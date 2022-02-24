BG POLICE
Citations Feb. 1:
Failure to register/expired tags: Sarah Bensman, Wayne; Lynsey Bressler, Maumee
Driving under suspension, no valid license plate/identification, speed: Mariah Brown, BG
Reasonable control: Susan Rutledge-Jukes, Toledo
Police took a report of someone with glass in their food from a North Main Street restaurant.
A sexual assault report was taken at the station.
Citations Feb. 2:
Reasonable control: Theodore Rippey, BG
Right of way: Nathaniel Pabst, Springdale
Driving under suspension, failure to yield: Nathaniel Simmons, Fremont
Driving under suspension: Anthony Quinn, Sylvania
Expired registration: Marina Bolton, Wayne
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 700 block of East Napoleon Road and a theft report in the 1200 block of West Newton Road valued at $1,000.
Citations Feb. 3:
Theft/shoplifting: Madison Williams Jr., BG
Expired registration: Kain Brossia, Jerry City
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: John Hillier, BG
Traffic signal: Jeremy Bell, Bradner
Police responded to a dumpster fire in the 700 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations Feb. 4:
Police responded to a drug overdose in the 200 block of Liberty Street, to a criminal damaging report in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue and to a nuisance barking dog in the 200 block of East Reed.
Citations Feb. 5:
Brennan Stang, Olmsted Falls, was cited for underage consumption after police saw him fall onto the railroad tracks on East Wooster Street.
Possession of marijuana: Willie Jones, BGSU
OVI/refusal, lanes of travel: Cameron Nagel, BG
OVI, PAC, (BAC 0.126): Lailee Broussard, Walbridge
Underage/under the influence: Vincenzo Will, Sandusky
A sexual assault that occurred in the city was reported.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Nicholas Chester, BG
Speed: Vivianna Flores, Fostoria
Improper starting/backing: Troy Simpkins, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags, driving under suspension: Qincheng Zeng, Cleveland
Traffic signals: Camden Orth, BG
Citations Feb. 6:
Shane Fitch, 25, Tiffin, was arrested on a felony warrant through Seneca County after police responded to a possible domestic violence in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.
An unruly juvenile was arrested in the 300 block of Wallace Avenue and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.139), improper starting/backing: Daniel Hamilton, BG
Cracking exhaust/peeling: John Jogerst, Haskins
Expired registration: Stewart Hickman, Perrysburg; Brianna Merrell, BG; Taylor Kerrigan, BG; Christopher Kasior, BG
Speed: Bernardo Gomes Mendes Guimaraes, BG; Ethan Frazier, Forest
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a sidewalk not shoveled in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Police responded to Mackenzie Court for a natural death and to the 300 block of East Merry Avenue for a theft from a vehicle.
Citations Feb. 7:
Riley Simons, 20, North Baltimore, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of sidewalks not shoveled in the 300 block of Martindale Road, twice in the 900 block of South Main Street, seven in the 1000 block of South Main, the 100 block of West Gypsy Lane Road, and the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue; and couches and chairs in a yard in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Display of plates/validation stickers: Nicholas Miller, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Labronz Davis, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Owen Rosebrock, Toledo
Expired registration: Jenessa Holtgrieve, BG
Citations Feb. 8:
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Emma Valentine, Columbus
Police responded to the 400 block of Bishop Road for a handgun found in a vehicle and to an assault report in the 100 block of West Wooster Street.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of a snow-covered sidewalks in the 800 block of South Main Street, 300 block of East Court Street and the 1000 block of Gustin Avenue.
Victoria Teague, 43, Weston, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and possession of criminal tools and was taken to jail.
Michael Daniels, 33, BG, was arrested for criminal mischief after he was observed trying to get into vehicles in the 1100 block of South Main Street. He also was cited for disorderly conduct/physically offensive conduction and was taken to jail.
