graber, BG
No seatbelt: Ehiemenonye Eseka, BG
Speed: Dominic Montefiori, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Elizabeth Watren, BG
Riding or hanging on the outside of a moving vehicle: Nichole Myers, BG
Citations March 18:
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Brogan Muncy, Findlay
Reasonable control, OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal within 20 years), open container in a motor vehicle: Dakotah Bailey, Jerry City
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Aidan Grabowski, Avon Lake; Cade Carter, Jerry City
Underage possession of alcohol: Nathan Adelman, Norwalk
Display of fictitious ID: Kayla White, BGSU
Display of plates/validation stickers: Tyrone Rose, Fremont
Speed: Jackson Price, Whitehouse
Display of plates: Devin Clisby, BG
Police took a report of criminal damaging at City Park.
BG civil enforcement observed cans and trash in yards in the 200 block of North Prospect Street, the 200 block of North Enterprise Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of East Merry Avenue, and the 300 block of East Reed Avenue. Residents were notified and removed the trash.
Citations March 19:
Possession of marijuana: Javon Wilkins, Toledo
Prohibited acts: Lauren Rhodes, Bluffton
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.114), traffic control device: Radhiya Pate, Dayton
Police took a report of criminal trespass and a possible breaking and entering in the 500 block of East Poe Road.
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Nolan Carr, BG
Disorderly conduct/loud noise, failure to maintain litter-free premise: Myles McFarland, BG
Open container: Hunter Slattman, Luckey
Headlights required at night: Samantha Garmann, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Jazmyne Weindel, Willoughby; Mariah Weindel, Willoughby; Alyssa Olah, Brunswick; John Jacoby, Wauseon
Underage possession of alcohol: Lizong Yang, Pike Road, Alabama; Nathan A. Whitman, Wauseon; Nicholas Tyson, Wauseon; Andrew Bundschuh, Norwalk; Shadae Lee, Toledo
Underage possession of alcohol, open container, disorderly conduct/physically offensive condition: Gabriel Gazarek, North Baltimore
Expired registration: Robert Sorrell, Toledo; Jared Freeman, Perrysburg; Michael George, BG; Matthew Christiansen, Toledo; Amado Castillo, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers, expired registration: Christopher Wright, Perrysburg
Failure to register/expired tags: Nicholas Jackson, Tiffin
Speed: Airon Williams, BG
Driving under suspension: Drequane Lard, Lakewood
Traffic signal lights: Carson Hess, of Rittman
Citations March 20:
Headlights required at night, OVI/urine, drug abuse/marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Tristan Johnson, Tipp City
Underage/under the influence, falsification: Ja’von Lyons, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Nicholas Rivera, Lima
OVI, PAC (BAC 0153), no headlights: Steven Ashe, North Baltimore
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Randall Elmore Jr., Deshler
Police responded to the 300 block of Colony Lane for an attempted suicide.
Speed: Mary Lautar, BG; Aidan Profitt, BG; Nicholas Roth, Norwalk; Kalista Beair, BG
Expired registration, fictitious plates: Myles Carter, Columbus
Fictitious plates: Dustin Willmarth, Weston
Failure to register/expired tags: Gary Burrows, North Baltimore; Kyle Bourquin, Dayton
Invalid license plate/identification mark, driving under suspension: Andy Vallongo, Toledo
No valid license: Christopher Johnson, West Chester
Expired registration: Sydney Lent, Sylvania
Display of plates/validation stickers: Juanita Hairston, Reynoldsburg
Lanes of travel: Meagan Creamer, Blacklick
Citations March 21:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Garrett Wise, BG
Expired registration: Sierra Cannon, Fostoria; Eriq McCormack, Lambertville, Michigan; Stacy Heilman, Weston; Chelsea Blunk, Weston; Scott Joseph, Woodville
Speed: Ian Drummond, BG; Jayne Coressel, BG; Garrett Wise, BG; Briana Holden, BG
Driving under suspension: Rachael Roy, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Elton Gaston, Toledo
Lanes of travel: Miguel Lopez, Portage
Citations March 22:
Expired registration: Chloee Ibarra, BG; Jacob Peacock-Hayward, Toledo; Paul Bemis, Toledo; Landon King, Toledo; Joshua Little, BG; Isaac Stokes, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jacob McGranahan, Waterville
Display of license plates: Samantha Bentley, BG
Operating a vehicle with previous owner plates: Steven Fry, Genoa
Failure to register/expired tags: Anthony Zipfel, BG; Yonna Coleman, BG; Emmanuel Sadala, BG
Operating a motor vehicle with invalid license plate/identification mark: Gavin Maxwell, BG
Citations March 23:
Theft: Josephine Couch, Wellston, Michigan
Theft/shoplifting: Nolan Sizemore, BG
Police took criminal damaging reports in the 1100 block of North Main Street, the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road and the 100 block of South Church Street.
Right of way: Grace Paxton, Napoleon
Expired registration: Jeremiah Genson, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Theron Cox, BG; Nathan Hart, BG
Speed: Dominic Montefiori, BG