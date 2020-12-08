BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Oct. 23:
Todd Reed, Weston, was southbound on North Dunbridge Road and stopped for the red light at East Wooster Street. Grace Spicer, Fremont, was eastbound on East Wooster with a green light. Reed proceeded into the intersection and was struck by Spicer. Reed was cited for signal lights.
Citations Oct. 24:
Carson Welch, 18, Uniontown, was arrested for furnishing false information to obtain alcohol, obstructing official business and falsification. He was taken to jail.
Police witnessed a vehicle lose control and travel off the road and into the grass at East Napoleon Road and South College Drive. Prince Mims, 27, Hilliard, was arrested for failure to maintain reasonable control, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.135). He was released to a friend. Ethan Parker, 18, was cited for underage/under the influence. Pride Mims, 19, was cited for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Speed: Grant Fisher; Braxton Stewart, 27; Kaveona Below, 18; Thomas Martin, 20
Starting/backing vehicles: Logan Bergeron, 20
Display of fictitious ID: Christopher Lariva, 18
Signal lights: Andrew Baus, 25
A political sign was reported stolen in the 1300 block of North Orleans Avenue; two political signs and two American flags were reported stolen in the 700 block of Brittany Avenue.
A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Citations Oct. 25:
Connor Judy, 19, was cited for prohibited acts after he was determined to be the owner of a wallet found in the 200 block of North Summit and turned in at the station. The wallet contained two fictitious Michigan driver’s license.
A political sign was stolen from the 600 block of Haskins Road; two political signs were stolen from a home in the 1600 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Police took a report of a vehicle that had been damaged in the 1400 block of Brookwood Drive; and a vehicle that had been entered in the 600 block of Eighth Street.
Two juveniles were found to be engaged in a sex act in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Summit Street at 12:22 a.m. Both were released to a parent.
Accident occurred Oct. 25:
Diego Shumate, Sandusky, was stopped at a red light on South Main Street, and was struck from behind by Beverly Breyman, North Baltimore, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Accidents occurred Oct. 26:
James F. Gavarone, Bowling Green, was southbound on North Summit Street and Jenna Sexton, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street. Gavarone stopped at the stop sign at that intersection the proceeded south toward South Summit Street. He was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Sexton.
Scott Hamer, Toledo, was parked in the 100 block of South Grove Street when his Ford F-150 was struck by an unknown driver.
Thomas Mattingly, Perrysburg, was westbound on Ohio 64 at Crim Street and was stopped in traffic when he was struck from behind by Renee Lamarche, Holgate, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Joshua Talbert, BG, was parked in the 1000 block of Third Street when an unknown vehicle struck his Kia Spectra.
Accidents occurred Oct. 27:
Kaylee Lunsford, Hillsboro, was stopped northbound on North Dunbridge Road at East Poe Road. An unknown vehicle had already entered the intersection, stopped and backed up, striking Lunsford. The second vehicle then drove off eastbound on Poe.
Daniel Reider, BG, was southbound on North Main Street while Bonnie Lashaway, BG, was turning left from eastbound Dale Drive onto Main Street. Lashaway was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Reider.
Sophia Hubbell, Whitehouse, was westbound on East Wooster Street near South College Drive, stopped in traffic, when she was struck from behind by Abby Carrizales, Hamler, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Angela Garcia, Mikado, Michigan, and Crisogono Acuna Castro, BG, were southbound on North Main Street, side by side. A black car in front of Castro stopped abruptly. He slammed on his breaks and slid on the wet pavement and veered into the adjacent lane, striking Garcia.
Citations Oct. 28:
Theft/shoplifting: Hannah Macauley, 21
Speed: Andrea Winn, 34
Operating a vehicle with no license plates: Jacob Dennis, 24
Use of authorized plates: Ronnie Campbell, 47
Speed: Lance Wood, 29
Driving under suspension: Deana Coker, 26
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items by a dumpster in the 100 block of North Enterprise Street; and items in a backyard in the 200 block of East Clough Street.
Accidents occurred Oct. 28:
Matthew Karaffa, BG, was westbound in the 300 block of East Wooster Street while Zachery Bankes, Baltimore, Ohio, was backing out of a driveway in that area. Bankes was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Karaffa.
Patrick Carey, Toledo, was southbound on South Main Street at Napoleon Road while Ryan Serrato, BG, was northbound in the same area. Carey attempted to turn left onto East Napoleon on a yellow light. Serrato continued into the intersection on the yellow light and struck Carey. Carey was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Oct. 29:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a yard in the 100 block of Manville Avenue.
Underage alcohol sales: Christian Gouvia, 25
Disorderly conduct/ fighting: Emily Schwieterman, 19; Morgan Ferro, 19
Speed: Hannah Klaassen, 22
Citations Oct. 30:
A political sign was stolen from the 700 block of North Wintergarden Road; a Jet BMX bike was reported stolen from the area of South Maple and Pearl streets.
Misinterpretation to obtain alcohol: Carson Prenger, 19
Prohibited acts: Haley Jones, 20
Underage possession of alcohol: Claire Mullholand, 19
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Kyle Sikora, 21; Christopher Klein, 20
Open container, underage/under the influence: Ethan Hagans, 19
No valid license, display of plates: Geovanni Zavala-Nunez, 51
Speed: Jacob Strata, 19; Ryan Scheanwald, 28; Isiah Harrison, 20
No valid license: Raven Anteau, 20
Display of fictitious ID: Haley Jones, 20
Driving under suspension: Justin Perez, 34
Accidents occurred Oct. 30:
Joseph Muetze, Northwood, was eastbound on Dale Drive and tried to turn left onto northbound North Main Street. Jeffrey May, Arcadia, was southbound on Main and struck Muetze, who was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Venassa Guy, Wayne, was pulling into a parking spot in the 1600 block of East Wooster. Taisha Leese, BG, was parked nearby. Guy failed to maintain control and struck Leese’s Honda Pilot.
Citations Oct. 31:
Nuisance party: Jonah Ellis, 19; Cole Clyne, 21; Travon Williams, 21
Failure to control, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.146: Benjamin Miller, 19
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.195): Hannah Chambers
Amber Boyer, 29, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and assault and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Alivia Maas, 19; Baya Dahmani, 18
Criminal trespass: Anthony Masterlasco, 22
Speed: Jillian Fry, 22; April Lee, 27; Sophia Balo, 18; Brianna Garcia, 20
No valid license, speed: Sondrea Johnson, 25
Accidents occurred Oct. 31:
Joseph Zarzour, North Royalton, was parked in the 900 block of Klotz Road when his Jeep Cherokee was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.