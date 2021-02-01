BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 1:
Paul Basic, 50, Chicago, was arrested for domestic violence, OVI/refusal and using a weapon while intoxicated. He was taken to jail.
Charges were filed against Keshawn Spivey, 18, Elida, for assault after a scuffle between a resident and guest in the 400 block of North Main Street. A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court.
Evan Nicholas, 19, BGSU, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.164), headlights required at night and obstructed view/too many people in the vehicle. He was taken to jail.
Kennedy Farmer, BG, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.177), time for lighted lights and open container in a motor vehicle.
Open container: Mackenzie Wisniewski, Pittsburgh
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Claire Chao, Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
Four criminal warnings were given to individuals who discharged a large firework in the middle of the street in the 600 block of Fourth Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of North Enterprise Street regarding someone trying to get into the apartment.
Citations Jan. 2:
Robert Caesar, Columbus, was cited for drug abuse/marijuana, permitting drug abuse and failure to reinstate license after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South Main due to lack of taillights on his vehicle.
Speed: Javon Murray, Detroit
Disorderly conduct: Andrew Randolph, BG (loud music)
Police took a report of obscene photos being sent through social media to a home in the 1500 block of Clough Street.
Accidents occurred Jan. 2:
Jon Luidardt, BG, was northbound on South Dunbridge Road at East Napoleon Road. Christopher Leemaster, Jerry City, was westbound on East Napoleon. Luidardt was driving through the intersection when Leemaster started to do so as well. Leemaster struck Luidardt and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Jan. 3:
Michael Haney, 48, Perrysburg, was arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting and falsification. He was taken to jail.
Claudia Thomas, 66, BG, was arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting and was taken to jail.
James F. Gavarone IV, BG, was stopped for no headlights or taillights on his bicycle. Police determined the bike was stolen. He was cited for lights on a bicycle, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.172), an underage alcohol offense and receiving stolen property.
Artem Savin, Perrysburg, was cited for OVI and PAC (BAC 0.159).
Police responded to the 300 block of Parkview Drive on a report of a dog that had been chained outside for an extended period of time without water or shelter. A resident in that block later reported animal cruelty.
Police took a report of theft of a handgun in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Citations Jan. 4:
Zachary Bankey-Downard, 34, BG, was arrested for violating a protection order and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Camille Eblen, Cygnet
Charges were filed against Scott Torok, 50, Swanton, for violating a protection order. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Speed: Brandon Gillis, Westchester
Failure to reinstate license, lighted lights on a motor vehicle: Steven Wagner, BG
BG civil enforcement took complaints from the same person of a mattress in the yard in the 200 block of South Summit and a mattress in the backyard in the 200 block of East Clough; and separately of an inoperable vehicle in a drive in the 1200 block of Finch Drive.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Muirfield Drive for a deceased male.
Accidents occurred Jan. 4:
Ryan Sabo, Galena, was parked in the 200 block of South Main Street when his Ford F-150 was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Citations Jan. 6:
Police responded to the 800 block of Napoleon Road for a report of a dog being abused.
Citations Jan. 7:
Speed: April Harris, BG
Driving under suspension: Jeffrey Wegman, Woodville
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash in a backyard in the 200 block of Ada Avenue.
Windows were reported broken in the 1000 block of North Prospect Street and the 200 block of East Poe Road.
Police responded to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a female making suicidal comments.
Accidents occurred Jan. 7:
Brett Young, Findlay, was parked in the 800 block of Fifth Street when his Honda Civic was struck by an unknown vehicle. That driver, Rachel Froman, BG, contacted police Jan. 8 and provided her information. She was backing out of a driveway when her Honda Odyssey struck the Civic.
Jeremy Lauer, Woodville, was parked in the 800 block of Longford Drive. Matthew Barton, BG, backed out of a driveway, struck Lauer’s Chevy Silverado and then left the scene.
Citations Jan. 8:
Theft/shoplifting: Cory Faulkner, BG; Nicole Jackson, Grand Rapids
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Nicholas Smith, BGSU
A man passed out in an SUV in the 400 block of East Wooster Street was transported to the hospital by EMS.
