BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 30:
Disorderly conduct, underage possession of alcohol: Jon Weisgerber, BG
Speed: Ashlyn Huffer, BG; Caitlin Perez, Sylvania; Alora Drewes, BG; Rosa Rodriguez Gonzalez, Toledo.
Expired registration: Rachel Miller, BG
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Dominique Brown, Toledo
Police responded to the 200 block of South Prospect Street for an unresponsive male.
Accidents occurred Jan. 30:
An unknown vehicle struck the stop sign at South Wintergarden Road and West Wooster Street and broke it off at the bottom of the pole.
Corey Sollie, BG, was eastbound on Lehman Avenue, stopped the backed up and hit the stop sign before driving off. He drove off and was found 45 minutes later. He was cited for hit/skip and improper starting/backing.
Citations Jan. 31:
OVI/refusal: Jerry Lee McBride, BG
Disorderly conduct (loud noise): Raymond Danol, BG
Police took a report of an unemployment scam.
Citations Feb. 1:
Stopping after an accident, failure to control: John Hillier, BG
BG civil enforcement took a report of trash at the back of property in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Police took a complaint of ID theft and a fraudulent unemployment claim.
Accidents occurred Feb. 1:
Nnamdi Uzoigwe, Toledo, was eastbound on South Woodland Circle and lost control negotiating the curve in the 2100 block. She ran off the right side of the road and struck a light pole. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Jason Booth-Bunn, Portage, was westbound on West Newton Road during a snowstorm. He said the vehicle in front of him stopped suddenly, causing him to swerve left of center. He struck Matthew Lusk, Haskins, who was eastbound on West Newton, and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 2:
Police took a report of identity theft and two fraud complaints.
Wrong way/one way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.132): Brandon Bell, BG
Accidents occurred Feb. 2:
Angela Heinze, BG, and Ryan Gerken, BG, were both eastbound in the 100 block of West Poe Road, both stopped at the light at North Main Street. Heinze proceeded forward and struck Gerken. Heinze was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Caleb Pant, BG, was northbound on Haskins Road while Timothy Sands, Decatur, Indiana, was eastbound on Conneaut Avenue. Both stopped at the four-way stop then both proceeded into the intersection.
Citations Feb. 3:
No valid license: McKenzie Tressler, Toledo
Speed: Brianna Jeakle, BG
Police took a report of damage to a vehicle in the 800 block of East Napoleon Road; to the 1000 block of Klotz Road for a man having suicidal thoughts; and a criminal damaging report in the 300 block of Bentwood Lane.
Accidents occurred Feb. 3:
Beatrice Millum, Fostoria, and Daniel Paul, Winsted, Minnesota, driving a semi-trailer, were southbound on Ohio 64. Millum was in the right turn only lane and Paul was in the straight ahead lane. Millum proceeded to change lanes, was struck by Paul and was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Feb. 4:
Speed: Jacob Krinn, BG
No valid license: Akiah Easley, Columbus
One catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle is the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road and three were reported taken in the 700 block of East Napoleon Road.
Illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon, failure to secure deadly weapon: Peggy Hummel, North Baltimore
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of sidewalks having snow and ice in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Police took a report of unemployment fraud.
Accidents occurred Feb. 4:
Tedd Meyers, Toledo, was existing a private drive in the 900 block of South Main Street. Daryl Stockburger, BG, was southbound in the area and struck Meyers. Meyers was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Lisa Rodriguez, BG, was stopped behind Karen Sharp, BG, at the light at East Wooster Street and Thurstin Avenue. Rodriguez proceeded forward, struck Sharp, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Zachary Lyons, Coldwater, and Hope Lammers, Leipsic, were westbound on East Wooster Street, slowing for the light at Thurstin Avenue. Lammers slid of the slippery road, struck Lyons and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Alyssa Vantong, Swanton, was eastbound on East Poe Road and slid off the road near Tarragon Drive and struck a crosswalk sign. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Michael Hall, BG, was eastbound on Clough Street and Daniel Binion, BG, was southbound on South Summit Street. Binion failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Hall. Binion was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Citations Feb. 5:
Andrew Hildebrand, 40, BG, was arrested for failure to comply, red light violation and two headlights required. He was taken to jail.