Failure to register/expired tags: John Knueve, BG; Micah Solomon, BG
Speed: Robert Hamilton, BG
Right of way: Jacob Stedman, Canal Winchester
Expired registration, driving under suspension (two counts): Mickyle Luce, BG
Expired registration: Michael Cronin, Detroit
Citations. Feb. 9:
BG civil enforcement took complaints of snow-covered sidewalks in the 100 block of South Enterprise, the 300 block of East Wooster, three times to the 800 block of Sixth Street, twice to the 600 block of Elm Street, the 1000 block of Pearl Street, the 900 block of Pearl Street, and the corner of Fourth and Elm streets.
Failure to register/expired tags: Jade Zachrich, Continental; Nicholias Mason, Wayne; Teya Castillo, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Adriane Weisert, BG
Speed: Chahlie McDonald, Toledo
Right of way: Alexander Kelb, Perrysburg
Police took a report of an attempted breaking and entering in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
Citations Feb. 10:
A juvenile was arrested in the 800 block of 800 Second Street for criminal damaging and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Speed: Kayla Lowery, Elyria; Daniel Day, Columbus
Police reported a found baggie of marijuana in the 500 block of Gypsy Lane Road and a $20 counterfeit bill in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Citations Feb. 11:
Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street for a suspicious incident and cited Blake Spencer, Raymond Danol and Michael Papaioannou, all of BG, for criminal trespass.
Underage possession of alcohol: Sara Day, BGSU; Devin Peltz, BGSU
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.139), improper display of plates: Sarah Fausnaugh, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.195), reasonable control, slow speed: Brody Beckwith, BG
Jay J. Stockwell, 48, Hoytville, was cited for possession of drugs/meth and was taken to jail on active warrants.
Police took a theft report in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Jerry Tyson Jr., 44, BG, was arrested for OVI/refusal, failure to stop after an accident on private property and criminal damaging. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Matthew Smith, Maumee; Richard White, Ada
Assured clear distance ahead: Hannah Hovan, Maumee; Taylor Couch, Norwalk
Traffic control device: Michael Kapp, BG
Speed: Phoenix Rogers, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Diane Markham, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a sidewalk that wasn’t shoveled in the 600 block of South Mitchell Road.
Citations Feb. 12:
Jordan Taylor, 19, Lorain, was arrested for underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Quentin Grolle, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Underage consumption: Andrew Dudas, BGSU
Nuisance party: Travon Williams, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Micah Solomon, BG; Arielle Patty, BG
Driving under suspension: Joshua Legg, BG
Expired registration: Kevin Ilunga, West Chester
Police responded to a theft of prescription drugs in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street and to a report of a stolen package in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Citations Feb. 13:
Antonio Escobar, 44, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to jail.
Patrick Koenig, 20, BG, was arrested for underage/under the influence, obstructing official business and misrepresentation to obtain alcohol. He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Tyler Tauscher, Tipp City
Open container: Jason Lenz, Findlay; Austin Jones, Fostoria
OVUAC, theft of services: Michael Lou Smith, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Nathaniel Braun, BG; Zuzanna Mrozek, BG; Armond Harris, Findlay
Display of license plates: Sarah Worley, Mentor
Expired registration: Deontae Cole, Toledo; Nicholas Dreier, Fostoria
Citations Feb. 14:
Deborah Sailor-Daney, 68, Curtice, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.144) and was taken to jail. 202200377
Speed: Valery Kaba, BG
Expired registration: Kyle Kaufman, Okemos, Michigan
Driving under suspension: Todd Slagle, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash bags on the grass in the back side of a house and a car parked in the grass at the same house in the 300 block of North Enterprise Street, to the report of a vehicle parked in the grass in the 300 block of East Reed Avenue (ticket issued) and to bags of trash on a porch in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street.
A resident in the 200 block of West Merry Avenue reported a swastika was drawn on the sidewalk in chalk.
Citation Feb. 15:
Chastity Bradley, 41, Lima, was arrested for complicity to theft and falsification. She was taken to jail.
Soliciting prostitution: Larry Reed, BG
Kara Ewing, 32, Lima, was arrested for falsification, theft and possession of criminal tools. She was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Don Miller, BG; Neria Tefft, Wayne
Failure to register/expired tags: Katrina Graham, BG
Assured clear distance ahead, driving under suspension: May Catau, BG
Speed: Jasmine Orr, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Timothy Oakley, Findlay