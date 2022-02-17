BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 18:
Possession of marijuana, failure to reinstate license: Brandon Foreman, Toledo
Theft/shoplifting: Sophia Balo, BG
Right of way: Alisha Scott, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Holly Blevins, Toledo
Display of plates: Mary Yeager, Holland
Expired registration: Teeyon Thompson, Toledo
Speed: Lauren Clifford, BG
Police took a theft report in the 400 block of South Prospect Street and in the 500 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Citations Jan. 19:
Theft/shoplifting: Djuan Newsom, BG
No valid license, failure to register/expired tags: Chole Dipman, BG
Expired registration: Eriq Morton, BG
Speed: Katelyn Smith, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Kenneth Wells, BG
No valid license, speed, driving under suspension: Marcus Morris, Toledo
Signal lights: Maddox Brosius, BG
Police took criminal damaging reports in the 400 and 300 blocks of East Clough Street and a theft report in the 100 block of South Grove.
Citations Jan. 20:
John Nagy Jr., 42, Toledo, was served at municipal court warrants for two counts of violating a protection order. He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct/fighting, criminal damaging: Simon Eligon, BG
Caleb Damron, 19, Perrysburg, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 100 block of Third Street; and a loose dog complaint in the 200 block of East Reed Avenue.
During two premise checks at Uptown Bar, Collin Harris, BG, was cited for underage possession of alcohol and driver license misrepresentation; and Mary Yeager was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Assured clear distance ahead: Timothy Gruber, Monclova
Expired registration: Sabrina Murphy, Toledo
Display of plates/validation stickers: Willie Smith, Toledo; Daniel Gladstone, Findlay; Roger Shope, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Thomas Szymanski, BG; Benjamin Short, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers, failure to reinstate license: Abigail McKenzie, BG
Citations Jan. 21:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise, open container: Davel Locker, Jonesboro, Georgia
Open container: Ryan Kennedy, Meridian, Mississippi
OVI/refusal, traffic control device: Peyton Williamson, Mentor
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.194), traffic control device: Andrew Tillman, Holland
OVI/refusal, marked lanes, expired registration: Deven Girdham, Wauseon
Police found three females sitting in a parked car in City Lot 6 and cited Grace Norris, Mentor, for underage possession of alcohol and driver license misrepresentation; and Kaitlin Sorge, Mentor, for open container, underage possession of alcohol and prohibited acts.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.160), marked lanes: Joseph Delacerda, BG
Underage/under the influence: Andrew Kalb, BG; Zane Gibbs, BGSU
Expired registration: Cameron Harmon, Toledo; Nicholas Orzechowski, Pemberville
Failure to reinstate license: Emma Wellman, BG
Right of way: Roy McCurdy, Portage
Assured clear distance ahead: Madison Lee, BG
Approaching stationary public safety vehicle displaying emergency lights: Christopher Clark, Bloomdale
A report of an assault in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges.
A report of sexual imposition was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for review.
Citations Jan. 22:
Wrong way/one way, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112): Austin Doran, of Etna
Underage/under the influence: Austin Wendel, of Maria Stein
Driving under suspension, speed, display of plates: Denzel Middleton, Toledo
Right of way: Barbara Garrett, Waterville; Madelynn Luebcke, BG
Reasonable control: Syvannah Payne, BG; Roy Arriola, BG
Expired registration: Brooke Smith, Custar; Nnaemeka Ewuzie, BG
Driving under suspension, lighted lights required: Cordell Howe, Weston
Failure to register/expired tags: Hugo Alejo, BG; David Oestreich, Findlay
Display of plates: Samuel Franco, of Lindsey; Sara Klausmeier, BG
Traffic signals: Iesha Grimes, BG
Citations Jan. 23:
Underage/under the influence: Bryce Barhorst, Minster
Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.106): Collin Oglesbee, BG
Marked lanes, OVI/refusal: Kailey Mackley, Waterville
Failure to control: Olivia Horen, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Benjamin Ruder, McClure
Curfew violation/temporary instruction permit: Michael Barfield, Toledo
Failure to transfer plates: Joseph Martin, Toledo
No seatbelt: Blaine Spires, BG
Citations Jan. 24:
Reasonable control: Jessica Romaker, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Janet Knape, BG
Failure to control: Ethan Helvoight, BG
Right of way: Brooke Lusher, Maumee
Expired registration: Ryan Meek, BG
Display of plates: Antonio Atwater, Rocky River
No valid license: Gwendolyn Gresham, Toledo
Police responded to the 500 block of South Maple Street for a theft complaint.
