BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 4:
Traffic signal, driving under suspension: Mariah McKinney, Toledo
Citations Jan. 14:
Signal lights: Seth Toska, Perrysburg
Citations Jan. 15:
Speed: Madeline Peek, BG; Morgan Lemming, Napoleon; Scott Stater, Temperance, Michigan
Citations Jan. 16:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.172), display of plates: Calvin Smith, BG
Disorderly conduct/unable to care for self, underage/under the influence: Nicholas Canter, BG
Disorderly conduct: Dalton Smith, BG (loud noise)
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Keaton Altimus, Antwerp; Isaiah Laturner, BG; Katelyn Rush, Versailles; Quincy Rackley, Dayton
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Cole Clyne, BG
Speed: Roman Williams, Findlay; Eric Mattison, Northwood
Temporary permit: Marq Harris-Vestal, BG
Police responded to the 400 block of North Main Street for a suicide attempt.
Police took reports of criminal damaging on Greenbrier Court; to the theft of two flags in the 700 block of Seventh Street; criminal damaging in the 200 block of East Poe Road; and an unwanted guest in the 200 block of East Reed Avenue.
Citations Jan. 17:
Possession of marijuana: Kinsley Nesmith, BG; Jordyn Ross, BG; Niya Harris, Dayton
Disorderly conduct (loud noise), underage possession of alcohol: Adam Bogart, BG
Disorderly conduct: Nicholas Buettner, BG (loud music)
Speed: Charles Smith, BG: Nicholas Martin, BG; Julia Isaacson, BG; Nicholas Kowalski, BG; Anna Miller, BG.
Driving under suspension: Sencere Gordon, BG
Police responded to an overdose call in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Citations Jan. 18:
Driving under suspension: Christian Wilson, BG
Speed, driving under suspension: Moustapha Diane, Toledo
Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of Jefferson Drive and to criminal damaging in the 1500 block of East Clough and in the 200 block of East Poe.
Citations Jan. 19:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Simon Eligon, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of South Prospect Street for trash that was illegally dumped.
Accidents occurred Jan. 19:
Curt Yarger, Rudolph, was westbound on East Wooster Street, stopped at the light at Thurstin Avenue. Curtis Rea, Gibsonburg, was following, did not stop in time and struck Yarger. Rea was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
John Goris, Weston, was eastbound on West Gypsy Lane Road. The witness, who was a patrolman, observed Goris cross the center line twice and run off the right side of the road twice. When he ran off the road in the 600 block, he struck a garbage can. He was cited for driving in marked lanes.
Citations Jan. 20:
Theft/shoplifting: Mark Mathias Jr., Fostoria; Salina Torres, Fostoria
BG took a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 200 block of South Mercer Road; and theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of South Mercer Road.
Criminal trespassing: George Dutton, BG
Speed: Yiting Xia, Weston
Signal lights: Amber Martinez, BG
Accident occurred Jan. 20:
Cody Froman, Weston, was westbound in the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road when a deer darted into the roadway and struck the driver’s side bumper of his Ram 1500. Froman drove away from the scene.
Citations Jan. 21:
Speed: Aaron Roberts, BG; Files Leander, Toledo
Display plates/validation stickers: Leah Johns, Perrysburg
Accident occurred Jan. 21:
Karen Graf, Tontogany, was backing from a driveway in the 600 block of Pine Valley Drive and struck the Dodge Dart owned by Donna Brown, BG, which was parked in the road. Graf was cited for improper starting and backing.
Citations Jan. 22:
Jessica Fuentes, 27, Solon, was arrested for OVI/refusal and was cited for speed and driving an unsafe vehicle. She was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC less than 0.17), and speed: Brandon Wine, BG
OVI, operating a vehicle after underage consumption, two headlights required: Joshua McCormick, Toledo
Speed: Emilee Kosicki, Custar
No valid license: Javin Hernandez, Toledo
Signal lights: Stacey Gangwer, BG
Citations Jan. 23:
No license plate light, OVI/refusal, marked lanes: Samuel Peterson, BG
Disorderly conduct: Clayton Wehr, BG (loud noise); Nicholas Niehoff, BG (loud noise); Colin Phillips, BG (loud noise); Sidney Slattery, BG (loud noise)
Impeding traffic, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.190); Dakota Maher, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street on a report of a loose dog trying to bite people. Virginia Froman, BG, was cited for failure to immunize animal and dog registration required.
