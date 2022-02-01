BG POLICE
Citations Dec. 27:
Aubrey McClintock, 33, Homer, Michigan, was arrested in the 2000 block of Victory Lane for five counts breaking and entering and one count receiving stolen property. She was taken to jail.
Speed: Justin Hartford, Oregon
Improper starting/backing: Deanna Hart, Caldwell
Driving under suspension, reckless operation: Jayden Curtis, Portage
Police responded to the 100 block of North Prospect Street for a possible assault; and the 1000 block of Chauncey Lane for a report of criminal trespass.
Citations Dec. 28:
Jarious Minter, 22, BG, was arrested in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue for domestic violence and criminal damaging and was taken to jail.
Reasonable control: Holly Howard, BG
Expired registration: Damien Edwards, BG
Right of way: Thomas Otto, BG; Riley Patten, Holland; Taylor Gilmore, BG
Police responded to the 500 block of Conneaut Avenue for a criminal damaging complaint and to the 900 block of Champagne for a theft report.
Citations Dec. 29:
Fictitious plates: Kalyn Druckenmiller, of Lindsey
Driving under suspension: Jaze Priest, BG
Expired registration: Joshua Ballmer, BG; Dominic Serrato, Weston
Signal lights: June Myerholtz, BG
Police took three theft reports from the city’s drop box that totaled $294.
Citations Dec. 30:
Jesse Nidiffer, 43, North Boston, was arrested for marked lanes, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.194) and drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Assured clear distance ahead: James Laurain, BG
Expired registration: Cameron Braun, Rossford; Burton Rogers, Monclova
Driving under suspension: Airon Williams, BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Kamren Plocek, Holland
Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street for a vandalism report and to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a report that a female had consumed a large amount of prescription pills.
Citations Dec. 31:
Chad Hoover, 41, BG, was arrested for felonious assault and aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
During a traffic stop, Season Marsh, 42, of Wayne, was arrested for OVI/refusal and failure to stop for a public safety vehicle. Richard Swing, 53, Fostoria, was arrested for obstructing official business. Both were taken to jail.
Right of way: Kelley Daniels, Southfield, Michigan
Expired registration: Aubriel Evans-Payne, BG; Alexander Olalde, Graytown
Assured clear distance ahead: Amy Graff, Waterville
Speed: Terry Walter, Perrysburg
Citations Jan. 1:
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Zachary Bertz, East Lansing, Michigan; Cole Waitinas, BG
Police took a criminal damaging report in the 100 block of West Wooster Street.
Driving under suspension: Tyler Hays, BG
Expired registration: Tessa Hazelton, Findlay
Speed: Victor Guerra, BG
OVI, BAC (PAC less than 0.17), one way/wrong way: Patton Tyson, Clyde
Citations Jan. 2:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.171), headlights required at night: Dale Gose, Newark
Right of way: William Windom, BG
Reasonable control: Alicia Villegas, Rudolph; Stephanie Messer, Columbus Grove
No seatbelt: Noah Corral, BG
Expired registration: Daniel Cunningham, Toledo