Citations Jan. 25:
Damon Gibson, 27, and Tiffanie Fears, 28, both of Toledo, were arrested at Walmart for complicity to theft, and Briceson Embry, 29, Toledo, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. All three were taken to jail.
Improper starting/backing: Randall Bomer, Risingsun
Citations Jan. 26:
Police took criminal damaging reports at a business in the 100 block of East Oak Street and from the 300 block of East Court Street; and a report of menacing at the high school.
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Jonah Rosenberg, BG
Driving under suspension, obstruction of view of driver: Rowan Shaw, BG
Driving under suspension: Graig Gibson, BG
Citations Jan. 27:
Police took a sexual assault report at a Napoleon Road residence.
Dennis Lamb, 46, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and disrupting public service and was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Johnny Sims, Dayton
Expired registration: Alexander Braman, BG
Driving under suspension: Ryan Miller, Lakeside-Marblehead
Speed: Lauren Goberman, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Patrick Darrough, BG
Citations Jan. 28:
Travis Frank, 42, BG, was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, marked lanes, OVI/refusal and state OVI (prior refusal within 20 years). He was taken to jail.
Vehicle trespass: Jacob Sobecki, Toledo
Disorderly conduct: Thomas Hamlin, BG
Speed: Hannah Garver, Lima
Display of plates: Annastaisha Bracey, Toledo
No valid license: Demetria Massengill, Toledo
Taillights/illumination of rear license plate, driving under suspension: Jai Nicholas Edwards, BG
Citations Jan. 29:
Disorderly conduct/physically offensive condition: Reece Frisch, BG
Underage/under the influence: Tanzi Buchan, BG
An unruly juvenile male was arrested for criminal damaging at the Children’s Resource Center and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Driver license misrepresentation: Jake Manley, Grand Rapids
Right of way, lighted lights required: Trazel Sanders, BG
No valid license: Cody Mompher-Rizor, Findlay
Display of plates: Hannah Rowell, Fostoria
Assured clear distance ahead: Andrew Dardini, BG
Police responded to a burglary report in the 700 block of Sand Ridge Road, with $70 reported taken.
Citations Jan. 30:
Display of plates/validation stickers: Haven Conn, Chagrin Falls
Speed: William Pyle, Miamisburg; Lauryn Boudreaux, BG
Driving under suspension, display of license plates: Shiloh Dotson, BG
Right of way: Kendra Steffenhagen, Fremont
Failure to register/expired tags: David Bloom, Rudolph
Temporary permit, display of license plates: Robert Berry
Expired registration: Spencer Myers, BG
Marked lanes: Demetrius Barry, Toledo
Police responded to the 300 block of Pike Street for a criminal damaging report; to the 800 block of Seventh Street for a suspicious person knocking on an apartment door; and the 600 block of Fuller Drive for an unwanted guest.
Citations Jan. 31:
Marked lanes: Jay Stricklen, Weston
Expired registration: Fares Salman, Sylvania; Morgan Reiner, Perrysburg; Ethan Gensler-Nic, Grand Rapids; Stephanie Tucker, Toledo; Thomas Dusseau, BG; Adam Wilson, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Kai Coleman, BG
Police responded to the 1500 block of East Clough Street for a criminal mischief incident.