BG POLICE
Citations Feb. 16:
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Josef Heuser, BG
OVI/urine: Logan Byron, Findlay
Failure to register/expired tags, lighted lights on motor vehicles: Ethan Young, Toledo
No valid license, lighted lights on motor vehicles: Desmond Shine, BG
Traffic signal: Jordan Eichar, North Baltimore
Display of plates: Dominic Boger, BG
Police took a report of a suspicious incident at the high school and an assault at the middle school.
Citations Feb. 17:
Unauthorized use of property: Carol Fetro, Fostoria
Improper starting/backing, hit/skip: Jacob Dennis, BG
Expired registration: Dylan Sowers, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Kevin Mullins, BG
Failure to control: Danny Schirack, BG
Improper starting/backing: Randy Rood, BG
Police took a report of an assault and an altercation between two juveniles at the middle school.
Citations Feb. 18:
Wrong way/one way, driver license misrepresentation, underage possession of alcohol: Courtney Brown, BG
Failure to control: Kaden Sinning, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Adam Woods, McComb; George Wilkins, Tecumseh, Michigan
Right of way: Darin Hudak, Tallmadge
Police took a report of an unruly juvenile at the middle school.
Citations Feb. 19:
Drug abuse/marijuana: John Eberly, BG
Derek Hosack, Medina, was cited for underage/under the influence and driver license misrepresentation after he was observed stumbling and falling while walking on South Main Street.
Obstructing official business, resisting arrest, speed: Desmond Darnell Aaron, BG
Noah Lenz, 23, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Logan Stewart, Reynoldsburg
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Connor Gdovin, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana, open container: Juan Johnson, Toledo
Police responded to the 100 block of North Prospect Street after a small plastic bag with possible drug residue was found in a store. The bag was placed in property to be destroyed.
Citations Feb. 20:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.136), wrong way/one way: Kristina Martin, Columbia Station
Underage/under the influence: Heather Hardin, North Royalton
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.139): Jeffery Stoller, Maumee
Physical control of a vehicle while OVI/drugs: Hunter Sutton, Luckey
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Eric Patrick, Parma
Police responded to the 900 block of Thurstin Avenue for a sexual assault report.
Display of plates/validation stickers: Elisa Reyes, Toledo; Eleanor Oestreich, Findlay
Expired registration: Christopher Malsbury, Whitehouse; Latoya Walker, Toledo
Citations Feb. 21:
Right of way: Emily De La Vega, Fairfield; Marissa Confer, BG
Speed: Alison Dennis, BG
Speed, no valid license: Mya Redd, BG
Citations Feb. 22:
Right of way: Skyler Stevens, Napoleon
Expired registration: Cole Wilson, Bluffton
Speed: Jack Miller, BG; Ty Meder, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: John Duran, Toledo
Police took a report of hazing allegations against a BGSU sorority in the 100 block of West Wooster Street.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a yard in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
BG civil enforcement issued a parking ticket to a man for having his vehicle parked in the grass in the 400 block of North Enterprise; and to another man for having his vehicle parked in the grass in the 300 block of East Reed.
Citations Feb. 23:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.128), no valid license: Antonio Serrato Guerro, BG
Zachary Johnson, 31, BG, was arrested in the 200 block of East Poe Road for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Jorge Luzader, 34, Oak Harbor, was cited for failure to control and hit skip and was arrested on a warrant. He was taken to jail.
Traffic control device: Kristi Richter, BG
Display of plates: Elantra Waters, BG
Citations Feb. 24:
Possession of marijuana: Faith Clark, BG
Signal lights: Greg Schwieterman, BG
Driving under suspension, display of plates: Kevin Book, Weston
Assured clear distance ahead: Daniel Fields, BG
Police responded to an overdose in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Napoleon Road for a report of a trash can on fire near the roadway.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in a yard in the 400 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations Feb. 25:
Theft: Anchal Kashyap, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana: Felipe Alcauter-Garcia, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Milliegrace Syroka, Sylvania; Emma Hennessey, Toledo; Margaret Thebes, of Holland
Rules for turns at intersections: Timothy Moulton, Toledo
Improper starting/backing: Celia Baranek, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Matthew Moyer, Toledo; John Cook, Waterville
Failure to reinstate license: Matthew Handy, Toledo
No valid license, two or more lights required, driving in marked lanes: Gage Villarreal, Gibsonburg
Driving under suspension, display of plates: Ahmed Abouelsoud, BG
Driving under suspension, display of plates, invalid license plate/identification marker: Dustyn Lamb, Toledo
Signal lights: Nicholas Shaffer, Toledo
Police responded to the hospital for a dog bite.
Citations Feb. 26:
Brandon G. Williams, 23, Port Clinton, was arrested for receiving stolen property and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.104), traffic control device: Emmanuel Keller, Toledo
Underage possession of alcohol: Caden Frey, Fairport, New York
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Miranda Minchew, BG; Andrea Szymkowiak, Toledo; Luke McDonald, Findlay; Rahul Chetwani, BGSU; Noah Palicki, Perrysburg; Chase Mackiewicz, Perrysburg; Jason Mefferd, Perrysburg
Furnishing alcohol to an underage person: Grace Gregory, McClure
Drug abuse/hashish: Jazlyn Poulson, Toledo,
Open container: Kelil Frames, Toledo
Bailey Rock, 21, BG, was arrested for assault and was taken to jail.
Display of plates/valediction stickers: Andrea Trout, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Garrett Sterling, BG
Driving under suspension: Olivia Anderson, Fort Wayne
Citations Feb. 27:
No headlights, failure to reinstate license, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.082): Jaylen Smith, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana, drug abuse/hashish: Tyler Duskin, Fremont
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Michael Breen Jr., Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
Underage possession of alcohol: Kyle Ullock, BG; Dylan McCormick, Brockway, Michigan
Right of way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.166): Dawson Frederick, Maumee
Theft/shoplifting (two counts): Jack Wylie, BG
Criminal trespass: David Cano, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Terin Phenix, Toledo
Right of way: Margie Pinson, BG
Speed: Evan Brown, Columbus; Cameron Motter, BG
Expired registration: Amado Pilier-Cepeda, Perrysburg; Sarah Dunlap, Napoleon
Signal lights: Sarah Talson, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Ray Moon, BG
Citations Feb. 28:
Display of plates/validation stickers: Cody Thompson, BG
Expired registration: Megan Kelly, BG
Driving under suspension: Martisha Jones, Toledo
Speed: Blaine Spires, BG; Rachel Crislip, BG; Britaney Szymanski, BG
Failure to reinstate, failure to register/expired tags: Diona Ellis, Toledo
A dumpster fire was observed on the corner of North Mercer and East Newton roads.