BG POLICE

Citations Jan. 18:

Possession of marijuana, failure to reinstate license: Brandon Foreman, Toledo

Theft/shoplifting: Sophia Balo, BG

Right of way: Alisha Scott, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Holly Blevins, Toledo

Display of plates: Mary Yeager, Holland

Expired registration: Teeyon Thompson, Toledo

Speed: Lauren Clifford, BG

Police took a theft report in the 400 block of South Prospect Street and in the 500 block of Conneaut Avenue.

Citations Jan. 19:

Theft/shoplifting: Djuan Newsom, BG

No valid license, failure to register/expired tags: Chole Dipman, BG

Expired registration: Eriq Morton, BG

Speed: Katelyn Smith, BG

Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Kenneth Wells, BG

No valid license, speed, driving under suspension: Marcus Morris, Toledo

Signal lights: Maddox Brosius, BG

Police took criminal damaging reports in the 400 and 300 blocks of East Clough Street and a theft report in the 100 block of South Grove.

Citations Jan. 20:

John Nagy Jr., 42, Toledo, was served at municipal court warrants for two counts of violating a protection order. He was taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct/fighting, criminal damaging: Simon Eligon, BG

Caleb Damron, 19, Perrysburg, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.

Police took a criminal damaging report in the 100 block of Third Street; and a loose dog complaint in the 200 block of East Reed Avenue.

During two premise checks at Uptown Bar, Collin Harris, BG, was cited for underage possession of alcohol and driver license misrepresentation; and Mary Yeager was cited for underage possession of alcohol.

Assured clear distance ahead: Timothy Gruber, Monclova

Expired registration: Sabrina Murphy, Toledo

Display of plates/validation stickers: Willie Smith, Toledo; Daniel Gladstone, Findlay; Roger Shope, BG

Failure to register/expired tags: Thomas Szymanski, BG; Benjamin Short, BG

Display of plates/validation stickers, failure to reinstate license: Abigail McKenzie, BG

Citations Jan. 21:

Disorderly conduct/loud noise, open container: Davel Locker, Jonesboro, Georgia

Open container: Ryan Kennedy, Meridian, Mississippi

OVI/refusal, traffic control device: Peyton Williamson, Mentor

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.194), traffic control device: Andrew Tillman, Holland

OVI/refusal, marked lanes, expired registration: Deven Girdham, Wauseon

Police found three females sitting in a parked car in City Lot 6 and cited Grace Norris, Mentor, for underage possession of alcohol and driver license misrepresentation; and Kaitlin Sorge, Mentor, for open container, underage possession of alcohol and prohibited acts.

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.160), marked lanes: Joseph Delacerda, BG

Underage/under the influence: Andrew Kalb, BG; Zane Gibbs, BGSU

Expired registration: Cameron Harmon, Toledo; Nicholas Orzechowski, Pemberville

Failure to reinstate license: Emma Wellman, BG

Right of way: Roy McCurdy, Portage

Assured clear distance ahead: Madison Lee, BG

Approaching stationary public safety vehicle displaying emergency lights: Christopher Clark, Bloomdale

A report of an assault in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges.

A report of sexual imposition was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for review.

Citations Jan. 22:

Wrong way/one way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112): Austin Doran, of Etna

Underage/under the influence: Austin Wendel, of Maria Stein

Driving under suspension, speed, display of plates: Denzel Middleton, Toledo

Right of way: Barbara Garrett, Waterville; Madelynn Luebcke, BG

Reasonable control: Syvannah Payne, BG; Roy Arriola, BG

Expired registration: Brooke Smith, Custar; Nnaemeka Ewuzie, BG

Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Cordell Howe, Weston

Failure to register/expired tags: Hugo Alejo, BG; David Oestreich, Findlay

Display of plates: Samuel Franco, of Lindsey; Sara Klausmeier, BG

Traffic signals: Iesha Grimes, BG

Citations Jan. 23:

Underage/under the influence: Bryce Barhorst, Minster

Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.106): Collin Oglesbee, BG

Marked lanes, OVI/refusal: Kailey Mackley, Waterville

Failure to control: Olivia Horen, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Benjamin Ruder, McClure

