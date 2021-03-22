BG POLICE
Citations Feb. 12:
Dylan Anteau-Ejhinger, 20, Temperance, Michigan, was arrested after he tried to get into a back door in the 400 block of North Main Street. He was charged with criminal trespass and underage/under the influence and was taken to jail.
Nathaniel Sayasith, 21, Reynoldsburg, was arrested after a search of his vehicle uncovered a small amount of marijuana and a stolen handgun. He was charged with receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and failure to use turn signal. He was taken to jail.
Allowing a passenger to ride outside the vehicle, OVI/refusal, open container in a motor vehicle: Collin Spencer, BG
Riding outside a vehicle: Patrick Williams, Toledo
Physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, BAC 0.175): Curtis Tumblin, Haskins
Accidents occurred Feb. 12:
Sarah Carrol, BG, was northbound on South Summit Street while Jacob Williamson, New Albany, was eastbound on Palmer Avenue. Williamson failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Carrol. Williamson was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Scott Lammers, Ottawa, was eastbound on East Wooster Street at city Lot 2. Stephen Sherwood, Weston, was exiting the parking lot to go westbound on East Wooster. Lammers struck Sherwood, who was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Citations Feb. 13:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.081), no headlights: Casey Samojeden, Dearborn, Michigan
Underage/under the influence: Lucas Racioppo, Trumbull, Connecticut
Failure to reinstate license: Dawn Lewis, Toledo
Speed: Jaylen Dixon, BG
Driving under suspension: Christie Hoeflinger, Toledo
Accidents occurred Feb. 13:
Orlando Rivera, Batavia, was parked in the 100 block of North Prospect Street when his Kia Optima was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Citations Feb. 14:
Prohibited acts, speed: Jarrett Valentine, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination, falsification, underage/under the influence: Blaine Swartzmiller, Attica
OVI/refusal, failure to signal: Richard Christie, Wauseon
Theft/shoplifting: Cynthia Harris, BG
Citations Feb. 15:
Traffic signal lights: Jackson Martin, of Morrow
Police responded to a report of a false unemployment claim.
Accidents occurred Feb. 15:
Glenn Varney, BG, was eastbound on Clough Street and stopped for the stop sign at Manville Avenue. Estella Bader, BG, was northbound on Manville, stopped at the Clough Street intersection. Both started into the intersection and Bader hit Varney, who went off the road to the left and struck a guide wire as well as a bicycle. As there were no cameras and no witnesses, fault could not be determined.
Citations Feb. 16:
Baldemar Saavedra, 25, Findlay, was arrested in the 400 block of Napoleon Road for disorderly conduct with persistence. He was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a female that had cut herself.
Accidents occurred Feb. 16:
David Murawski, Findlay, was eastbound on East Poe Road near the intersection of Tarragon Drive when his Ford E-250 went left of center, drove off the left side of the road and struck a crosswalk pole. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Abraham Weldon, BG, was following Bryce Bechstein, BG, northbound on North Grove Street. Bechstein moved into the southbound lane at a drive in the 300 block. He then moved back into the northbound lane at an angle with the intent to back into the drive. Bechstein was cited for lanes of travel after being struck by Weldon.
Sydney Trevino, BG, was southbound on North Main Street approaching the Wooster Street intersection. Benjamin Coopes, BG, was stopped at the light, eastbound on West Wooster. Due to the inclement weather, Trevino attempted to stop for the light but slid into the intersection and struck Coopes. Trevino was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Brian Martin, BG, was parked on Ordway Avenue, with the front pointing into the street. Dennis Guyer, Pemberville, was plowing the street for the city and was over as far as he could go but struck the mirror of Martin’s Dodge Dakota. Martin was issued a parking ticket for parking too far away from the curb.
Citations Feb. 17:
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.
Speed: Jackson Williams, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Isabel Wolfe, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of snow on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Grove Street.
Accidents occurred Feb. 17:
Adam Schoendorf, Tiffin, was eastbound on East Wooster Street in the center lane then made a left turn to head north on North Enterprise Street. He failed to yield to Teyvian Jordan, BG, who was westbound on East Wooster. Schoendorf said he did not see Jordan and was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Citations Feb. 18:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Drequane Lard, BG
Right of way: Ian Baker, BG
Accident occurred Feb. 18:
Lawrence Kohler, Wayne, was stopped in traffic eastbound in the 100 block of West Poe Road when he was struck from behind by Kelli Glasgow, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 19:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.124): Logan Frey, Forest
Seamus Kral, 19, Independence, was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal damaging and underage/under the influence. He was taken to jail.
Accident occurred Feb. 19:
Kenneth Reese, Tiffin, was westbound in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street and struck Katie Brannan, BG, when she pulled out of a parking lot. Brannan was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 20:
Open container of alcohol, underage possession of alcohol: Jonathan Arman, Pemberville
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.179), marked lanes, failure to signal: James Colley, Columbus
Speed: Jacob Halko, Perrysburg
A catalytic converter was stolen in the 900 block of South Main Street and two were taken from the 100 block of West Poe Road.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of snow on the sidewalk from 1000-1200 block of North Main Street.