OVI/refusal, failure to yield right of way, obstructed view: Chelsea Martinez, Swanton
Disorderly conduct/interfering with others: Ian Seymour, BGSU
Signal lights: Emmalyn Zaletta, Sylvania
Driving under suspension: Calob Keller, BG
Headlights required: Andrew Hilderbrand, BG
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.
Citations Feb. 6:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.189): Rhett Bradley, Baxter, Tennessee
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.161), traffic control device: Mackenzie Dunn, BG
Speed: Catherine Becker, Tontogany
Police took a report of unemployment fraud; and responded to the 300 block of Derby Avenue for a drug overdose.
Citations Feb. 7:
Jacob Billmaier, 41, New Philadelphia, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.262) and failure to maintain reasonable control. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Luke Hadeed, Toledo
Accidents occurred Feb. 7:
Carren Burkey, BG, was parked in the 200 block of South Prospect Street when her Nissan Versa was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.
Citations Feb. 8:
Theft: Kathryn Trumbull, Weston; Lynzy Ruegg, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.171), marked lanes: Denny Morelock, Jerry City
Speed: Antonio Alvarez, Holgate
Police took a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim; and responded to a suicidal subject in the 100 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in the yard and on the porch in the 200 block of West Evers Avenue.
Accidents occurred Feb. 8:
Brian Frauhiger, Poneto, Indiana, driving a semi-trailer, was eastbound in the left turn lane at North Dunbridge Road. Thomas Mauk, Pemberville, was in the area in the straight ahead lane. Frauhiger moved into the right lane to make a wide left turn and struck Mauk. Frauhiger was cited for marked lanes.
Accidents occurred Feb. 9:
Julie Wilhelm, BG, was southbound on Brim Road, stopped at the stop sign at West Poe Road. She then entered the intersection and was struck by Michael Carder, BG, who was westbound on West Poe. Wilhelm was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Sharon Ewing, Weston, and William Randolph, Fremont, were southbound on South Main Street near Colony Lane. Randolph attempted to change lanes and struck Ewing. Randolph was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Feb. 10:
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to control: Jesse Miller, Weston
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.173), lanes of travel: Daniel Jones, BG
Right of way: Abigail Staats, BG
Speed: Miranda Spillett, Holland
Display of plates: Kyle Avery, Cygnet
Police took a report of a scam involving the sale of a cat.
Accidents occurred Feb. 10:
Faraj Al Jamous, BG, was turning right from South Church Street onto West Wooster Street, lost control, slid and struck a steel pole. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Natalie Stojan, BG, was southbound on South Main Street and struck Katlyn Deck, BG, who was turning left from South Main onto West Napoleon Road. Deck was cited for failure to maintain right of way.
Cameron Rogers, Perrysburg, was eastbound on East Wooster Street and lost control as he entered the roundabout. He struck a guard rail and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Steven Leid, BG, was westbound on Clough Street while Benjamin Baker, BG, was eastbound. Both were approaching a curve in the road. Baker lost control, slid across the center line and struck Leid. Baker was cited for marked lanes.
Dawn Wilhelm, BG, was northbound on South Main Street, attempted to turn left onto West Wooster Street, and slid on the snowy road. She struck the unoccupied Ford Focus owned by Mary Jacobs, Bellevue, which was parked in the 100 block of West Wooster. Wilhelm was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Nanette Christensen, Maumee, and Shirley Strausbaugh, BG, were parked in the 200 block of North Main Street. Logan Robinett, Cygnet, was southbound, struck the rear of Strausbaugh’s Jeep Cherokee, which cause it to strike Christensen’s Ford F-150. Robinett was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control, OVI, and PAC (BAC 0.187).
Citations Feb. 11:
Driving under suspension: Tamiya Bender, Redford, Michigan