Curfew violation/temporary instruction permit: Michael Barfield, Toledo

Failure to transfer plates: Joseph Martin, Toledo

No seatbelt: Blaine Spires, BG

Citations Jan. 24:

Reasonable control: Jessica Romaker, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Janet Knape, BG

Failure to control: Ethan Helvoight, BG

Right of way: Brooke Lusher, Maumee

Expired registration: Ryan Meek, BG

Display of plates: Antonio Atwater, Rocky River

No valid license: Gwendolyn Gresham, Toledo

Police responded to the 500 block of South Maple Street for a theft complaint.

Citations Jan. 25:

Damon Gibson, 27, and Tiffanie Fears, 28, both of Toledo, were arrested at Walmart for complicity to theft, and Briceson Embry, 29, Toledo, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. All three were taken to jail.

Improper starting/backing: Randall Bomer, Risingsun

Citations Jan. 26:

Police took criminal damaging reports at a business in the 100 block of East Oak Street and from the 300 block of East Court Street; and a report of menacing at the high school.

Disorderly conduct/loud music: Jonah Rosenberg, BG

Driving under suspension, obstruction of view of driver: Rowan Shaw, BG

Driving under suspension: Graig Gibson, BG

Citations Jan. 27:

Police took a sexual assault report at a Napoleon Road residence.

Dennis Lamb, 46, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and disrupting public service and was taken to jail.

Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Johnny Sims, Dayton

Expired registration: Alexander Braman, BG

Driving under suspension: Ryan Miller, Lakeside-Marblehead

Speed: Lauren Goberman, BG

Failure to register/expired tags: Patrick Darrough, BG

Citations Jan. 28:

Travis Frank, 42, BG, was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, marked lanes, OVI/refusal and state OVI (prior refusal within 20 years). He was taken to jail.

Vehicle trespass: Jacob Sobecki, Toledo

Disorderly conduct: Thomas Hamlin, BG

Speed: Hannah Garver, Lima

Display of plates: Annastaisha Bracey, Toledo

No valid license: Demetria Massengill, Toledo

Taillights/illumination of rear license plate, driving under suspension: Jai Nicholas Edwards, BG

Citations Jan. 29:

Disorderly conduct/physically offensive condition: Reece Frisch, BG

Underage/under the influence: Tanzi Buchan, BG

An unruly juvenile male was arrested for criminal damaging at the Children’s Resource Center and taken to the juvenile detention center.

Driver license misrepresentation: Jake Manley, Grand Rapids

Right of way, lighted lights required: Trazel Sanders, BG

No valid license: Cody Mompher-Rizor, Findlay

Display of plates: Hannah Rowell, Fostoria

Assured clear distance ahead: Andrew Dardini, BG

Police responded to a burglary report in the 700 block of Sand Ridge Road, with $70 reported taken.

Citations Jan. 30:

Display of plates/validation stickers: Haven Conn, Chagrin Falls

Speed: William Pyle, Miamisburg; Lauryn Boudreaux, BG

Driving under suspension, display of license plates: Shiloh Dotson, BG

Right of way: Kendra Steffenhagen, Fremont

Failure to register/expired tags: David Bloom, Rudolph

Temporary permit, display of license plates: Robert Berry

Expired registration: Spencer Myers, BG

Marked lanes: Demetrius Barry, Toledo

Police responded to the 300 block of Pike Street for a criminal damaging report; to the 800 block of Seventh Street for a suspicious person knocking on an apartment door; and the 600 block of Fuller Drive for an unwanted guest.

Citations Jan. 31:

Marked lanes: Jay Stricklen, Weston

Expired registration: Fares Salman, Sylvania; Morgan Reiner, Perrysburg; Ethan Gensler-Nic, Grand Rapids; Stephanie Tucker, Toledo; Thomas Dusseau, BG; Adam Wilson, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Kai Coleman, BG

Police responded to the 1500 block of East Clough Street for a criminal mischief incident.

