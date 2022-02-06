BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 3:
Caleb Garrison, 18, Detroit, was arrested for domestic violence and disrupting public service and was taken to jail.
Right of way, obstruction of view of driver: Isabella Galindo, Massillon
Expired registration: Hamkunvarba Patel, Perrysburg
Traffic signal lights: Miranda Spillett, Holland
Officers took reports of illegal dumping in the 1000 block of North College Drive, criminal trespass in the 700 block of Napoleon Road and graffiti at City Park.
Citations Jan. 4:
Police responded to a theft report at Meijer and filed warrants for Stephanie Hibbard, 43, and Bridget Lemaster, 28, both of Lima, for theft/shoplifting. Both were arrested in Allen County and transported to the jail.
Kaleb Flory, 18, Van Wert, was arrested for assault at the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio and was taken to jail.
Right of way, obstruction of view of driver: Christian Gouvia, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jasmine Johnson, Toledo
No valid license: Danae Daniels, BG
Speed: Justin Hartford, Oregon
Expired registration: Bradley Balster, BG
Traffic control device: Brycen Andrews, Bryan
Police responded to Greenbrier Court for a drug overdose; and to the 900 block of Sand Ridge Road for a theft report.
A business manager reported an unruly subject in a building in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations Jan. 5:
Police reported to gunshots in the downtown area and arrested Robert Allen III, 41, Toledo, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was taken to jail, where he was charged with discharging firearms on or near a prohibited premise.
Driving under suspension, invalid license plate/identification marker: Kyle Huston, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags: Ronald Burke, Portage
Police responded to a natural death in the 1100 block of Lyn Road.
Police took a report in the 400 block of East Clough Street of a gun that went missing during a move.
Citations Jan. 6:
Failure to register/expired tags: Thomas Worthington, BG; Netzach Reeves, Toledo
Signal lights: Christopher Wilson, BG
Expired registration: Jennifer Cope, Bradner
Speed: Andrew Tucker, BG
Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Kerry Stump, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Gayle Walterbach, BG
Police took a criminal damaging complaint in the 800 block of West Poe Road and a criminal trespass report in the 900 block of Klotz Street.
Citations Jan. 7:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.115), turn signals: Jeremy Rickard, Point Pleasant, West Virginia
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.126), turn signals: Kyle Mitchell, BG
Traffic control device, OVI/refusal: Brian Rosas, of Bryan
Police responded to the 200 North Main for a theft report.
Failure to register/expired tags: Brianne Bowen, Burgoon; Taijah Brown, Toledo; Adam Calkins, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Samuel Miller, Perrysburg
Traffic signals: Jacob Hook, Weston
No operator’s license: Alyn Pilkinton, Weston
Citations Jan. 8:
John Nagy Jr., 42, Toledo, was arrested for assault and domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Leonard Bunsey, 20, Macedonia, was arrested for underage/under the influence and falsification after he refused to leave a bar in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. He was taken to jail.
Driver license misrepresentation: James Stillings II, BG
Kweyamba Kamala, BG, was cited for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence after being found passed out in a vehicle in City Lot 4.
Expired registration: Justice Botton, Toledo
No seatbelt: Samuel Brandeberry, BG
Traffic signals: Michael Barrett, Toledo
Police responded to the 100 block of East Wooster for a report of a fight.
Citations Jan. 9:
Juan Ortega, 39, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal in the last 20 years) and expired plates. He was taken to jail.
OVI/refusal: Joshua Kamm, Erie, Michigan
Right of way: Jacob Vanio, Mentor
Speed: Nicola Costello, Fostoria
Failure to register/expired tags: Jalen Skutt, BG
Signal lights: Margarito Cantu, Deshler
Display of plates: Mara Minnig, BG
Police responded to the 1000 of Fairview Avenue for a possible overdose.