No valid license, lighted lights required: Jose Moctezuma, Portage
Accidents occurred Jan. 8:
Daniel Witkowski, Perrysburg, was heading north while attempting to exit a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Main Street onto East Newton Road. Zachary Bartoe, Toledo, was driving eastbound on East Newton. Witkowski exited the lot and ran into the side of Bartoe’s Peterbilt semi-trailer. Witkowski was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Sarah Campbell, BG, was in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Kayla Spencer, BG, was northbound in the area. Campbell turned left, southbound, onto South Main in front of Spencer. Spencer struck Campbell, who was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Jan. 9:
Theft/shoplifting: Kimber Chamberlain, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Myles McFarland, Dublin
Traffic control device: Loretta Rywalski, BG
Speed: Deborah Porter, Springfield; Riley Roe, BG; Azora Sisson-Gorman, BG
Accidents occurred Jan. 9:
Tina Scarberry, Findlay, was northbound on the I-75 exit ramp, being followed by Lisa Hoskins, Bradner. Scarberry stopped at yield sign at the roundabout at East Wooster and was struck from behind by Hoskins, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Alyssa Binkley, BG, was exiting a lot in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempting to turn northbound. Marie Ford, Miller City, was northbound in that area. Binkley was cited for failure to yield right of way after pulling in front of Ford and being struck.
Citations Jan. 10:
Gerri Smith, 51, BG, was arrested in the 700 block of Second Street for menacing and was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct (loud music), underage possession of alcohol: Reagan Satterwhite, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Brittany Herrera, Toledo
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Barry Rummel, Portage
Speed: Melanie Edwards, BG; Tais Roberts, BG
Accidents occurred Jan. 10:
Stephanie Decroix, BG, was sitting at the red light in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Barry Rummel, Wayne, was northbound on North Main in that area. Decroix said her light turned green and she proceeded to make a left turn. Rummel said he had a green light and proceeded through the intersection, striking Decroix. No citations were issued.
Linda Snyder-Morin, BG, was parked on Wallace Avenue, just west of North Maple Street. Zachary Morin, BG, struck Snyder-Morin’s Chevy Suburban at the angle then backed up and left the scene.
Citations Jan. 11:
Right of way: Hannah Witte, BG
A vehicle was entered in the 200 block of East Merry Avenue and items were taken; theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred Jan. 11:
Deidre Thomas, Warrensville Heights, was westbound on East Wooster Street and attempted to turn left onto Campbell Hill Road. She said she had the green left turn arrow. Carrie Eischen, Tontogany, was eastbound and attempted to continue through that intersection and said she had a green light. They struck each other and, without witness, police could not issue any citation.
Tai Knoll, Huron, was eastbound on East Wooster Street, approaching the Mercer Road intersection. Autumn Shingler, Washingtonville, was southbound on North Mercer, approaching the intersection. Both said they had a green light and entered the intersection at the same time. Knoll struck Shingler.
Citations Jan. 12:
Theft/shoplifting: Maria Alonzo, Napoleon
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-annoy or alarm: Jonathan Steinke, BG
Driving under suspension, no seat belt: Christopher Valent, BG
A counterfeit $100 was passed in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Accidents occurred Jan. 12:
Mia Long, Ann Arbor, and Alexander Keller, BG, were both westbound in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street in heavy traffic. Keller slowed for traffic and was struck by Long, who swerved to avoid Keller, and clipped the back bumper. Long was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Jan. 14:
Possession of marijuana: Damon Prenzlin, Tiffin
No operator’s license: Vijay Reddy, BG
Citations Jan. 15:
Disorderly conduct (loud noise): Christian Ditullio, BG; Hayden Hildreth, BG; Shane Truss, BG
Theft: Edwin Prime-Orr, BG
Nuisance party: Joseph Johnson, BG
Driving under suspension, stoplights required: Eric Doremus, Toledo
Speed: Corrine Bressler, BG
Use of unauthorized plates: Clarissa Strong, Portage
Accidents occurred Jan. 15:
James Freeman, Northfield, was exiting a parking lot in the 100 block of East Clough Street and did not see Darlene Kohring, Pemberville, who was approaching from the west. Freeman struck Kohring and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Sharon Stratman, BG, was westbound on East Wooster Street, stopped at the light at Alumni Drive. Regina Radziwon, Cincinnati, was following, struck Stratmann and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.