Matthew Dunlap, BGSU, was cited for underage/under the influence after he was found lying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Michael Dawson, 51, Findlay, was arrested for OVI/refusal/20 years and marked lanes. He was taken to jail.
Tyler O’Connor, 21, Toledo, was arrested for criminal damaging and littering on private property and was taken to jail.
Accident occurred Jan. 23:
Anthony Hawkins, BG, was southbound on South Enterprise Street, approaching the stop sign at Lehman Avenue. Alexis Beaverson, BG, was eastbound on Lehman, approaching South Enterprise. Hawkins failed to stop at the posted stop sign and then failed to yield the right of way. Hawkins was struck by Beaverson and then spun and struck the Honda Civic owned by Howard Snyder, Piqua, which was parked in the 400 block of South Enterprise. Hawkins was cited for failure to yield right of way, yield control devices, and no seat belt.
Citations Jan. 24:
Theft/shoplifting: Tracy Nicely, North Baltimore
Speed: Abdallah Rimawi, BG
Citations Jan. 25:
Speed: Emma Sisson, BG
A trailer was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Theft from a construction site in the 900 block of Heather Court was reported.
Accident occurred Jan. 25:
Sarah Labuhn, BG was in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue and backed into the parked Nissan Altima owned by Jacob Strata, BG, and was cited for improper starting and backing.
Citations Jan. 26:
Police took a report of an alleged assault in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Citations Jan. 27:
Theft/shoplifting: Promyse Draper, BG
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Owen Donbrosky, Perrysburg
OVI/blood, open container: Elizabeth Michael, BG
Speed: Carol Eblin, Rudolph; Treshaun Robinson, BG
Citations Jan. 28:
Theft/shoplifting: Cheryl Fisher, BG
Criminal damaging: Theron Horton, BGSU; Tyrell Franklin, BGSU
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.103), speeding: Lindsay Sachs, Neapolis
Driving under suspension: Monique Paxson, BG
Speed: Todd Schwind, Perrysburg; Nicholas Miles, BG
Accidents occurred Jan. 28:
Domingo Allen, BG, was eastbound in the 300 block of East Court Street when he struck the side mirror of the Jeep Patriot owned by Michael Thumann, Cincinnati.
A patrolman observed Nicholas Miles, BG, following James Ewusi, Toledo, east on East Wooster Street. Ewusi slowed to turn right into a business lot in the 1600 block. Miles was following two closely and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Miles said he didn’t see Eswusi’s turn signal.
Kiersten Borders, BG, was northbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Robin Nigh, Weston, proceeded into the roadway from a private drive and was struck by Borders. Nigh was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Jan. 29:
Drug abuse: Julia Nkrumah, BG
Wrong way/one way, OVI/urine: Kalissa Carpenter, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Lasaun Bacchus Jr., BG
Pamela Maynard, 44, Arlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication-unable to care for self and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Bridget Sweeney, BG
Speed: Lauryn Boudreaux, Reynoldsburg; Nathan Cassano, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania ; Patricia Mehallow, Cygnet; Ta’vion Jones, Toledo
Failure to reinstate license: Alexander Meredith, BG
Traffic control device: Nathaniel Ward, Toledo
Probationary license/excess passengers with a juvenile: Matthew Robinette, BG
BG civil enforcement took a complaint about trash in a yard in the 200 block of South Summit.
Police responded to a burglary in the 200 block of East Napoleon Road.
Accidents occurred Jan. 29:
Elizabeth Fausnaugh, BG, was parked in city Lot 5 when her Ford Taurus was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Patricia Mehallow, Cygnet, was following Jennifer Spitler, BG, southbound on North Main Street approaching the intersection of West Court Street. Spitler slowed and stopped for traffic. Mehallow also stopped then proceeded forward and struck Spitler. Mehallow was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.