Citations Jan. 10:
Expired registration: Zachary Davis, BG; Cody Tantari, Weston; Tashayla Bell, Toledo
Assured clear distance ahead: Eve Orcutt, Akron
Speed: Melinda Ray, BG
Citations Jan. 11:
Speed: Trinatee Reeves, BG; Michael Smith, BG; Emma Walker, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Thomas Bird, BG
Samuel Grine, 24, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Display of plates/validation stickers: Alexander Kerschner, BG
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 100 block of South College Drive.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a yard in the 200 block of South Summit.
Police responded to the middle school on a report of an unruly juvenile female who would not go home with her mom.
Citations Jan. 12:
Police responded to the 400 block of Bishop Road for a gun found in a repossessed car.
Jordan Johnson, 23, and Anthony Cobb, 24, both of Oak Park, Michigan, were arrested for identity fraud and telecommunications fraud and were taken to jail.
A juvenile was arrested for falsification at Home Depot and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Charges of theft against two juveniles at Walmart were filed with the juvenile prosecutor.
Expired registration: Michael McNamara, BG; Danielle Sterling, Grand Rapids; Richard White, of Ada
Driving under suspension, expired registration, failure to reinstate license: Mark Taylor, Fostoria
Display of plates/validation stickers: Diego Flores, Rossford
Speed: Esther Oyedele, BG; Whitney Mulholland, BG
Citations Jan. 13:
Police responded to the 900 block of South Main Street for a theft report.
Possession of marijuana: Naukiya Worley, Cleveland Heights
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Samone Morrow, BGSU
OVI, speed, driving under suspension, driving no operator’s license: Emiliano Mendoza, BG
Possession of marijuana: William Taylor, Portage
During a premise check at bar, Jillian Spindler, BG, was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Right of way: Megan McCollough, BG
Expired registration: Chad Plotz, Whitehouse
Failure to reinstate license, expired registration: Danielle Kirkendall, BG
No valid license: Jordan Johnson, Oak Park, Michigan
Failure to register/expired tags: Michelle Sander, Bloomdale
Display of plates/validation stickers: Waleed Mohammad, BG; Shane Isaacs, Toledo
Citations Jan. 14:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.191), marked lanes: Bailey Almester, Rossford
Jacob Klein, 21, Findlay, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.232), right of way of public safety vehicle. He was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Rosanna Sanchez, Milton Center
Expired registration: Megan Acierno, Findlay; Hannah Funk, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Evan Hardesty, BG; Bradley Papez, BG; Brian Siwa, Toledo
Driving under suspension, failure to register/expired tags: Ryan Dean, BG
No valid license: Christine Austermiller, BG
Citations Jan. 15:
Drew Benanzer, 20, Fort Loramie, was arrested for underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
During a traffic stop, Kristopher Day, BG, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.098), and allowing a passenger to ride outside vehicle. Morgan Borghese, Novato, California, was cited for riding outside of motor vehicle. Devin Clisby, BG, was cited for display of fictitious ID.
Underage possession of alcohol, display of fictitious ID: Ethan Tanner, Carey
Possession of marijuana: Quincy Rackley, BGSU
Display of plates/validation stickers: Logan Loeffler, BG
Display of fictitious ID: Devin Clisby, Columbus
No valid license: Lamont Crosby, Toledo
Failure to control: Starla Abdo, BG
Citations Jan. 16:
During a traffic stop, Javaya Perry, 20, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.185). Perry also was cited for possession of marijuana, marked lanes and right of way
Wrong way/one way: Taylor Neubert, BG
Right of way: Kafele Burel, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Grace Talbott, BG
Failure to yield: Kristopher Linder, Custar
Marked lanes: Christopher Bacon, BG
No valid license: Dachristionna Nash, Cleveland Heights
Lighted lights: Mati Bila, Macomb, Michigan
An officer responded to the Falcon Health Center for a report of a sexual assault.
Citations Jan. 17:
Failure to register/expired tags: Caleb Olds, Continental; Deante Shivers, BG; Felix Franklin, BG
No valid license: Jacob Rabenhorst, BG
Expired registration: Jennifer Manders, Helena
Officers responded to the hospital for a report of a dog bite that occurred in the 300 block of Colony Lane and to the 400 block of Pearl Street regarding a possible suicidal male.