Citations Feb. 21:
Underage/under the influence, criminal mischief: Daniella Toska, Toledo
Police responded to city Lot 4 for a report of an assault and stolen vehicle and to the 200 block of Manville for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Accident occurred Feb. 21:
Kevin Dougherty, Dublin, was parked in the 300 block of East Court Street when his Honda Civic was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
Citations Feb. 22:
Police took two reports of unemployment fraud.
Accidents occurred Feb. 22:
Joshua Chase, BG, was northbound on North Main Street, stopped behind a vehicle waiting to turn left onto West Evers. Niklas Mallery, North Baltimore, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking the rear of Chase’s Dodge Charger.
Sydney Burns, BG, was stopped in traffic in the southbound lane of Thurstin Avenue at East Wooster Street. Marissa Confer, BG was stopped directly behind Burns. Confer started forward, struck Burns, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Feb. 23:
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in a yard in the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Police responded to the 700 block of Kenwood Avenue for a report of a small child wandering in the street with no supervision.
Accidents occurred Feb. 23:
James Tavernier, BG, was parked in a private lot in the 1100 block of North Main Street. Patrick Riley, Fostoria, was in the same lot, turned to sharp, and struck Tavernier’s Buick Regal.
Robert Berg, BG, was eastbound on Tanglewood Lane. Christopher Mendieta, Pemberville, was driving a refuse collection truck westbound. Berg said he stopped in the roadway as close to the edge as he could. Mendieta said Berg could be further over. Mendieta drove around a trash can and then attempted to pass Berg. Mendieta was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after his rear tire rubbed against Berg’s Hyundai Kona.
Peggy Giordano, BG, was pulling through a private lot in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street when she was struck by James Herrick, BG, who backing out of a spot.
Accidents occurred Feb. 24:
Summer Babyak, Lakeview, was parked on Elm Street when her Nissan Altima was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Citations Feb. 25:
Joshua Elek, 24, Wauseon, was arrested for assault at the Northwest Community Corrections Center and was taken to jail.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Police took a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim and responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street for a report of criminal damaging.
Accidents occurred Feb. 25:
Christopher Marshall Jr., BG, was eastbound on East Poe Road approaching the intersection of North Prospect Street. Zachary Bortel, BG, was stopped for traffic southbound on North Prospect. Bortel was cited for failure to yield the right of way after entering the intersection and being struck by Marshall.
Ashley Molnar, BG, was westbound on Conneaut Avenue near Ketner Drive when a dog ran out of an open doorway. The dog ran in from of Molnar’s Toyota Camry was struck. The owner later said the dog was OK.
Citations Feb. 26:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Kurt Bubp, St. Marys
Seat belt: Lashaunda Haley, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts), muffler required: Roger Lambert, Wayne
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 700 block of Fourth Street.
Accidents occurred Feb. 26:
Stacy Roberts, BG, was stopped at the stop sign at Ordway Avenue and South Main Street. Jennifer Williams, Milton Center, was southbound on South Main. Roberts drove into the intersection, hit Williams and was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Jean Kieber, Bellevue, was parallel parked on North Main Street just north of East Court Street. She parked on the parking space line and her driver’s side mirror sticking out into the lane of traffic. Dana Kleman, BG, drove by and struck the mirror.
Citations Feb. 27:
Underage possession of alcohol: Raegan McElhose, Tipp City
Stop sign, OVI/refusal: Jeremy Bernard, Toledo
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.158), no license plate light: Emma Wellman, BG
Police responded to a business in the 2100 block of Woodbridge Boulevard for an unknown substance found in the parking lot.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Owen Mullins, Findlay
Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence: Mason Miarer, Cygnet
Driving under suspension: Angel Lira, BG (two counts); Krysta Klaege, Toledo
Accident occurred Feb. 27:
Jerry Zeltner, Cygnet, was southbound on South Main Street and Savanah Mata, Weston, was beside him in the right lane. Bruce Heck, Alvada, was parked south of Clough Street. Zeltner began moving into the right lane, striking Mata and causing her to strike Heck’s Chrysler Town & Country. Zeltner was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 28:
Open container, underage/under the influence: Brooklyn Price, BG
Jaywalking: Tabitha Miner, of Willowick
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.110), drug abuse/marijuana: Laquan Boston, Perrysburg
Theft/shoplifting: Jayson Rush, BG
Signal lights: Cade Mohler, BG
Driving under suspension: Kaleb Becker, Findlay
Assured clear distance ahead: Kathleen Grey, BG
Police took a report of criminal damaging in the 400 block of Clough Street and of an assault that happened at an East Court Street bar.
Accidents occurred Feb. 28:
Kaylee McKinney, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street at the roundabout. Sarah Carpenter, Napoleon, was northbound on the I-75 exit ramp and was cited for failure to yield the right of way after striking McKinney.
Garrett Benschoter, BG, was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane of the 1400 block of East Wooster Street. Kathleen Grey, G, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of Benschoter’ s Dodge Ram.